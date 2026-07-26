Editor’s note: Senator Rand Paul has released more than a thousand pages of Anthony Fauci’s pandemic diary. A very naive person might have expected laboratory notes, epidemiological observations and perhaps the occasional private doubt from a scientist operating under pressure, of his own making (see NIH gain-of-function grants). Instead, we have received the Book of Tony, an illustrated devotional volume in which coronavirus provides the background scenery while the central character tours Washington collecting compliments.

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There are diaries written to remember events, diaries written to understand oneself and diaries written in the hope that a future historian will discover them beneath a floorboard. Tony Fauci’s diary appears to have been written for the Anthony Fauci Presidential Library, a large marble institution he assumed would eventually be built in Bethesda, perhaps with a reflecting pool shaped like his face.

It is not principally a record of the scamdemic. The plandemic is certainly present. Government agencies quarrel. China conceals information. Scientific advisers privately discuss whether the virus may possess features arising from their own laboratory work. But these matters come and go. The one reliable measure, entered day after day with the diligence of a monastery accountant, is the fluctuating global supply of praise for Anthony Fauci.

On 29 January 2020, Lou Dobbs telephoned to say he had told President Trump that Fauci was the “smartest person” around and that the president should speak with him. Fauci begins the next portion of the entry: “Amazing day today!” Nancy Pelosi greeted him with a hug and a kiss while telling everyone how great he was. Diane DeGette joined in. Trump later entered the Situation Room, looked directly at Fauci and said that Dobbs regarded him as one of the smartest, most knowledgeable and outstanding people he knew. Trump directed most of his questions to Fauci and left saying, “Thanks, again, Anthony. We are counting on you.” Fauci records that he was “very pleased” and that the assembled deputies were “clearly stunned and impressed.”

The following day, House members were calling him a “national hero” and saying they felt “safe in my arms.” Fauci wrote this down too. A less conscientious man might have allowed such a remark to disappear into the ordinary fog of memory. Tony understood that future generations would need the precise dimensions of the embrace.

On 31 January, he enjoyed “another truly amazing day.” The White House had now become “fully convinced” that Fauci should serve as the science and health spokesman for the entire United States government. Robert Redfield, the actual director of the CDC, did not come across well, took too long to answer questions and tended to wander. The communications staff therefore decided to put Fauci forward for all requests.

Thus began the transition from federal official to lead actor.

Redfield might direct the CDC. Birx might coordinate the task force. Azar might run the Department of Health and Human Services. None of them had Tony’s television face. The virus had found its preferred receptor, and so had CNN.

A few days later, Trump entered the Oval Office with Melania, summoned Fauci over and introduced him as “the smartest person in the world.” Fauci carefully preserved the scene, adding that this occurred “to my embarrassment.” The embarrassment formula appears repeatedly throughout the diary. It allows Tony to reproduce a compliment in full, identify everyone present, estimate the force of the applause and then place a small napkin of modesty over the result.

Pelosi kissed me. Embarrassing.

Trump called me the smartest person in the world. Awful.

Congress feels safe in my arms. Mortifying.

Please stop praising me. One at a time. Speak clearly for the record.

By March, Fauci’s entries no longer required other people to announce his greatness. He could assess it himself. After noting a flattering front-page profile, he wrote that his national and international fame was “explosive and really unimaginable.” He continued:

“It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable person in the world.”

He could not read everything written about him because he was too busy. “Seriously.” Trump seemed “enamored” of him despite Fauci taking the spotlight. Secret Service agents came over to chat, and the guards allowed him through the first gate without checking identification.

This was 21 March 2020. New York hospitals were preparing for “catastrophe.” Americans were losing their businesses, jobs and ordinary lives due to stupid policies. Tony paused to record that he might now be the most famous man in the country.

He was no longer simply following the spread of SARS-CoV-2. He was tracking two simultaneous outbreaks:

COVID-19: a flu-like respiratory illness, as he would later concede.

Tony Fever: explosive and really unimaginable.

The diary becomes a media ledger. Every appearance is catalogued. Every profile is graded. “Major positive profile of me.” “Beautiful profile of me.” “Amazing profile of me.” “Terrific profile of me in Time Magazine.” He noted that CNN commentators called him “the adult in the room” and the person everyone should trust. He saved a Wall Street Journal article titled “Dr. Fauci Was a Basketball Captain. Now He’s America’s Point Guard.” When Coach K called him “the point guard for the world,” that entered the archive too.

The promotion was rapid.

January: government scientist.

March: adult in the room.

Later March: America’s point guard.

April: point guard for the world.

Had the scamdemic continued another six months, Fauci would have been bringing the ball upcourt for the Milky Way.

The merchandise followed. Doughnuts bore his face. Shirts carried his image. Prayer candles depicted him with a halo. Socks, mugs, bottle openers, magnets, pillows and replica basketball jerseys appeared. People formed groups called “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the Man, the Myth, the Legend” and “Dr. Fauci Speaks, We Listen.” Restaurants named dishes after him. Fans discussed building shrines. A Washington speakeasy sold sealed takeaway cocktails called Fauci Pouchys, complete with Tony’s likeness on the bag. Fauci recorded that too, in his own diary.

A citizen could therefore begin the evening by lighting a Saint Fauci prayer candle, put on his Fauci socks, eat a Fauci doughnut, drink a Fauci Pouchy, consult the Fauci fan club and fall asleep against an “I Heart Dr. Fauci” pillow.

This was referred to as public health.

Fauci maintained a section on what he called the continuing “Fauci craze.” He pasted articles describing portraits, memorabilia and fan worship. He noted doughnuts, T-shirts, songs, colouring pages, video games, bobbleheads and restaurant dishes.

The man was reportedly distressed by all this. Fortunately, his distress never became so severe that he stopped collecting examples.

The erotic wing of the archive is particularly impressive. Fauci recorded petitions to name him People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive,” media discussion of his high-school basketball career and an Atlantic article titled “Why America Is Thirsty for Anthony Fauci,” which called the seventy-nine-year-old immunologist as crushable as a pop star. More than ten thousand people had reportedly signed the petition. He also preserved a Los Angeles Times column titled “Is Anthony Fauci the Sexiest Man Alive? Who the hell cares?”

Tony apparently wished this madness would stop. To assist its disappearance, he pasted the articles into his permanent diary.

There is something almost moving about a man so indifferent to celebrity that he assembled the most comprehensive known archive of people discussing whether they wanted to sleep with him.

His Hollywood period soon began. Brad Pitt portrayed him on Saturday Night Live and thanked him afterward in a serious tone. Fauci recorded this, followed immediately by a link to a song about himself.

Kim Kardashian organised a Zoom call with film stars, musicians and athletes. Fauci did not merely mention the call. He created a numbered list. Katy Perry. Orlando Bloom. Chris Rock. James Corden. Gwyneth Paltrow. Ashton Kutcher. Mila Kunis. Kevin Durant. Kendall Jenner. Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande. Paula Abdul. 2 Chainz. Michael Bublé. Usher. Demi Lovato. Michael Jordan.

The numbering is exquisite. The scamdemic policies had shut schools, closed churches, destroyed businesses and confined millions of people to their homes. Tony was recording:

25. Kendall Jenner

26. Kim Kardashian

27. Ariana Grande

This was obviously necessary for the epidemiological record.

Julia Roberts produced another unforgettable entry. When Fauci appeared on screen, she reportedly covered her mouth and exclaimed, “Oh my God. It’s Dr. Fauci, he is here.” She then called him her personal hero. Fauci described her as “absolutely fabulous,” reported that she had embarrassed him somewhat and concluded: “Great experience!!” On the next page, Dick Cheney called to offer support. Mike Pence later told Fauci he was the most visible and trusted asset in the country.

On his eightieth birthday, a special video arrived. Orlando Bloom, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Amy Poehler, Lily Tomlin, Matthew McConaughey, Steve Buscemi, Magic Johnson, Joan Baez and others sang to him and offered praise. Fauci wrote that it was “very moving.” The next item in the diary concerned his receipt of a Mother Teresa award.

The cult eventually escaped the screen and began pursuing him through the streets. During a walk through American University, groups of students repeatedly approached for photographs. Fauci estimated that he posed with more than fifty. At a restaurant, he spent approximately fifteen minutes by the door allowing customers to take selfies while waiting for his pizza. When he finally emerged, the outdoor diners at two restaurants burst into prolonged applause. Fauci called the event “quite charming” and “a memorable experience.”

One goes out for a pizza. One returns as Pope.

By 2022, the applause had become industrial. Fauci recorded standing ovations at conferences, galas and ceremonies. He attended a Seattle Mariners game, sat in the owner’s box, spoke with Eddie Vedder and watched giant photographs of himself appear on the stadium screen. He then received what he described as a prolonged standing ovation from 45,000 people. A hostile report focused on several spectators booing. Fauci objected that the reporter had ignored the 45,000 people applauding him. The diary records the figure twice.

Tony kept accounts.

Applauding: 45,000.

Booing: five or six.

Result: Science wins.

At another event he was mobbed by colleagues seeking photographs and estimated that he completed at least one hundred selfies, “no exaggerating!” At a gathering of six thousand infectious-disease specialists, he received another prolonged ovation and learned that a perpetual Anthony S. Fauci Prize would be created for courage, truth, perseverance and leadership.

He had by then received his fifty-eighth honorary doctorate. He described the latest as another “humbling honor,” recorded the black-tie presentation of his life story, the praise from Rockefeller University’s president and the standing ovation given by the audience while he watched remotely. It had been, he wrote, an “extraordinary spring” of wonderful honours.

There are Tibetan monks who have received fewer reminders of their humility.

When Fauci announced his retirement, he began the entry: “TODAY IS THE DAY!” He then described a “literal avalanche of positive feedback,” with hundreds and hundreds of messages of praise and congratulation. Official statements from Biden and other prominent figures were pasted into the record.

This would already be comic if Fauci had merely been a vain television doctor. He was not. He possessed immense institutional authority during one of the most destructive exercises of government power in modern Western history. Politicians, journalists, universities, corporations and public-health agencies placed him above ordinary scrutiny. He came to embody “the Science” itself. Questioning one of his claims was treated as an attack on expertise, truth and human life.

The diary shows that Fauci understood this transformation and accepted its central premise. After watching favourable television coverage and reading editorials about himself, he wrote that the country needed someone to look up to during the Trump presidency. “Interesting psychodynamics.” Later, after restaurant patrons screamed, applauded and requested selfies, he explained that people needed “a symbol of integrity and truth.”

The symbol was, by extraordinary coincidence, Anthony Fauci.

A man who regards himself as a symbol of truth no longer has to demonstrate that a statement is true. He has only to make it. Anyone disputing him is then disputing truth itself.

This brings us to the Wuhan market.

On 26 January 2020, Fauci wrote that epidemiological and genomic information indicated that the first infection occurred in early December and “was not connected to the market.” Human transmission had been occurring for weeks. He concluded:

“Now we know the market was not the source, it was the amplifier.”

He added that the virus had jumped from animals to humans somewhere, but his statement concerning the market was direct. The market was not the source.

Later, when the market became central to the preferred public account of natural emergence, this firm private conclusion disappeared. The man who had written “now we know” would publicly resist the proposition that the market had merely amplified an outbreak originating elsewhere.

Science had evolved. It often did in those years, usually in the direction most convenient to the people controlling the microphones.

The diary also confirms that, at the end of January 2020, serious scientists were discussing features of the virus that they believed might not have arisen naturally. Fauci recorded concerns about the furin-cleavage site, the possibility of deliberate insertion and accidental release. He knew that credible scientists were considering a laboratory accident from the beginning.

Privately, laboratory origin was serious enough for urgent calls among senior scientists.

Publicly, raising it became evidence that one had spent too long reading forbidden websites without a government-approved adult present.

Throughout it all, Tony kept the scrapbook.

And somewhere behind the glowing face of Saint Anthony, a little matter of the virus and the vaccine, what his circle knew and why the public was told to stop asking.

I shall be under the shed preparing my own diary.

Monday: Three rabbits looked at me with respect.

Tuesday: A chicken appeared stunned and impressed.

Wednesday: Someone left a carrot near the entrance.

The public clearly needs a symbol of integrity and truth.

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