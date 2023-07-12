Tim Ballard Was Their Hero, But Now He's A "Conspiracy Theorist"?

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchTim Ballard Was Their Hero, But Now He's A "Conspiracy Theorist"?Was 2020 the year that the legacy media eventually became completely captured?The Random ArchivistJul 12, 2023∙ Paid1251ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist