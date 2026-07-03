Editor’s note: We asked T.W. Burrows for comment on the report that a convicted Islamic State terrorist came to Britain after hearing on TikTok that the United Kingdom “accepts everyone.” T.W. sent back a 6,000-word document titled A Rabbit’s Guide to National Suicide Through Vibes-Based Border Management, three diagrams, and a small clump of fur labelled “evidence.” We have edited it for length, libel, and whatever remains of public order.

There are certain sentences a civilisation should never have to read about itself.

“Convicted terrorist entered country after watching TikTok” is one of them.

It sounds like a headline from a collapsed republic where the immigration service has been replaced by a ring light, a lanyard, and a social media intern called Freya who says things like “journey” while the coastguard retrieves another boatload of unresolved geopolitical consequences from the Channel.

But no. Apparently this is Britain now. Not the Britain of Nelson, Drake, Waterloo, Spitfires, ration books, Dam Busters, and men who could identify a German aircraft by sound while drinking tea in a shed. This is the Britain where a man previously convicted in Germany for Islamic State involvement allegedly watches TikTok, learns that the UK “accepts everyone,” and decides that sounds like a good place to continue his personal development.

And the worst part is not that he believed it. The worst part is that TikTok was right.

Once upon a time, if a convicted terrorist tried to enter Britain under a false identity after being excluded from Germany, the matter would have been handled by people with cold eyes, short sentences, and office furniture made of oak. There would have been a desk. There would have been a file. There would have been a man called Mr. Hawthorne who had smoked the same pipe since Suez and whose entire emotional range consisted of “No” and “Absolutely not.”

Now, of course, the file arrives at a hotel. Because nothing says “serious border control” quite like placing unknown adult males of uncertain identity into chain accommodation with a breakfast buffet and laminated fire-exit instructions.

The details have the texture of parody, except parody now has to queue behind reality and apologise for underperforming.

The old test was simple. Who are you? Where are your documents? Have you previously belonged to a death cult with a known fondness for executions, enslavement, religious murder, and recreational barbarism?

The new test seems to be: have you seen our TikTok?

Do most British people want to live in a country where the national security apparatus can be outflanked by a vertical video with subtitles, emotional piano music, and a caption saying, “POV: You arrive in the UK, and everyone respects your human rights”?

The white cliffs of Dover have been replaced by a sign reading:

WELCOME. PLEASE DECLARE ANY MEAT, PLANTS, OR PRIOR TERROR CONVICTIONS AT RECEPTION, IF YOU LIKE.

There is always, at this point, some expert from a charity whose job title contains both “rights” and “intersectional” who will explain that most small-boat arrivals are not convicted terrorists. Thank you, Hannah. Very useful. Most cakes are not cyanide either, but if one turns up with a skull drawn on the icing, you are allowed to ask who baked it.

The system appears designed by people who think asking basic questions is a hate crime with paperwork.

Name?

Oppressive.

Age?

Colonial.

Nationality?

Complicated.

Previous membership in Islamic State?

Nuanced.

False identity?

Trauma-informed.

Arrival by illegal route?

Lived experience.

And so the state does what it always does now. It processes. It accommodates. It commissions. It checks. It convenes a review. It issues guidance.

We have reached the point where our enemies do not need intelligence briefings. They need TikTok and a working understanding of Western moral vanity.

“Brother, where shall we go?”

“Britain.”

“Why Britain?”

“They accept everyone.”

“Everyone?”

“Apparently.”

“What about prior convictions?”

“There may be a form.”

“What about Islamic State?”

“They are still workshopping the language around that.”

“What if we give false names?”

“That appears to activate accommodation.”

Rome took centuries to decay. Britain has managed to compress the process into a border policy, a smartphone app, and several NGOs with annual reports printed on recycled paper.

Naturally, when something goes wrong, the people responsible will explain that the system worked. This is another modern miracle. The system can fail visibly, dangerously, expensively, and repeatedly, and still somehow “work” because a man was eventually arrested after everyone discovered the thing that should have stopped him getting in.

This is like leaving the hutch door open, allowing the fox inside, watching him select a rabbit, and then announcing the security framework succeeded because someone later found pawprints in the mashed bedding.

No. The system did not work.

The fox worked.

The hutch worked for the fox.

The only people confused were the rabbits, who had been told that noticing teeth was extremist.

In a last desperate attempt to remain relevant before every granny in England, which at this point may also be the BBC’s core audience, completes the national threat assessment using Facebook, TikTok, and the suspicious-looking barbershop that appeared between the vape shop and the money-transfer place, the BBC sent someone outside. Into the actual country. There, to everyone’s surprise, they found that Britain contains people. More specifically, it contains people who were not meant to be there, under names they may or may not have invented, running businesses they may or may not officially run, driving cars they may or may not be licensed to drive, and claiming asylum in a country whose border-management system now appears to consist of a wet cardboard box with “mandatory security checks” written on it in washable marker.

The funniest detail, and by funniest I mean the sort of funny that makes a rabbit begin sketching defensive earthworks in the pantry, is that the BBC apparently had to identify him by looking at his hairline, his ear, and a tattoo on his hand.

This is now the operational frontier of British border security: a journalist in a parked car squinting at a tattoo.

The Home Office has computers, databases, international agreements, biometrics, ministers, permanent secretaries, taskforces, working groups, white papers, black coffees, blue lanyards, and enough public money to build a marble ziggurat to the god of managed decline. Sue Mitchell had a photograph and eyes.

Guess who found him.

The BBC tracked him to a village high street outside Leicester, where he and his brother were linked to vape and sweet shops, because of course they were. The modern British high street is now a sort of civilisational CT scan. Vape shop. Phone repair. Barbers. Mini-mart. Money transfer. Another vape shop. Empty unit where the butcher used to be. Constituency office next door, in case democracy wants to watch itself being burgled at retail level.

And there he was, the alleged king of the camps, rearranging chairs, serving customers, giving another name, and apparently confident enough in the machinery of Britain to say, in private, the sort of sentence that should cause an entire ministry to resign before lunch:

“This city is ours.”

Now, I am only a rabbit. My understanding of constitutional law is mostly derived from chewing old copies of Blackstone and listening to men in sheds use the phrase “they should all be fired.” But I am fairly sure that when a convicted people smuggler living under suspicious circumstances in your country says “this city is ours,” the correct response is not a newsletter about inclusion.

It is a van.

A very early van.

With unhappy men in it.

Instead, modern Britain hears “this city is ours” and asks whether the city has been consulted.

The phrase has stuck in my ears.

“This city is ours.”

Not “I am grateful to be here.”

Not “I have made mistakes.”

Not “I am cooperating with the authorities.”

No. “This city is ours.”

A sentence like that is not a boast. It is a receipt.

It tells you that the border did not fail at the white cliffs. It failed in the councils, the companies, the rented shops, the cash businesses, the paperwork, the hotels, the asylum queues, the criminal-record gaps, the NGOs, the activist lawyers, the local enforcement teams, and the thousand frightened clerks who know something is wrong but have been trained to treat noticing as a disciplinary offence.

This is no longer a migrant crisis. It is a territorial transfer conducted through admin.

For years, the professional managerial class has hidden the asylum racket behind the respectable face of legal migration, pretending there is no moral or practical difference between a skilled worker arriving with papers, checks, a job, and some basic sympathy for British law and culture, and a mystery man crossing half a continent under a false name before demanding that Britain invent a reason to keep him. The trick worked because decent people did not want to sound cruel. That hesitation was then weaponised against them.

First the smugglers sell entry to Britain. Then Britain sells them the conditions for staying. Then everyone is told that only extremists see a pattern.

And when the BBC finally confronts the man, he gives the line that should be carved above the entrance to the Home Office:

“So what?”

Driving without a licence?

“So what?”

A false name?

“So what?”

A serious foreign conviction?

“So what?”

Working while claiming asylum?

“So what?”

Built an empire moving people into Britain?

“So what?”

There used to be a class of people who would have regarded this as humiliating. They are gone now, retired, dead, mocked, or replaced by men who say “operational challenge” while the ferry ramp lowers.

The new ruling class is not cruel in the old style. It is worse. It is helpless with excellent email etiquette.

It has no instinct for protection. It has no embarrassment reflex. It can watch the BBC find a convicted smuggler in Leicestershire and still talk as though the main issue is evidence-sharing protocol. The country is turning into a soft play area for hard men, managed by frightened people with postgraduate certificates in safeguarding.

And the public has noticed.

That is the real reason the BBC story feels different from the usual fodder they have served up to grandma. The broadcaster did not discover something the people could never have imagined. It accidentally confirmed something they already suspected while waiting in the queue at the chemist behind a man paying cash for six phones.

Every granny in England is now an intelligence analyst.

She has seen the shopfronts change. She has seen the cash-only businesses multiply. She has seen the police avoid obvious questions. She has seen the politicians speak in mist. She has seen the smirks. She has heard “so what?” without needing subtitles.

And now, finally, the BBC has sent a camera crew to tell her that her eyes may be connected to reality.

Thank you, Broadcasting House.

Only decades late, but still technically before the funeral.

At which point granny, the BBC viewer, must do the one thing the system fears more than any livestream, investigation, court file, leaked document, or tattoo photograph.

She must stop voting like it is 1974.

No more “I’ve always voted Labour.”

No more “I’ve always voted Conservative.”

No more walking into the polling station with the ancestral loyalty of a Labrador returning to the same empty bowl. The bowl is empty, Maureen. They ate the food, sold the bowl, outsourced the kitchen, and appointed a diversity consultant to explain why hunger is a complex historical process.

The old parties survive because millions of decent people still behave as though politics is a family habit. Dad voted Labour. Grandad voted Conservative. Mum liked that one from the telly. The local candidate once helped with a planning issue in 1989. The rosette is familiar. The ballot paper smells faintly of routine. So the vote goes in, again and again, like a cheque posted to a company that burned down twenty years ago.

This is how the country was lost. Not with tanks. It was lost by habit, by a quasi-comatose state induced by politeness, and by millions of decent people shuffling into polling stations to reward the same two undertakers because one wore a red rosette and the other wore a blue one.

By “I don’t like making a fuss.”

By “they’re all the same, but you have to vote for someone.”

By “our family has always voted this way.”

By grannies who noticed everything and then voted as though they had noticed nothing.

That has to end.

The question now is not whether a party has the nicest leaflet, the calmest spokesman, the most respectable tie, or the best promise to “get tough” while carefully avoiding every mechanism by which toughness might actually occur.

The question is much simpler.

Which party says “I don’t care”?

I don’t care if the professional managerial class calls it inflammatory.

I don’t care if the NGO archipelago has feelings.

I don’t care if the BBC panel looks wounded.

I don’t care if the trendy bishops sigh.

I don’t care if the universities produce a joint letter.

I don’t care if a charity CEO with a hyphenated surname says “this is not who we are.”

I don’t care if every columnist who helped create the problem writes a trembling piece about tone.

Fine. Tremble.

The country needs a party willing to do what the old parties will not do because the old parties are still begging for moral permission from the people who hate them.

A party that says: no false-name asylum claims. No criminal smugglers hiding behind paperwork. No endless appeals funded by the people being betrayed. No hotels. No cash businesses quietly accumulating behind invented identities. No “so what?” No “this city is ours.” No pretending that enforcement is cruel when non-enforcement is what allows the hard men to laugh in the face of everyone else.

A party that says the border is not a therapeutic suggestion. It is a line.

A party that says identity must be established before entry, not eventually, not after a journalist finds a tattoo, not after a BBC crew spends ten days in a car park.

A party that says asylum is not a retirement plan for the “Godfather” of anything.

A party that says “refugee” means the woman with a child under each arm running from men with rifles, not a mystery gentleman who has travelled through half the continent, misplaced his passport with theatrical timing, and arrived in Dover fluent in the sacred phrases of the British asylum industry.

A party that says citizenship, residence, and hospitality belong to the nation, not to smugglers, lawyers, tribunals, NGOs, hotel contractors, and frightened ministers reading lines prepared by people called Cassian.

The country has been dying of etiquette. It has been chloroformed by manners. Every obvious sentence has been wrapped in so much procedural gauze that by the time anyone says it aloud, another shop has opened, another alias has been processed, another hotel has filled, another official has retired on a pension for “service.”

Granny knows.

She knows in the way old women know things before the men with charts admit them. She knows from the high street. From the GP waiting room. From the school gates. From the police who no longer come. From the council letters. From the little changes nobody was allowed to mention until the BBC discovered them with a camera and called it an investigation.

So now she must vote like she knows.

Not sentimentally. Not tribally. Not gratefully. Not as a lifetime member of a party that would rather lose the country than upset the class that ruined it.

She must ask one question.

Who will actually remove the terrorists, the smugglers, the false-name claimants, and the serious criminals?

Not review them.

Not monitor them.

Not strengthen the framework.

Not launch a taskforce.

Not “work with international partners.”

Remove them.

The terrorists. The smugglers. The false-name claimants. The serious criminals. The people who treated Britain like prey and then discovered that prey comes with accommodation, appeals, and a discount card.

Find the party that says that plainly.

Find the party that can endure being called cruel by the cruellest people in the room.

Find the party that can say “I don’t care” without flinching.

I am not going to tell granny which party to vote for. She has eyes. She has a polling card. She has survived worse men than the ones currently paid to explain surrender on television. But she must stop asking which party her family has always supported and start asking which party will do the job the others consider unspeakable. It is not hard to find. Look for the one that does not flinch when the NGOs scream, the bishops sigh, the BBC panel clutches its pearls, and the professional managerial class calls enforcement “divisive.”

Then granny must put down the tea, fold the newspaper, walk to the polling station, and vote like the high street is real. And the other half of the country, the silent half, the absent half, the men and women who know exactly what is happening but have trained themselves to mutter at screens instead of touching a ballot paper, must understand their role in the wreckage. Abstention is not purity. It is not wisdom. It is not above the fray. It is a proxy vote for the people already dismantling the place. Every time a decent person stays home because “they’re all the same,” someone worse, madder, more organised, or more ideologically possessed votes twice as hard in practice. That is how a nation is lost without tanks. The destroyers do not need to win the country. They only need the country to stay home.

T.W.

Editor’s note: T.W. is correct. England is an ageing electorate: almost one in five people are aged 65+ and almost two in five are aged 50+; in the 2024 British Election Study, reported turnout rose from 65.4% among 18–25s to 84.5% among 56–65s and 88.6% among 66+ voters; YouGov’s 2024 election analysis found Conservative support rising steeply with age, while its 2026 polling found Reform support peaking among voters in their 60s and Conservative support remaining strongest among the oldest voters; Centre for Policy Studies research also calculated that over-55s would form a majority of voters in a majority of constituencies. In other words, “granny” is not comic decoration. She is electoral infrastructure.

Also, the other electoral fact is mass absence: official turnout at the 2024 UK general election was only about 60%, while IPPR calculated that just 52% of UK adults actually voted once non-registration and other exclusions were counted. That means the governing class is not facing a united democratic nation. It is often being chosen by the older, the loyal, the habitual, and the few who still bother to walk into the booth while nearly half the adult country stays home.

And that is why the political elites get to destroy the nation. They do not need the country’s consent. They need granny’s unthinking habit, the young man’s despair, the non-voter’s shrug, and just enough rosettes to keep the undertakers in business.

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