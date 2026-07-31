Editor’s note: On the eve of a mass breach of Spain’s border at Ceuta, Morocco’s king granted clemency to 1,788 convicted people. The timing was too remarkable not to send T.W. beneath the shed to investigate.

Casablanca – King Mohammed VI has granted a Royal Pardon to 1,788 people convicted by different courts across Morocco on the occasion of the 2026 Throne Day celebrations, the Ministry of Justice announced on Wednesday.

I watched events from beneath the shed, where I maintain a stricter border policy involving one narrow entrance, a suspicious smell and immediate questioning by a rabbit with mud on his nose.

On the eve of Morocco’s Throne Day, King Mohammed VI granted clemency to 1,788 convicted people. The following day, thousands of people surged across the border into Spanish Ceuta.

Officials assure us there is no evidence connecting these events. Quite right. The royal pardons occurred on Wednesday and the border was overwhelmed on Thursday, an enormous gulf of time during which nobody could possibly have walked to a bus stop or got onto one of the many trucks ferry men to the border.

I am not suggesting the released prisoners crossed into Spain. That would be irresponsible. They may have remained quietly at home, reading improving literature and wondering whether Spanish border guards required assistance from several thousand complete strangers.

The timing is merely unfortunate. Morocco opened a number of prison doors while, almost simultaneously, its border with Europe developed the structural integrity of a damp digestive biscuit.

Perhaps Throne Day should be renamed Redistribution Day. Morocco distributes clemency. Spain receives people (49,000 and counting). European taxpayers receive invoices. Human-rights organisations receive grants to explain that the true victim is the man photographed climbing over the fence.

No connection has been proved. None is required for the arrangement to work. Morocco has the celebration. Spain gets the consequences.

I have therefore strengthened the entrance beneath the shed with a second breeze block.

One must respect cultural traditions while preparing for next year.

Update: Before I had finished reinforcing the entrance with the second breeze block, news arrived that the crowd had moved along the coast and begun testing Melilla. Spain’s African border was no longer suffering an isolated structural failure. It has entered franchise expansion.

Ceuta and Melilla are not decorative scraps of Spanish territory left behind by a careless cartographer. They are European bridgeheads on the North African coast, positioned beside major migrant routes into Spain and capable of becoming pressure valves through which Morocco may remind Madrid that geography can be weaponised.

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