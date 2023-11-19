The Random Archivist

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"This is what men do when they aspire to the knowledge of gods"

"...the end justifies the means. That push-button philosophy, that deliberate deafness to suffering, has become the monster in the war machine."
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The Random Archivist
Nov 19, 2023
∙ Paid

The full video is for paid subscribers

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