Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watch"This is what men do when they aspire to the knowledge of gods""...the end justifies the means. That push-button philosophy, that deliberate deafness to suffering, has become the monster in the war machine."The Random ArchivistNov 19, 2023∙ Paid151ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist