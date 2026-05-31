I see the Internet is catching up with reality:

This is not news, of course:

Actually, there’s a whole theology around the subject:

وَاخْتَلَفُوا فِي وَقْتِ الدُّخُولِ بِالصَّغِيرَةِ فَقِيلَ لَا يَدْخُلُ بِهَا مَا لَمْ تَبْلُغْ وَقِيلَ يَدْخُلُ بِهَا إذَا بَلَغَتْ تِسْعَ سِنِينَ وَقِيلَ إنْ كَانَتْ سَمِينَةً جَسِيمَةً تُطِيقُ الْجِمَاعَ يَدْخُلُ بِهَا وَإِلَّا فَلَا The scholars differed as to the time when one could consummate with a young girl. It is said that it is not permissible to consummate with her as long as she has not reached puberty, it is said he may consummate with her when she reaches nine years, and it is said he may consummate with her if her body is large enough to handle intercourse, otherwise he may not. Source: al-Baḥr al-Rā’iq 3/128

If a new wife was too physically “small” (saghirah) or thin to have intercourse with her larger husband, despite reaching the marriageable age of adulthood set by social custom, the jurists forbade them from having intercourse but allowed other types of gentler intimacy to act as consummation. Imam al-Nawawi writes:

فان كان يمكن جماعها من غير ضرر بها كان له ذلك وان كان لا يمكن جماعها الا بالاضرار بها لم يجز له جماعها بل يستمتع بها فيما دون فرجها If it is possible to have intercourse with her without harming her, he may do that. If it is not possible for him to have intercourse with her except by harming her, he does not have permission to have intercourse with her, but they may be intimate without touching genitals. Source: al-Majmū’ Sharḥ al-Muhadhab 16/409 وَيَحْرُمُ وَطْءُ مَنْ لَا تَحْتَمِلُ الْوَطْءَ لِصِغَرٍ أَوْ جُنُونٍ أَوْ مَرَضٍ أَوْ هُزَالٍ أَوْ نَحْوِ ذَلِكَ لِتَضَرُّرِهَا بِهِ وَتُمْهَلُ حَتَّى تُطِيقَ Sexual intercourse is forbidden for any woman who cannot endure intercourse, either due to being small, insane, sick, emaciated, or likewise, as it would harm her. She is given time until she is capable. Source: Mughnī al-Muḥtāj 4/373

Aisha reported: I said, “O Messenger of Allah, should women be asked for their consent before marriage?” The Prophet, peace and blessings be upon him, said:

نَعَمْ Yes.

I said, “Indeed, sometimes a virgin is too shy to speak when asked.” The Prophet said:

سُكَاتُهَا إِذْنُهَا Her silence is her consent. Source: Ṣaḥīḥ al-Bukhārī 6946, Grade: Muttafaqun Alayhi

As for the age of consummating marriage, children in the time of the Prophet ﷺ were usually considered ready for the duties and activities of adults when they reached the age of nine. This was partly due to the much lower life expectancy at the time.

Aisha, may Allah be pleased with her, said:

إِذَا بَلَغَتِ الْجَارِيَةُ تِسْعَ سِنِينَ فَهِيَ امْرَأَةٌ When a girl reaches the age of nine, she has become a woman. Source: Sunan al-Tirmidhī 2/402

It was possible, then, for social conditions to warrant a marriage contract as appropriately consummated even before biological puberty had taken place. This is why the verse 65:4 provides rules for the ‘waiting period of divorce’ (‘iddah) for women who had not yet experienced menstruation:

وَٱلَّـٰٓـِٔى يَئِسْنَ مِنَ ٱلْمَحِيضِ مِن نِّسَآئِكُمْ إِنِ ٱرْتَبْتُمْ فَعِدَّتُهُنَّ ثَلَـٰثَةُ أَشْهُرٍۢ وَٱلَّـٰٓـِٔى لَمْ يَحِضْنَ As for your women past the age of menstruation, in case you do not know, their waiting period is three months, and those who have not menstruated as well. Surat al-Talaq 65:4

The ‘women’ mentioned in this verse are by definition adults, but like most other societies at the time, processes of biological puberty like menstruation were not strictly considered a dividing line between childhood and adulthood. Instead, physical and social maturity were the markers determining whether a child could function effectively in adult society. The verse also applies to cases of physical disorders that prevent menstruation at the expected ages.

Imam Ibn Qudamah writes:

وَإِمْكَانُ الْوَطْءِ فِي الصَّغِيرَةِ مُعْتَبَرٌ بِحَالِهَا وَاحْتِمَالِهَا لِذَلِكَ قَالَهُ الْقَاضِي وَذَكَرَ أَنَّهُنَّ يَخْتَلِفْنَ فَقَدْ تَكُونُ صَغِيرَةَ السِّنِّ تَصْلُحُ وَكَبِيرَةً لَا تَصْلُحُ … قَالَ الْقَاضِي وَهَذَا عِنْدِي لَيْسَ عَلَى طَرِيقِ التَّحْدِيدِ وَإِنَّمَا ذَكَرَهُ لِأَنَّ الْغَالِبَ أَنَّ ابْنَةَ تِسْعٍ يَتَمَكَّنُ مِنْ الِاسْتِمْتَاعِ بِهَا The possibility of intercourse with a young girl is considered according to her condition and her ability to bear it. This was stated by Al-Qadi, who mentioned that they differ. She may be young and suitable, or older and not suitable… Al-Qadi said, ‘In my opinion, this is not a specific limit.’ Rather, it was mentioned because a nine-year-old girl is usually ready for intimacy. Source: al-Mughnī 7/259

Hence, if Islamic law did permit marriage at the age of nine in some times and places where it made sense, it can also forbid it in other situations where it might cause unintended harm. On this basis, nearly all Muslim countries prohibit the contraction and consummation of marriages between children.

Shaykh Nuh ‘Ali Salman writes:

عقد الزواج قبل البلوغ صحيح بشرط أن يقوم به الأب أو الجد نيابة عن الصغير ولكن ولاة أمور المسلمين قد منعوا من إجراء عقد الصغير والصغيرة دفعًا لما ينشأ عنه من مفاسد ويجب التقيُّد بأوامر ولاة الأمور في هذا الموضوع لأن وليّ الأمر إذا نهى عن مباح وجب على الرعيّة أن يتركوه لكن لو حصل العقد بالشروط الشرعيّة حسب أحكام الفقه الإسلاميّ ترتّب عليه ما يترتّب على العقد الصحيح من حرمة النسب وغيره من الأحكام A marriage contracted before puberty is valid, provided that it is performed by the father or grandfather on behalf of the minor. However, Muslim authorities have prohibited marriage contracts for minors, both boys and girls, to prevent the resulting harms. The orders of Muslim authorities must be adhered to in this regard, because if a ruler forbids something permissible, the citizens must abandon it. Source: Fatāwá al-Aḥwāl al-Shakhṣīyah 21

In modern times, child marriages have been well-documented to have victimized children who were coerced into marriages with adults against their will. Such ‘marriages’ result in severe psychological or physical harm tantamount to sexual abuse, which causes lifelong traumatic injury due to their disrupted sexual development. Islam is innocent of such transgressions, as the legal maxim states that anything truly harmful is necessarily unlawful.

And in case you imagine this horror now belongs only to the Taliban in Afghanistan, the British government itself acknowledges that little girls are still being married off in countries like Iran.

Deep-rooted gender discrimination, which treats women and girls as inferior to men and boys, runs through Iran’s society and its legal system. While forced marriage is prohibited under Iranian law, child marriage – that is marriage of a girl under 18, with or without her consent – is justified in Iran on religious, cultural, economic and political grounds. Girls can legally be married in Iran from the age of 13, or as young as 8 years and 9 months (9 lunar years) with paternal or judicial permission.

Incidentally, Iran has degenerated in its laws for marriage:

1934 Civil Code: girls 15, boys 18.

1975 Family Protection Law: girls 18, boys 20.

1982 Islamic Republic revision: girls 9 lunar years, boys 15 lunar years.

Iraq too:

And Yemen:

And, until recently, Pakistan:

How very modern of them.

Still, there are 650 million child brides in the world:

The world is home to 650 MILLION child brides, including currently married girls and women who were first married in childhood. Of those, 40 MILLION (equivalent to 6 per cent) child brides are in the MENA region. The highest numbers are in Sudan and Yemen. Every year, 700,000 girls are forced into child marriage in the MENA region.

And, in case you thought this was a problem reserved for nations trapped inside a medieval mindset, have a look at cultural enrichment closer to home:

Between 2000 and 2021, over 314,000 children were legally married in the United States – some as young as 10, and the vast majority of them girls.

The liberal superstition is that history has a moral direction. It does not. Civilisation is a garden. Stop tending it and the weeds do not become enlightened. Culture survives only when it is defended. Leave it alone long enough and it does not become kinder, wiser, and more humane. It begins to rot.

Comments are switched off because many countries now have laws against saying true things too plainly.

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