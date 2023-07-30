Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watch"They want to create feudalism 2.0""Their goal is a global public-private fascist movement, and fusion of big government, big tech, and big money, to create a technocratic ruling elite, which conveniently is them"The Random ArchivistJul 30, 2023∙ Paid411ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist