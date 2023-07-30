The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random Archivist

"They want to create feudalism 2.0"

"Their goal is a global public-private fascist movement, and fusion of big government, big tech, and big money, to create a technocratic ruling elite, which conveniently is them"
The Random Archivist's avatar
The Random Archivist
Jul 30, 2023
∙ Paid

The full video is for paid subscribers

© 2026 The Random Archivist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture