Today’s news:

There is apparently no limit to what Western governments will permit in the name of compassion, including watching people climb into an overcrowded inflatable boat, handing them life jackets and allowing them to sail into one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

Then, when several of them die, the same officials lower their voices, describe the deaths as a tragedy and return to facilitating the next departure.

This is not incompetence. Incompetence implies an unexpected result.

Everyone knows what happens on these boats. They sink. They collapse. People are crushed, suffocated, thrown into freezing water or found unconscious among dozens of passengers packed into a craft designed for a family picnic. The smugglers know it. The migrants know it. The police know it. The Home Office knows it. The French government knows it. The British government knows it.

The only people required to pretend otherwise are the taxpayers funding the arrangement. British taxpayers have given the French £1.304 billion to stop the boats, but as we have seen from recent videos, they have no intention of stopping the boats.

We are told the authorities cannot intervene because intervention might be dangerous. So the safer alternative is to let an unseaworthy rubber boat enter the English Channel carrying men, women and sometimes even children, without trained crew, navigation equipment or any realistic means of surviving a collision.

This is compassion as designed by a committee of undertakers.

French officers reportedly stand in shallow water and tell the passengers that “the journey is dangerous.”

The official safety procedure.

“Please do not cross the Channel in this overloaded dinghy.”

“We intend to cross.”

“Very well. Here is a life jacket. Britain is that way.”

The boat, if it survives, then returns to collect more passengers, because the smugglers have learned that Western border enforcement is theatrical.

The deaths are then treated as natural disasters, like lightning strikes or volcanic eruptions, rather than the foreseeable result of a policy deliberately maintained by governments with police forces, coastguards, intelligence services, courts, prisons and warships.

We are expected to believe that the modern European state can track a citizen’s bank account, tax his garden shed, regulate his wood stove, photograph his car, inspect his social media posts and prosecute him for an offensive sentence, but becomes helpless when a smuggler launches an inflatable boat from a public beach, watched by French police.

The state is omnipotent when you forget to renew a licence.

It becomes a frightened woodland animal when asked to defend the border.

Those who defend this arrangement call it humane. Humane to whom?

It is not humane to encourage people to place their lives in the hands of organised criminals. It is not humane to create a route that rewards anyone wealthy and reckless enough to reach northern France. It is not humane to permit boats to leave because officials are afraid that physically stopping them may produce difficult television footage.

And it is certainly not humane to collect the bodies afterwards and announce that lessons must be learned.

The crossings continue because the smugglers believe the boats will not be stopped, the passengers believe arrival will bring residence, and the authorities have decided that enforcing the law would be more politically uncomfortable than allowing people to die. That is the moral calculation beneath the slogans.

Britain and France have built a system in which everyone is paid except the dead.

The smugglers are paid by the passengers. The French are paid by the British. The contractors are paid by the government. The charities are paid to manage the consequences. The hotels are paid to provide accommodation. The lawyers are paid to delay removal. The politicians are paid to express concern.

The bodies receive a paragraph, sometimes.

Enough.

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