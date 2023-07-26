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They Gave RFK Jr 5 Minutes To Explain Vaccine Safety

"There are no pre-licensing safety trials for any of the 72 childhood vaccines that are essentially mandated...and these are zero liability vaccines"
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The Random Archivist
Jul 26, 2023
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