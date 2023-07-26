They Gave RFK Jr 5 Minutes To Explain Vaccine Safety

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watchThey Gave RFK Jr 5 Minutes To Explain Vaccine Safety"There are no pre-licensing safety trials for any of the 72 childhood vaccines that are essentially mandated...and these are zero liability vaccines"The Random ArchivistJul 26, 2023∙ Paid1764ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist