Editor’s note: Juniper Salt-Fog has asked to respond to the Globe and Mail’s recent outbreak of evidence/lack of evidence, and I have agreed, partly in the interests of enriching diversity, and partly because I’m a coward and her textile group has already formed an emergency circle called Holding Space for Unverified Certainty outside the shed.

For non-Canadian readers, a brief explanation may be necessary. On March 11, 2020, with the eerie punctuality of a government-funded ritual, Canada entered one of its periodic states of official spiritual possession. Admittedly, “periodic” is doing a lot of work here. The present seizure began, if we are being honest, on November 4, 2015, when the national costume drama first took office, and has continued ever since, interrupted only by scheduled moments of deeper possession.

The media, politicians, universities, public broadcasters, grant people, ribbon people, scarf people, and every mid-level bureaucrat with an orange Canva template announced that hundreds of children had been found in mass graves. Anyone who asked the vulgar follow-up question, “Have they actually found bodies?” was rapidly processed through the national purification machinery and stamped Residential School Denialist, which, at the time, sat somewhere between leper, witch, and person who still owned a DVD player.

Millions of dollars followed, as usual. Accusations followed. Church burnings followed, though we were all encouraged to regard them as complicated little bonfires of historical feeling. The same people who had spent the pandemic ordering small children to breathe through damp compliance napkins now discovered a new moral emergency, complete with flags, kneeling, candles, hashtags, and the familiar instruction that the credentialed class must be trusted before, during, and after the evidence.

It was a strange period, though not unforeseen if you had watched the rise of Justin Trudeau and his friends with both eyes open. The country had already spent years being trained to mistake performance for virtue, costume changes for moral seriousness, and moist-eyed slogans for government. By 2020, the machinery was not being invented. It was merely being switched up a gear. Canada was still wobbling from scamdemic policies, having recently learned that public health could be used to turn the country into a supervised airport lounge with police powers. Then came the racial-reconciliation hysteria, imported and amplified from the great American kneeling festival, where the death of one career criminal in police custody was inflated into a global sacrament of submission. Suddenly, every institution in the West was on one knee, every mediocrity had a sermon, and every citizen was invited to confuse obedience with compassion.

The Kamloops story arrived inside that atmosphere: the perfect state religion for a country being trained to stop asking for proof. Now the Globe would like to admit, very carefully, that perhaps journalism should have distinguished between radar anomalies and human remains before helping launch a national witch hunt.

Juniper is not taking it well.

Five years after the startling announcement that there were hundreds of possible unmarked graves near a residential school in Kamloops, B.C., there has been no public confirmation of the discovery of any human remains. That is reality, one reality.

That there have been no human remains found at Kamloops does not mean children did not die there. It does not mean that crimes were not committed against children, crimes that were inexcusable. A contention otherwise is denialism, and it is morally repugnant.

The fact of the crimes committed against Indigenous children at residential schools over many decades does not automatically validate claims that hundreds of students were dumped into unmarked graves in Kamloops and other residential schools. That is an extraordinary assertion, one that requires proof. That should have been the starting point for the media in May, 2021, when the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation first issued a press release announcing the “confirmation of the remains of 215 children of the Kamloops Indian Residential School” through the use of ground-penetrating radar that identified subterranean anomalies. The media, including The Globe and Mail, did not initially scrutinize, much less challenge, that assertion. The initial headlines and stories in the media simply stated as fact that the remains of 215 children had been found. Many of those early stories, including in this newspaper, made reference to “mass graves” (a historically fraught phrase that does not appear in the Tk’emlúps 2021 press release). Perhaps it will be proven, some day, that there are hundreds of unmarked graves at Kamloops. But it was not proven to be true in May, 2021. It is not proven to be true today.

The media changed the description of what had been discovered at Kamloops through the summer of 2021 to possible or probable graves, particularly after an expert working on the Kamloops site made clear the limitations of ground-penetrating radar.

That evolution in language does not erase the initial failure of journalism. The lesson of 2021 should be: assertions about residential schools should be listened to carefully, and then, just as carefully, held up to scrutiny.

Politicians also helped to fuel public perceptions that the bodies of hundreds of children had been found.

Former prime minister Justin Trudeau made much more dramatic pronouncements that were also not founded in fact. Three days after the Tk’emlúps announcement, Mr. Trudeau ordered that the Canadian flag be flown at half-mast at all federal buildings “to honour the 215 children whose lives were taken at the former Kamloops residential school.”

Like Mr. Horgan, the former prime minister had no factual basis for that and other similar statements. Unlike Mr. Horgan, who died in 2024, Mr. Trudeau still has the opportunity to set the record straight. He has not; neither has the current Liberal government. Nor has Ottawa provided clarity on how the hundreds of millions of dollars sent to First Nations to establish whether the soil anomalies are human remains have been spent. Canadians are owed an explanation.

I protest! By Juniper Salt-Fog

I protest with every fibre of my being, including several fibres reclaimed from an orange wool installation I made in June 2021 called The Ground Remembers What Settlers Demand Be Proven, which hung briefly in the North End above a kombucha fridge and was, I was told by three separate people with graduate degrees, almost unbearably necessary.

I protest the Globe and Mail’s editorial. I protest its tone. I protest its timing. I protest its sudden, frankly aggressive, relationship with evidence. I protest the way it tiptoes into the national mourning circle five years late carrying a clipboard, a forensic dictionary, and the sort of cold little factual distinction that has historically made this country unsafe for feelings.

The Globe now says there has been no public confirmation of human remains at Kamloops.

Fine. Technically. Soil-wise. Bone-wise. In the narrow colonial sense of “found.”

But some of us were there in 2021. Some of us remember. Some of us lit candles, wore orange, lowered our emotional flags to half-mast, and allowed the full sacred gravity of the announcement to enter our bodies before anyone had poisoned the moment with “methodology.” Some of us changed our profile pictures. Some of us wrote long, necessary captions beginning “I am listening.” Some of us stood in parks, masked and moist-eyed, while someone from the municipal arts office read a land acknowledgement so long the pigeons began exhibiting signs of settler fatigue.

And now the Globe wants to revisit the wording?

Now?

After we already felt everything?

I do not accept this.

There is a violence in saying “possible graves” after a country has already metabolised “children found.” There is a harm in replacing moral clarity with archaeological patience. There is something deeply unsettling about asking whether a national emotional event was factually described after so many people have already incorporated it into their ethical brand architecture.

Words matter, yes. But timing also matters. And vibe. And the intergenerational ache of a headline.

When I first heard the news, I did what any decent Canadian person did. I believed it immediately, comprehensively, and with the kind of trembling certainty that only comes when the CBC, the Prime Minister, and my Instagram feed all say the same thing before lunch.

I did not ask whether ground-penetrating radar had found bodies. That distinction felt hostile. It felt extractive. It felt like something a man with dry hands would ask at a public meeting.

I chose instead to receive the truth in the form in which it arrived: pre-scrutinised by moral urgency.

And now we are being told that journalists should have been more careful. That politicians should not have spoken beyond the evidence. That the phrase “mass graves” should not have galloped through the country like a federally funded horse with an orange saddle and a CBC cameraman clinging to its mane. That “the remains of 215 children” was perhaps a slightly more muscular sentence than the available information could bench-press.

Where does this end?

Next, they’ll be telling us that toddlers did not, in fact, need to spend their formative years breathing through damp little face napkins like miniature bank robbers in a Montessori hostage video. Next, they’ll suggest that forcing children to stare at their teachers’ eyebrows for two years may not have been the pinnacle of developmental wisdom. Next, some dangerous extremist with a graph will claim that mandatory experimental gene therapy did not stop transmission in quite the miraculous way promised by the same people who were still wiping their groceries with Lysol and shouting “science” through a plexiglass slot at Tim Hortons.

How ridiculous.

If we start requiring evidence before national panic, the whole country could become ungovernable.

I am sorry, but where was this concern when people were healing?

Where was this pedantry when we were standing in socially distanced circles, clutching beeswax candles, and trying not to center ourselves while absolutely centering ourselves?

I remember that summer. Canada was becoming, briefly, the country I always wanted it to be: ashamed, obedient, and moist. Churches burned, yes, which was regrettable in a complicated, emotionally adjacent way. Statues fell. Priests looked nervous. People who asked questions were identified as denialists, which was difficult but necessary because questions can be a form of trespass, especially when asked in complete sentences.

And now the Globe says the media failed.

No. The media participated in a ceremony.

There is a difference.

A failure is when journalism gets something wrong. A ceremony is when journalism helps a settler nation process guilt through synchronised assertion. The fact that the assertion later becomes administratively inconvenient does not erase the sacred function it performed.

The Globe’s editorial keeps trying to have it both ways. Only I have that right. It says no remains have been publicly confirmed, then quickly reassures us that children did die in residential schools, crimes were committed, denialism is morally repugnant, and everyone must remain inside the approved grief enclosure. I appreciate the gesture. I see the Globe placing little emotional traffic cones around the dangerous part of its own argument.

But still. The damage is done.

Once you admit that the specific claim was not proven, certain people will become unbearable. They will ask what else was overstated. They will ask why the national flag was lowered for months. They will ask where the hundreds of millions went. They will ask whether journalism is supposed to verify explosive claims before turning them into catechism. They will ask why noticing the difference between “radar anomaly” and “human remains” was treated like an act of spiritual vandalism.

This is precisely how harm enters the room: through a man saying, “Can we just be accurate?”

No. We cannot just be accurate.

Accuracy without my idea of care is merely settler oppression.

I am especially disturbed by the suggestion that former prime minister Justin Trudeau should “set the record straight.” Justin did what he was called to do. He appeared. He lowered. He trembled. He gave the country face, socks, sorrow, and a teddy bear. Was every sentence anchored in a forensic report? Perhaps not. But leadership is not a spreadsheet. Sometimes a Prime Minister must move faster than evidence, particularly when evidence has failed to complete the necessary emotional labour.

Perhaps a few headlines became a tiny bit overheated. Perhaps the phrase “holocaust like mass graves” acquired a life of its own, fed by repetition and the strange little dopamine burst journalists get when history appears to validate every approved opinion at once.

But must we dwell?

Must we exhume the language?

I find that metaphor problematic, but also unavoidable.

The larger truth remains. Residential schools were real. Children suffered. Families were broken. Churches and governments did terrible things. None of this requires the Kamloops claim to have been reported accurately in 2021, which is why I am furious that anyone would point out that the Kamloops claim was not reported accurately in 2021.

Some truths are factual. Some truths are historical. Some truths are ceremonial. Some truths are grant-eligible.

And some truths arrive as radar shadows beneath the earth and should be allowed to remain there, humming, undisturbed by men with instruments, footnotes, and suspiciously clean boots.

So yes, I protest.

I protest the Globe and Mail’s retreat into evidence. I protest this brittle little audit of national feeling. I protest the implication that journalism should distinguish between what is known, what is suspected, what is believed, what is felt, and what is useful.

Canada was finally united in grief, shame, obedience, and tasteful orange graphics.

Then someone had to go and ask what was actually in the ground.

Editor’s note: Comments are switched off because many countries now have laws against saying true things too plainly. More are coming soon to a tyranny near you, after the usual public consultation in which all approved stakeholders agree that disagreement is dangerous.

Oh look. One approaches now, dragging its little velvet guillotine behind it.

SUMMARY This enactment amends the Criminal Code to create an offence of wilfully promoting hatred against Indigenous peoples by condoning, denying, downplaying or justifying the Indian residential school system in Canada through statements communicated other than in private conversation.

“Downplaying”, according to whom?

A historian who disputes a number? A journalist who says ground-penetrating radar has not confirmed human remains? A citizen who distinguishes between abuse, neglect, disease, death, graves, anomalies, “mass graves,” and confirmed forensic evidence? A taxpayer who asks where the hundreds of millions went? A person who says the words “prove it” without first lowering his eyes, and apologising to a committee?

This is how history becomes state property. First, the government funds a narrative. Then the media baptise it. Then the public is ordered to repeat it. Then, when the narrative begins to crack, Parliament proposes a law making insufficient reverence potentially criminal.

“Downplaying” is the key. It can mean anything. It can mean denying the whole system existed, which almost nobody does. I have never met anyone who seriously claims that residential schools were simply harmless summer camps with hymns and porridge. The target is not denial of suffering. The target is refusal to let suffering be used as a blank cheque for every later claim, number, headline, grant, ceremony, and criminal accusation. It can mean questioning an inflated headline. It can mean noticing that a radar anomaly is not a child’s body. It can mean refusing to let the same people who were wrong yesterday write tomorrow’s criminal code.

A country that is confident in its history does not need to jail people for asking for evidence.

A country that is rewriting history does.

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