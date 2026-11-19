Editor’s note: A major Statistics Canada study published on October 4, 2023, found that 86% of people accused of killing Indigenous women and girls between 2014 and 2021 were themselves Indigenous.

Canada has spent years declaring a national crisis over missing and murdered Indigenous women. Yet its sentencing system can reduce the punishment of men who repeatedly assault Indigenous women, citing claimed historical injustices suffered by those very men.

An Indigenous judge in Canada has given an Indigenous man a lighter sentence for violently assaulting an Indigenous woman, citing the “intergenerational effects” of European colonialism. The man had previously beaten someone to death.

What follows is fiction. Although, regrettably, very little imagination was required.