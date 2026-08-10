Editor’s note: I don’t gamble, but if I did, this would be interesting:

And now Royce White wants to join the ladies too:

“I just want to hoop with my girls in my feminine era!”

I asked T.W. to investigate.

From T.W.:

I was asked to investigate whether the basketball player Enes Kanter Freedom (he wasn’t born that way; he added Freedom when he became a U.S. citizen) could really enter the 2027 WNBA Draft as a “woman” (again, he wasn’t born that way, although that too now appears to be under review).

I expected this to be a short assignment. The organisation is called the Women’s National Basketball Association. Enes Kanter Freedom is a 6’10” former NBA centre built on roughly the same scale as a modest agricultural building. Even from beneath the shed, I felt there might be enough information here to reach a preliminary finding. Then I remembered what year it was. I therefore gathered coffee, carrots, several browser tabs and the WNBA’s collective bargaining agreement and began my investigation. Things deteriorated almost immediately. The agreement contains the splendid sentence: “Only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA.” Excellent. I searched for a definition of women. There isn’t one.

This is impressive. Professional basketball has rules governing salaries, contracts, trades, drafts, free agency, benefits, pensions, roster limits and almost every imaginable circumstance arising from extremely tall people throwing a ball through a hoop. Somewhere there is presumably a paragraph explaining what happens if a player is traded to Minnesota while injured during a federally recognised holiday. The meaning of woman, however, has been left hanging. For roughly thirty years this apparently caused very little trouble. Women arrived. People recognised them. Basketball happened. Nobody summoned a facilitator. There was no stakeholder consultation. No vice-president thanked everyone for bringing their lived experience to the identification of the starting five. Then Western institutions reached the stage at which almost anything can be described in a forty-eight-page policy document while the first word in Women’s National Basketball Association may require further study.

Into this environment walked Enes Kanter Freedom. Kanter announced that he intends to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft as a challenge to transgender inclusion in women’s sport, thereby creating what we beneath the shed call an administrative incident. The WNBA can, of course, simply tell him no. But then somebody may have to explain why. “He’s male” would once have occupied approximately two seconds of the meeting. Now it apparently requires Legal, Communications and possibly lunch. The difficulty is that institutions have spent years producing language about gender identity that worked perfectly well so long as nobody arrived demanding an operational ruling involving professional sport. Kanter has done precisely that. He is not asking for another website statement about inclusion. He is asking whether he can stand under the basket. Philosophy has acquired rebound statistics.

I had barely begun examining the Kanter problem when the WNBA acquired another one. Royce White arrived. White, another former NBA player, announced that he too intends to enter the 2027 WNBA Draft.

For the uninitiated, this is Royce White:

I watched this several times in the interests of research.

The feminine era is apparently starting from quite a strong base.

I immediately returned to the WNBA regulations. There is, astonishingly, no provision governing feminine eras, their commencement dates, minimum duration, or effect upon draft eligibility. This now looks like a serious oversight.

I had assumed the league had an Enes Kanter Freedom problem. It has a queue.

How long must one remain in one’s feminine era before becoming draft eligible? Seventy-two hours? A week? Does the clock include weekends? If the feminine era began privately on Tuesday evening but was announced on X on Wednesday morning, can those hours be credited retroactively? What if the feminine era is interrupted by travel? Is there a minimum period of continuous feminine service? Can several shorter feminine eras be combined for eligibility purposes? Does the league require documentary evidence, or will a screenshot and an emoji suffice? State law permitting, obviously.

White’s arrival creates a problem of scale. One former NBA player can be dismissed as a stunt. Two begins to resemble recruitment. At the present rate, by next spring WNBA headquarters will need a folding table, a deli-counter ticket dispenser and twelve retired power forwards outside at 8 a.m., each clutching a declaration of feminine era and asking whether previous NBA service counts toward seniority.

I therefore expect a form. WNBA-FE1: DECLARATION OF FEMININE ERA. Please indicate whether your era is emerging, established, flourishing, or primarily concerned with hooping with the girls. Supporting documentation should not be stapled. Applicants currently under NBA contract must attach Schedule B. Previous masculine eras need not be disclosed unless they involved more than five seasons at centre, an All-Star appearance, or significant prior experience overpowering women-sized human beings near a regulation basket. Applicants with more than 5,000 career rebounds should also complete Form WTF-2.

While I was still attempting to determine whether Royce’s seventy-two hours satisfied the service requirement, the WNBA announced that it was going to investigate the broader issue itself. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert described transgender participation as a “complex and nuanced topic” requiring discussions and listening sessions. Listening sessions. I had not previously realised that establishing the eligibility of two former NBA players required listening. I had been relying rather heavily on looking. Apparently this methodology is now insufficient. I picture a conference room containing sparkling water, seventeen laptops and a slide headed CREATING SPACE FOR CONVERSATION.

Someone named Madison thanks everybody for arriving with curiosity. A consultant says there are no wrong answers. A senior executive reminds the room that discomfort is part of growth. Then somebody puts photographs of Enes Kanter Freedom and Royce White on the screen, first clothed and then, for reasons of evidentiary completeness, unclothed. For the first time all morning, nobody speaks. The unclothed photos were not strictly necessary, since self-identification was the principle under discussion, but somebody had already booked the projector and the consultants felt it important to examine all available perspectives.

This would have been a more fashionable crisis five years ago. Unfortunately for the WNBA, the rest of organised sport has already reversed out of the experiment, slowly and without making eye contact. The Olympics, World Athletics, the NCAA, World Boxing, World Aquatics, international cycling, World Rugby and the English FA have all introduced or tightened rules restricting the women’s category, to protect biological females and preserve the quaint pre-modern notion that the women’s category should contain women, and that they should not have to compete against the physical advantages produced by male puberty. Somehow boxing has managed to decide who belongs in the women’s division. Rugby has managed it. Swimming has managed it. Cycling has managed it. Even the Olympics, which normally requires seven years, four committees and a bribery investigation to decide where to hold a canoe race, has managed it. The Women’s National Basketball Association, meanwhile, has reached the listening stage.

The WNBA has several possible exits from this. It could say that eligibility for women’s basketball depends upon female sex, which has the considerable advantage of being understood by almost everyone who has ever watched a litter of rabbits arrive. The communications department would then have to explain why sex has suddenly become decisively relevant after years in which even noticing it could turn a workplace seminar hostile.

I can already see the statement: “The WNBA remains fully committed to gender inclusion while recognising that, solely for the limited purpose of determining who may participate in the Women’s National Basketball Association, biological sex may continue to possess certain residual administrative characteristics.” Sixteen people will edit this. Four will object to biological. Three will object to sex. Someone will propose sex-associated competitive embodiment. Human Resources will add two paragraphs. The final statement will be longer than the Magna Carta and nobody will know whether Royce is playing Friday night.

The league could instead decide that gender identity controls eligibility, in which case we return immediately to Royce and the seventy-two-hour problem. What exactly must an applicant do? Make a declaration? Change identification? Wait ninety days? Take hormones? If hormones are required, how long? If they are not required, what is the limiting principle? Can the league reject a declaration because officials believe it is insincere? If so, congratulations, the organisation has created a panel of people professionally authorised to decide whether someone really identifies as a woman. The same people who spent years warning everybody else not to make such judgments will now need meeting badges and expense accounts.

Unfortunately, even that does not resolve the most glorious possibility, which is that one of these men actually reaches the draft. Like the editor, I do not gamble. Rabbits already occupy a dangerously speculative position in the food chain. But Polymarket had Enes Kanter Freedom at around eight per cent to be drafted when I looked, and I found this surprisingly low for one reason: I understand publicity. Imagine owning a struggling WNBA franchise. The third round arrives. Your scouts offer you a promising 22-year-old college guard with good footwork, a respectable three-point percentage and perhaps nine thousand serious basketball fans who know her name. Your other option is Enes Kanter Freedom. You look at the empty upper deck. You look at the television ratings. You draft Enes. Within four minutes your ticketing server catches fire. CNN has a truck outside. Fox has two. ESPN discovers women’s basketball exists before the playoffs. The BBC sends somebody from London. Japanese television wants locker-room access. Your merchandise department begins printing jerseys with the urgency normally associated with emergency banknote production. You have just purchased worldwide publicity with a third-round pick.

And the beautiful part is that management can insist the selection was entirely sporting. “We simply selected the best available player.” A reporter asks whether a former NBA centre might possess a physical advantage over female college players. The general manager looks appalled. “I find the premise of that question troubling.” Someone asks whether there are competitive fairness concerns. “We believe women can do anything.” A voice from the back shouts, “INCLUDING BOX OUT ENES KANTER?” Security removes him. The press conference continues. “We don’t see gender. We see talent.” At this point I fall out of my chair. Kanter, after all, is not a random large man discovered loading plywood at Home Depot. He spent years in the NBA. He scored thousands of points and collected thousands of rebounds while playing centre against some of the largest professional athletes on Earth. Television commentators would therefore face the delicious task of explaining why he was unusually effective against WNBA opposition while avoiding the explanation everyone watching already knew. “Enes really establishes position beautifully.” Yes. “He brings unusual physicality.” Interesting. “His size is causing problems.” Go on. “There may be certain biomechanical factors.” WE HAVE CONTACT. By halftime they would be discussing his body geometry.

What is a woman? That question was easier to avoid when it existed on social media, in academic seminars and in the sort of panel discussions attended by people wearing lanyards. It is harder when a 6’10” former NBA centre and a 6’8” former first-round pick are standing beside the draft table asking for uniforms.

I had hoped to establish what a woman was before the WNBA. I now realise I was being ambitious. They have lawyers. They have consultants. They have listening sessions. I have a shed. Still, I possess one advantage: nobody beneath it is currently trying to write a definition of woman broad enough to survive 2026 while narrow enough to keep two enormous former NBA players away from the basket without explaining why. So I shall leave the experts to their work and return to my carrots. I only ask that they hurry. There are already two former NBA players in the queue.

And Charles Barkley has not yet discovered his feminine era.

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