From beneath the hedges of the imperial lawn, where the tulips are briefed before blooming, and each blade of grass bends toward the nearest camera, I watched the latest rite of American governance unfold.

There was President Trump in the White House, flanked by Joe Rogan and an assortment of men who looked as though they had each independently discovered elk meat, DMT, and the word “brother” on the same sacred weekend. Before them lay an executive order to accelerate research into psychedelic therapies, solemnly presented as a bold new frontier in medicine.

A touching moment, really. The state, at long last, has decided to investigate substances that may alter perception, distort time, intensify paranoia, and produce grandiose convictions untethered from consensus reality. One could hardly imagine a more suitable setting than the modern White House.

The announcement was received with great seriousness by the press, which is to say they stared at it with the expression of livestock trying to process a card trick. Was this a medical initiative? A veterans’ issue? A campaign spectacle? A podcast summit with drapes? A soft launch for Cabinet ayahuasca circles? In Washington now, these distinctions are considered outdated, almost colonial.

Still, one could not suppress the obvious thought: research? Now?

Only the federal government could witness months of public behaviour that already resembles a badly supervised psilocybin residency and then declare, clipboard in hand, that the study is about to begin.

One had assumed the pilot program was well underway.

You observe the glazing eyes, the strange cadences, the psychic drift, the improvisational metaphysics, the sense that every hallway conversation has just returned from a ten-hour desert ceremony with a retired Navy SEAL and a crypto dentist, and naturally you conclude that the placebo phase has been discontinued.

But no. Apparently, this was all baseline.

The order, we are told, concerns serious inquiry into compounds that may help with trauma, depression, and mental distress. Fair enough. That is the respectable framing, and perhaps even the sincere one. Yet sincerity in Washington is now merely the decorative parsley around the main course of spectacle. No policy may enter the bloodstream unless first wrapped in the sticky resin of performance.

So there was Rogan in the White House, that great nasal oracle of the American male unconscious, hovering at the edge of state legitimacy like a shaman accidentally granted West Wing clearance. The old empire had priestly castes, senates, and war councils. The late empire has influencers, executive orders, and a man in loafers explaining serotonin to a roomful of security personnel.

And perhaps this is fitting. America has always preferred its revolutions to arrive disguised as product launches. If mushrooms are to enter the imperial toolkit, they will not do so through quiet reflection or metaphysical seriousness. They will arrive under chandelier light, between camera flashes, announced by men who speak of consciousness in the tone others reserve for barbecue technique.

One should not be too harsh. Psychedelic research may well yield treatments of real value. But the atmosphere around the event suggested something much richer: not science merely, but a kind of national confession. At last, the governing class has looked into the mirror and said, with trembling institutional dignity, “We need to determine whether mind-altering substances are influencing elite behaviour.”

A necessary inquiry.

A public service.

Though I confess some disappointment that the study seems limited to chemicals. For there are other hallucinogens abroad in Washington, and they have long enjoyed emergency authorisation. Power is one. Constant media exposure is another. Flattery, certainly. Historical destiny. Security briefings. Personal immunity. Algorithmic narcissism. The belief that every passing impulse is a mandate from providence. These are potent compounds, and unlike ibogaine, they require no FDA pathway at all.

Indeed, the White House itself appears to function as a delivery system. Men enter it with ordinary pathologies and emerge within weeks speaking as if history were a live studio audience and God had given them final edit.

So yes, let the research proceed. Swab the corridors. Interview the furniture. Test the drinking water, the briefing room air, the residual vapours rising from the upholstery after donor dinners. Establish a control group if one can still be found within the Beltway perimeter. Compare the findings against the standard symptoms: pressured speech, cosmic self-importance, compulsive symbolism, sudden intimacy with podcast hosts, and the unwavering belief that one is not merely right but chosen.

My own hypothesis is simple. The substance under investigation is real enough, but it is not confined to a capsule, vine, or synthetic derivative. It is the oldest psychedelic in politics: proximity to power. Taken in sufficient doses, it convinces the subject that every instinct is revelation, every appetite is policy, and every absurdity is a sign of genius misunderstood by lesser minds.

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