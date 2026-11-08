In his 1840 lectures, On Heroes, Hero-Worship, and the Heroic in History, Thomas Carlyle declared:

“Universal History… is at bottom the History of the Great Men who have worked here.”

There is truth in it. Certain people bend history around themselves. Newton discovers, Shakespeare writes, Brunel builds. Others raise armies, found nations, or persuade millions to follow them.

But how many great men and women have we forgotten?

Consider the farmer who fed a philosopher he would never meet. The woman who laboured in a dark satanic mill or a muddy field all day, yet somehow found the strength to make a home for her children. The medieval mason who spent his life building a cathedral he would never see completed.

Or the father who rose every morning, worked for fifty years, raised his children, buried his parents, repaired his roof, paid what he owed, and eventually died leaving perhaps a photograph on somebody’s mantelpiece. No statue. No biography.

Was he a great man?

J.R.R. Tolkien had his own reasons to think about greatness.

Tolkien is himself the sort of man Carlyle would have celebrated: Oxford professor, brilliant philologist, creator of one of the great works of twentieth-century literature. His invented mythology still occupies scholars more than half a century after his death.

But before Middle-earth became Middle-earth, Tolkien went somewhere else.

France.

In June 1916, the twenty-four-year-old Second Lieutenant Tolkien crossed the Channel to serve with the 11th Battalion of the Lancashire Fusiliers. On 28 June, he joined his battalion at Rubempré.

Three days later, the Battle of the Somme began.

Tolkien had gone from Oxford into one of the greatest industrial slaughterhouses human beings had yet constructed.

On 21 July, he became the battalion’s signalling officer, responsible for maintaining communications through the chaos of battle. His men laid telephone cables, repaired damaged lines, and carried messages under shellfire.

For an educated young officer in an army divided by class, this meant depending upon ordinary soldiers from the farms, mills, and mines of Britain. Men he might never have known at home were now working, suffering, and dying alongside him.

By late October, trench fever had brought his front-line service to an end. He survived; many around him did not.

He remembered those men for the rest of his life.

In a letter dated 16 April 1956, Tolkien traced Sam Gamgee partly to village boys he had known in childhood and partly to the British soldiers and batmen he had known in the war, men whom he had:

“recognized as so far superior to myself.”

What had these ordinary soldiers possessed that Tolkien, with all his Oxford learning, considered superior to himself? Perhaps a kind of courage and loyalty no university could confer.

A batman was an orderly assigned to look after an officer’s kit, clothing, and meals, performing the essential labour that kept him functioning. When danger came, the batman faced it alongside him.

Tolkien’s memories of France also found their way into the landscape of Middle-earth. In a letter dated 31 December 1960, he acknowledged that the Dead Marshes and the approaches to the Morannon owed something to northern France after the Somme. Mud, standing water, ruined ground, and the dead had entered his imagination.

And walking through that wasteland are Frodo Baggins, an educated, comfortably wealthy gentleman, and his gardener, Sam Gamgee, whose father had worked for Bilbo before him.

Sam performs many of the duties Tolkien remembered from his batmen: he packs, cooks, worries about food, and calls his master Mr Frodo. But as the landscape grows hostile, keeping Frodo alive becomes more important than keeping up appearances. Sam protects him, rescues him from captivity, and finally, on the slopes of Mount Doom, lifts him onto his back.

The gardener is carrying the gentleman.

Around them, kings return, armies march, cities fall, and ancient swords are reforged. And standing in the middle of it all is somebody’s gardener from Number 3 Bagshot Row, worrying about whether he packed enough rope.

Sam likes food, beer, and gardening. He wants to go home. No prophecy names him the saviour of Middle-earth. He simply refuses to abandon his friend, and that turns out to be enough to change the history of the world.

Tolkien then gives Sam an extraordinary test. For a brief time in The Return of the King, he possesses the Ring. It tempts him with visions of becoming Samwise the Strong, a great warrior commanding armies and overthrowing the Dark Lord. Even in his fantasy of absolute power, he imagines turning Mordor into a magnificent garden.

All he has to do is claim the Ring.

He refuses.

What he wants is “one small garden of a free gardener.”

Here was a man being offered absolute power, and he preferred to tend his vegetables.

Tolkien had a name for the sudden reversal when disaster seems certain: eucatastrophe, the unexpected deliverance that comes almost as an act of grace. He explored the idea in his essay On Fairy-stories.

At Mount Doom, even Frodo cannot surrender the Ring. Its destruction comes through Gollum, whose life had been spared by Bilbo, Frodo, and finally Sam. Gollum seizes the Ring and falls into the fire. No king, general, or mighty warrior achieves the victory.

And none of it could have happened without a gardener who carried his master to the edge of the abyss.

Tolkien knew what he had created. In a 1951 letter to his publisher Milton Waldman, discussing Sam’s love for Rosie and the ordinary life waiting beyond the quest, he called Sam “the chief hero.” In that same letter, Tolkien wrote of “the wheels of the world” being turned by “the seemingly unknown and weak.”

We can write the First World War through Haig, Foch, and Hindenburg. Their decisions sent armies into battle, often with catastrophic consequences.

Eventually, though, a nineteen-year-old private had to climb the ladder. Somebody had to crawl into no man’s land, carry the wounded, or keep moving when the man beside him fell.

The generals are remembered. Most of the men who carried out their orders are forgotten.

Civilisation has always depended upon millions of ordinary men and women whose courage, labour, and loyalty seldom earned them a place in history.

Tolkien met some of those men in France.

Decades later, when he wrote his great story of kings, warriors, and the fate of Middle-earth, he remembered them.

And when he came to write his chief hero, he made him a gardener named Sam.

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