This video from Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, is going viral, and it is not hard to see why. It appears to show the modern therapeutic state in full bloom: police officers, medical paperwork, bureaucratic concern, and a citizen discovering that “care” can arrive with handcuffs. Not arrested, you understand. Merely “apprehended.” Not punished. Merely processed through the soft machinery of official compassion:

The video appears to come from this man’s own Instagram account, which may or may not offer clues as to why he became such a matter of urgent official concern to the Vancouver authorities. Perhaps there is more to the story. Perhaps there is a full set of facts we have not seen. Perhaps somewhere, in a secure filing cabinet beneath a laminated wellness poster, there is a form explaining why this particular citizen had to be intercepted by armed agents of compassion.

A peer-reviewed British Columbia study found that involuntary psychiatric hospitalisations rose from 14,195 in 2008/09 to 23,531 in 2017/18, and that hospitalisations involving police apprehension rose from 3,502 to 8,009 over the same period. That is probably the best province-wide proxy for people seized by police under mental-health authority rather than criminal-law authority.

Vancouver Police Department’s own policy is very revealing: it says s. 28 Mental Health Act apprehensions should occur primarily where the person meets MHA criteria and has not committed a criminal offence.

If a man is walking around with a knife in a threatening way, criminal law already has tools for that, if they choose to use them (there are some religious exceptions in two-tier policing situations as we have seen in recent news stories where ceremonial and symbolic items magically transform into convenient weapons, but we digress). If he is wandering into traffic and endangering drivers, public-safety law already has tools for that. Even if he is about to jump from a bridge onto the road below, this is not merely an intimate wellness disagreement between one man and his “lived experience.” It is also a fairly serious public-safety issue for the people underneath, who may not wish to be converted into involuntary participants in his exit strategy. Criminal law and ordinary police powers can handle falling bodies, blocked traffic, traumatised pedestrians, and the general problem of human remains arriving unexpectedly on public infrastructure. A medical certificate is not required to establish that gravity has jurisdiction. We do not need to hand doctors a parallel warrant system in which a person who has committed no crime can be seized, transported, confined, and medicated “for his own good.”

Unsurprisingly, many serious thinkers agree with this rabbit. John Stuart Mill’s harm principle says coercion is justified to prevent harm to others, not to force an adult to live according to someone else’s idea of his own best interests. Thomas Szasz argued that involuntary psychiatry turns medicine into a branch of state coercion: if a person commits a crime, use criminal law; if he has not committed a crime, do not imprison him under a medical label. Goffman showed how institutions strip people of identity and autonomy while claiming to rehabilitate them. Ironically, it was Foucault, patron saint of the overeducated clipboard class, who warned about the very machinery they now operate with such moist-eyed enthusiasm: classify the deviant, pathologise the dissenter, summon the institution, and call the whole thing care. But woke progressivism is nothing if not gloriously hypocritical. It borrows Foucault’s suspicion of prisons, police, medicine, categories, and institutional power, then promptly builds a softer, lavender-scented version of the same machine and calls it safeguarding.

If there is a crime, charge the person. If there is an immediate public danger, intervene under ordinary law. If there is no crime and no immediate danger, offer help like a civilized society and then leave the man alone if he refuses it. Do not dispatch police because a doctor has achieved paperwork. Do not launder coercion through the language of care. Do not tell us the citizen has not been arrested, merely “apprehended,” as though liberty becomes less missing when the form is printed on hospital stationery.

And above all, do not call confinement compassion simply because the cage has fluorescent lighting, a laminated poster about stigma, and a mental-health brochure in the waiting room. A locked door is still a locked door, even when someone from the wellness department has given it a trauma-informed name.

Incidentally, for my non-Canadian readers, British Columbia is the therapeutic state that has reached a level of moral sophistication usually associated with late empires and malfunctioning cults. If your thoughts are judged insufficiently well, the police may arrive to “apprehend” you for compassionate processing, because your continued liberty has become a clinical concern. But if your despair is properly notarised, you may be ushered toward the Dr Death exit ramp in the name of autonomy; and if your addiction is severe enough, the same system that cannot tolerate your dangerous ideas may discover a bottomless supply of pharmaceutical mercy for your dangerous appetites. Thus, the citizen is trapped inside the great Canadian wellness machine: too unstable to be free, autonomous enough to be killed, and vulnerable enough to be medicated into managed collapse. It is not tyranny, of course. It is care, provided you survive the treatment.

And I will leave you with this comforting thought, particularly if you are the sort of person who criticises the government, which is usually a sign that at least some electrical activity remains in the brain. In the Soviet Union, dissent was not always treated as dissent. That would have required answering arguments, and no serious bureaucracy has time for that. Instead, inconvenient political opinions were often treated as symptoms of mental illness. Human Rights Watch has noted that Soviet psychiatry was eventually acknowledged, even by Soviet representatives in 1989, to have been systematically abused for political purposes. One of the central figures in exposing this was Vladimir Bukovsky, the Soviet dissident who sent documentation of psychiatric-abuse cases to the World Psychiatric Association in 1971. For this act of dangerous reality-noticing, he was sentenced to twelve years of imprisonment, labour camp, and psychiatric confinement. His work helped force the international psychiatric establishment to confront the scandal, leading to the World Psychiatric Association’s condemnation of Soviet abuses in 1977.

So the obvious question is: did anyone actually learn anything?

Or did the modern world simply upgrade the language, replace the grim Soviet ward with softer lighting, add a trauma-informed intake form, and discover that political nonconformity can still be made to sound like a wellness concern if the right credentialed person fills out the right paperwork?

Fortunately, all is not lost. We have reached the healthy democratic stage where almost half the country reportedly distrusts the government, and fewer than half trust the media priests assigned to explain why the government is still trustworthy. This is awkward for the managerial class, but hopeful for the rest of us. It means the national pulse has not entirely disappeared.

So yes, there is hope yet. The sovereign human being remains suspicious, irritable, distrustful of official narratives, and prone to asking inconvenient questions.

In other words, still alive.

P.S. Be careful what you write in the comments section below if you don’t want the psychiatrists patrolling social media to detect unauthorised consciousness, classify it as instability, and summon three officers from the Department of Compassionate Restraint.

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