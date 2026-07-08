In August and September 2025, the Home Office’s Chief Casework Team sampled 47 asylum grant decisions from 348 grants across all decision-making units. It found that 37, or 78.72%, contained insufficient evidence on which to make the decision and were therefore “likely to be incorrect.” The Independent Chief Inspector of Borders and Immigration stressed that if the result was replicated across the system, it suggested the quality of asylum decision-making was “not in a good state.” You don’t say.

An Inspection Of Asylum Casework June December 2025 774KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The report describes a system built to clear numbers, then shocked to discover that numbers were cleared. The Home Office cut the asylum work-in-progress caseload by 40%, from 97,787 at the end of 2023 to around 58,500 by October 2025. Its internal goal was to get below 50,000. It eventually did. The inspector’s conclusion was brutal: this may have come “at a cost to quality.”

The system’s own staff seemed to know it. In the July 2025 ICIBI survey, 83.73% of decision-makers said senior managers prioritised quantity over quality. Only 1.98% said senior managers prioritised quality. Productivity targets were increased in July 2025 even though no core decision-making unit was meeting its quality targets. The inspector concluded that quality had been “the poor relation” to productivity since at least 2020.

The Home Office target was for 75% of asylum decisions and interviews to score QS1 or QS2, the higher quality bands. No core decision-making unit was meeting that target at the time of inspection, and the target had not been met for years. Inspectors calculated that only 54% of decisions hit QS1/QS2 in the year to October 2025. The Home Office’s own analysis put the figure at 62%. The two figures could not be reconciled, which is not comforting. The asylum system is now so efficient that even the statistics measuring how bad it is do not agree with each other.

The staffing picture is just as grim. To attack the backlog, the Home Office recruited more than 800 decision-makers at speed in 2023. Candidates were not properly assessed against the actual skills required for the job: evidence analysis, decision-making, and writing. Why am I not surprised? Then, having rushed people into one of the most sensitive administrative jobs in the country, the Home Office watched them leave. From April 2024 to May 2025, 882 decision-makers quit, an annual attrition rate of 42.2%. People typically left after about 11 months, and most left the Civil Service altogether.

The ones who remained were hardly dancing through the corridors with laminated resilience cards. In the ICIBI survey, 69.8% of decision-makers said they wanted to leave either “as soon as possible” or within the next 12 months, citing low morale, poor mental health, anxiety, stress, exhaustion, and sickness. Inspectors said staff appeared stressed, anxious, and worried on a regular basis. Senior managers, meanwhile, often focused on staff lacking skills or competence. Staff felt their concerns were dismissed or ignored. So the system had inexperienced recruits, weak training, high stress, high turnover, and management pressure. Apart from that, the vibes were excellent.

The interview process looks equally broken. A two-hour substantive asylum interview model had been imposed across decision-making units. More than 80% of decision-makers said the time allowed was not enough to conduct a thorough interview and explore all aspects of a claim. Between 54% and 62% of interviews in the six months to November 2025 exceeded two hours. Inspectors found cases where applicants were asked to limit their answers and material facts were not properly explored. This is asylum by stopwatch.

It goes on and on. And I won’t bore you any longer.

It’s time to stop pretending this can be fixed with another dashboard, another taskforce, another “quality improvement plan”, and another exhausted caseworker with a headset, a trauma file, and 47 minutes left on the management clock.

Go back to first principles.

Asylum should mean emergency protection for people fleeing immediate danger. It should not mean a self-selected migration route across half the planet, through multiple safe countries, ending wherever the welfare state is softest, the lawyers are busiest, and the removal system has lost the will to live.

If someone reaches Britain, Canada, the United States, or any other Western country after passing through safe countries, the answer should be simple: your claim belongs in the first safe country you entered. Not the richest country. Not the country with the most generous appeals system. Not the country whose politicians are most frightened of their own newspapers. The first safe one.

For war refugees, the same principle should apply. Protection should be regional, temporary, and practical. People fleeing a war should be protected as close to home as possible, in neighbouring safe countries, with Western governments funding, if necessary and with the will of the majority of the people, genuine emergency shelter there rather than importing permanent asylum backlogs here. When the war ends, the purpose of that protection ends too. The refugees go back home, and not just for holidays each year.

And if those neighbouring countries refuse to take genuine refugees from their own region while expecting trade privileges, aid, weapons, loans, visas, and diplomatic favours from the West, then the answer should not be another strongly worded communique from a ministerial conference with warm pastries. It should be consequences. Trading rights, aid flows, preferential access, and diplomatic privileges should depend on regional countries carrying regional responsibilities.

The current system rewards distance travelled. It rewards document loss. It rewards delay. It rewards weak states, bad paperwork, activist lawfare, and bureaucratic cowardice. Worst of all, it destroys public trust in the very idea of asylum. Ordinary voters can tell the difference between a family running from shellfire into the next safe country and a system in which people cross several safe jurisdictions, arrive by small boat, enter a collapsing bureaucracy, and are then processed by undertrained staff being pressured to clear numbers.

A serious asylum system would be smaller, faster, harder to game, and much more honest. It would protect genuine refugees. It would reject asylum shopping. It would end the fantasy that every Western country has an unlimited duty to absorb the failures of every other state on earth.

At the moment, the Home Office is not running an asylum system. It is running a backlog-management experiment with legal consequences. The experiment has now produced its own inspection report. It says the machine is moving faster.

Wonderful.

Now look at what is coming out of it.

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