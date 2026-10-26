The Random Archivist

The Random Archivist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
20h

Ahem. Send me the manuscript, let me edit it before it's three thousand pages!

Pity there aren’t serialised newspaper novels anymore You-d fit right in.😉

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Random Archivist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture