For the past few years, I’ve been writing my first novel. I’m telling you this partly because announcing it publicly might finally force me to finish the thing, and partly because something recently triggered me.

Yes, I know. I’m triggered all the time, as regular readers have probably noticed, particularly after several coffees. But this time it was about my novel, which I had hoped might provide some relief from the things that usually send me into a murderous rage, before I disguise that rage with a little dark humour and inflict it upon my readers.

You will also notice that while I am writing this, I am not writing my novel. Why is it that I can write all day, every day, and happily spend hours doing almost anything, but the moment I sit down to work on the novel, I suddenly develop an urgent interest in the latest woke spectacle or some obscure historical atrocity?

I can knock out several thousand words of furious commentary before breakfast, yet the prospect of revising a single chapter of my novel can make cleaning the chimney seem positively inviting. In fact, I cleaned the chimney the other week and found the experience considerably more satisfying. At least I could see what I’d accomplished, and I didn’t have to clean the stupid thing again the following morning because I’d decided the soot lacked sufficient character development.

Perhaps it’s because an article on Substack is finished the moment I press Publish. I can pick a fight, say my piece and walk away. The novel, meanwhile, requires me to spend another afternoon in the company of people I’ve already spent years trying to get out of my head. And just when I think I’ve finally got a chapter right, I read it again and discover that the dialogue is dreadful, the pacing is wrong, and a character I deleted in Draft 130 has inexplicably reappeared, apparently determined to remain in the novel whether I like it or not.

At this rate, I’ll have written another million words on Substack before I finish the thing. If I finish it. Which is beginning to look like a rather ambitious assumption. Don’t get me wrong, it’s easy enough to write a novel, provided you never make the mistake of reading it back to yourself after a few weeks away from it. Then the horror begins. You begin “improving” a few sentences, then a paragraph, then an entire chapter, until you realise that the only sensible course of action is to rewrite the stupid book. Again.

On a good day, I’ll tell you that writing this novel has been an interesting experience. Most days, when I’m being honest with myself, I’d describe it as torture, largely because I had the brilliant idea of writing about the worst experience of my life, and one that I suspect many millions of others would recognise as among the worst of theirs. Quite why I thought spending several years reliving it would be a rewarding literary endeavour is a question I have yet to answer satisfactorily.

Getting the words down was easy enough. I knocked out a few hundred thousand of them, helped considerably by the fact that I already had several million words of relevant material on this Substack. But when I finally completed the first draft, I discovered something rather unfortunate. It was unreadable.

It made sense. A lot of sense. The arguments were there, the events were there, the characters were there. But it was angry. Really angry. Unbearably angry. So angry that even I couldn’t bear to read it back to myself. I had managed to write several hundred thousand words of what was supposed to be a novel and produced something resembling an extended nervous breakdown with chapter headings.

The past two years have consequently involved rewriting the entire thing, over and over again, while inadvertently administering a rather prolonged course of self-therapy. To describe the experience as cathartic would be an understatement. I’ve spent hundreds of hours revisiting events I would much rather forget, trying to turn something that once made me furious into something that might make another person laugh, cry, think, or occasionally want to throw the book across the room.

Only now am I getting close to writing the novel I set out to write: a story in which readers might actually want to accompany the protagonists on their journey, grow attached to them, worry about them, laugh with them and occasionally want to grab them by the shoulders and shake some sense into them. They’re imperfect people, sometimes exasperatingly so. They make mistakes, misjudge situations, say foolish things and occasionally behave badly enough to deserve Mr Knightley’s rebuke. But for all their faults, they are fundamentally what I would call good people.

Unfortunately, because the novel draws upon real events and real human behaviour, there are also some not so good people, even what I might describe as “bad people.” Complicated people, naturally. All human beings are complicated. I’m sure some of them give to charity and occasionally help an elderly neighbour carry her shopping (although I’m being extraordinarily generous myself in allowing for the possibility). None of which alters the fact that, on balance, their contribution to the world has been decidedly unfortunate.

Selfish schemers. Cowards. Opportunists. Bullies. Manipulators. Sycophants. The sort of people who will cheerfully ruin another person’s life to advance their careers, protect their reputations or enjoy the intoxicating pleasure of exercising a little power over someone unable to fight back. And then go home, put the kettle on and sleep perfectly soundly, I assume.

I’ll go further. Some of them are wicked.

Yes, wicked. An unfashionable word, I know, particularly in an age when every act of cruelty is expected to come with a psychological explanation, a tragic childhood and a recommendation for twelve sessions of counselling.

But there it is. Believe it or not, there is evil in the world.

That said, the vast majority of the antagonists in my novel are people whom most of us would ordinarily describe as perfectly nice. In normal times, when everything is going swimmingly, they might make delightful neighbours. They’d lend you a ladder, ask after your children, maybe even invite you for a BBQ.

But then came the events upon which my novel is based, and these perfectly nice people helped enable tyranny. Some actively participated. Others collaborated, looked away, made excuses, followed orders or discovered that their principles were considerably more flexible than they had previously imagined.

And without them, the tyranny would never have been possible. Tyrants, after all, can accomplish remarkably little without an army of respectable, obedient people willing to do their dirty work, particularly when that dirty work has been conveniently repackaged as a moral duty, allowing everyone involved to congratulate themselves on their righteousness.

So while I may portray these characters as psychologically complicated, I have little interest in manufacturing excuses for their behaviour. They made their choices. They had opportunities to behave decently. Some people took those opportunities. They didn’t.

And what makes it worse is that, even now, they have shown no remorse. No apologies. No attempts to make amends. Nothing. They have simply returned to being perfectly nice people, presumably hoping everyone will forget what they did when being nice actually mattered.

Well, I haven’t forgotten.

And since forgiveness generally requires rather more than the passage of time and a cheerful disposition, they won’t be receiving any from me.

They can stay in the evil camp. I’m not writing them a redemption arc.

There, I seem to have triggered myself. Perhaps I haven’t entirely emerged from my angry period after all, and should leave the novel to mellow a little longer.

Actually, that’s not quite fair. I didn’t trigger myself. The culprit was Claude, Anthropic’s artificial intelligence, which I recently asked to critique my manuscript. I’d heard that Claude had become considerably less woke and rather more intelligent of late, and was now capable of doing something more useful than correcting my grammar and suggesting that I be kinder to everyone.

To be fair, it did offer some useful observations. Having a reasonably dispassionate outside reader examine a manuscript you’ve been wrestling with for years can be illuminating, particularly when you’ve reached the stage where you can barely distinguish a brilliant passage from something you wrote at four in the morning. Unfortunately, I write most of it at four in the morning, which also happens to be when I’m most convinced of my own literary genius.

But one criticism caught my attention. Claude was distinctly uncomfortable with the fact that some of my characters are morally unambiguous.

As I’ve explained, there are good people in my novel, quite a few who are considerably less good, and some who are outright bad. Some are cowards, some are opportunists, and some are thoroughly wicked. Their behaviour varies, their motivations differ, and they are all recognisably human. But I don’t feel obliged to invent redeeming qualities for people whose conduct was reprehensible, merely to satisfy some fashionable literary expectation.

Apparently, this is a problem.

I found this fascinating, because Claude’s reaction seemed to reflect a peculiar obsession in contemporary literature, film and television. Somewhere along the line, the literary establishment decided that portraying a genuinely wicked person was intellectually unsophisticated. Every villain must now be complicated. Every monster must have a tragic backstory. Every act of cruelty requires an explanatory childhood flashback, preferably involving an emotionally unavailable father, an alcoholic mother or an unfortunate incident with a hamster.

The witch was misunderstood. The serial killer was bullied at school. The career criminal never received the emotional validation he deserved. The murderous psychopath turns out to have a heart of gold, provided a sufficiently attractive woman can find it beneath the seventeen dismembered bodies in his basement.

Presumably, the real tragedy is that nobody referred him to a counsellor.

Nobody is responsible. Everybody is the product of circumstances beyond their control. The villain’s victims, meanwhile, must learn to appreciate the complexity of his lived experience, assuming any of them are still alive.

I sometimes wonder what these writers would do with Hitler, Stalin or Mao if they thought they could get away with it. Hitler, we would discover, was a sensitive young artist whose rejection by the Vienna Academy of Fine Arts left him struggling with profound feelings of inadequacy. Stalin’s difficulties stemmed from a dysfunctional family environment and an unfortunate tendency to express his insecurities through mass murder. Mao was a visionary reformer whose occasional excesses reflected his passionate commitment to social transformation.

Actually, for all I know, Netflix or some other streaming platform has already achieved this dubious feat. I can almost see the promotional trailer now: Three misunderstood men. Three troubled childhoods. One world that refused to understand them. Six episodes, an emotionally devastating soundtrack, and a tearful finale in which we discover that the real victims of the twentieth century were the dictators themselves.

All three would be played by sympathetic actors, their childhoods would occupy the first forty minutes, and the final scene would feature a solitary tear rolling down someone’s cheek.

The critics would call it brave.

Of course, actual human beings are complicated. Hitler loved dogs. Stalin enjoyed films. Mao wrote poetry. None of these details presents the slightest difficulty for someone willing to distinguish between understanding a person’s psychology and excusing his conduct. A murderer can be devoted to his children. A torturer can possess exquisite manners. A tyrant can have a marvellous sense of humour. Indeed, these qualities can make such people considerably more disturbing, because they remind us that monstrous behaviour does not necessarily require a monstrous exterior.

Shakespeare understood this rather better than the average contemporary scriptwriter. Consider Iago in Othello. He is intelligent, manipulative, malicious and perfectly capable of understanding the suffering he inflicts. His motives have fascinated readers for centuries, partly because no explanation ever quite accounts for the pleasure he takes in destroying other people. Shakespeare leaves us with something thoroughly uncomfortable: a man who knows what he is doing.

Imagine submitting Othello to a modern sensitivity-conscious literary editor. Iago would require a more sympathetic background. Desdemona would need greater agency. Othello’s jealousy would be reframed as an attachment disorder, and the entire tragedy would probably conclude with the surviving characters attending a restorative justice workshop.

Or consider Tolkien’s Sauron. The Dark Lord wants to dominate Middle-earth, enslave its peoples and impose his will upon every living creature. He is evil. Tolkien does not interrupt the Battle of the Morannon to reveal that Sauron was excluded from a birthday party when he was seven.

Imagine the disappointment of a contemporary producer discovering that the destruction of the One Ring cannot be replaced by a moving scene in which Frodo helps Sauron confront his unresolved trauma.

Yet something even more peculiar has happened to the good characters. Apparently, genuine goodness is now just as suspicious as genuine wickedness. A courageous man must have a shameful secret. A virtuous woman must harbour some dreadful hypocrisy. The hero who risks his life for others must eventually be exposed as selfish, compromised or secretly motivated by a childhood wound. Nobody can simply possess moral courage and act upon it.

Why?

We know perfectly well that such people exist. History is full of individuals who refused to collaborate with monstrous regimes, even when collaboration would have made their lives easier. Some sacrificed their careers, their freedom and their lives. Others quietly protected their neighbours, refused to denounce an innocent colleague or declined to participate in some officially sanctioned cruelty. They were frightened, naturally. They had faults. Some were undoubtedly unpleasant company. Yet when confronted with a moral choice, they behaved decently.

Their goodness was demonstrated by what they did.

And history is equally full of people who enthusiastically participated in evil. They denounced their neighbours, organised deportations, administered concentration camps, tortured prisoners and sent innocent people to their deaths. Some acted from fear or ideological conviction. Others discovered that cruelty offered excellent opportunities for promotion.

A few probably enjoyed the work.

This is an aspect of human nature that the fashionable insistence upon moral ambiguity struggles to accommodate. Some people want power. Some enjoy humiliating others. Some are driven by envy, resentment or sheer malice. They understand perfectly well that what they are doing is wrong, particularly when the same thing is done to them. They simply consider their own interests more important than anyone else’s suffering.

I find such people far more frightening than the misunderstood cinematic villain awaiting redemption through a sufficiently moving conversation.

And I suspect something else is going on here. The contemporary literary obsession with moral ambiguity allows its practitioners to feel terribly sophisticated without making any difficult moral judgements. Condemning cruelty is simplistic. Recognising that the perpetrator had a difficult childhood is nuanced. The more appalling the crime, the greater the opportunity to demonstrate one’s intellectual refinement by refusing to condemn its author without first considering his emotional needs.

Eventually, moral sophistication becomes indistinguishable from an inability to recognise evil when it is standing in front of you holding a bloodstained axe.

Which brings me back to Claude and my unfinished novel.

I have no objection to psychological complexity. I want my characters to be recognisably human, with weaknesses, conflicting loyalties and motives that readers can understand. Some of them face terrible choices. Some compromise their principles through cowardice. Others persuade themselves that they are doing the right thing while participating in something dreadful.

But I also want room for genuine evil. For people who see an opportunity to exploit, betray or destroy another human being and seize it enthusiastically. People who understand what decency requires of them and reject it because decency would interfere with their ambitions.

And I want good people too. People whose principles survive contact with reality. People who resist evil when resistance costs them something. People who are capable of recognising wickedness without consulting a committee of psychologists to determine whether the perpetrator received sufficient affection during infancy.

Perhaps this will make my novel unfashionable. Perhaps a future literary critic will complain that some of my villains lack redeeming qualities, or that some of my decent characters remain irritatingly decent despite every opportunity to disappoint the reader.

So be it.

I have spent enough of my life observing human behaviour to know that goodness and wickedness both exist, sometimes in startlingly concentrated forms. The fact that human beings are psychologically complicated does not oblige a novelist to pretend that their moral choices are equally complicated.

Hey, Claude, using just 100 words or less, give my your honest opinion on what I’ve just written.

Your best material is the chimney line and the Iago/Sauron passages: they’re funny and make the point stronger than the rant does. Understanding a villain’s psychology isn’t excusing him, and fiction can hold real wickedness. But you’ve turned a note about your characters into a charge against “the literary establishment,” and the Hitler-Netflix riff is a straw man.

Oh, dear. I think I upset Claude.

Apparently, my imaginary Netflix series rehabilitating Hitler, Stalin and Mao is a straw man. I had rather thought it was a joke.

Still, perhaps Claude has a point. I may have been a little unfair to the entire literary establishment. Perhaps I should give it a tragic childhood, explore its underlying insecurities and explain how years of exposure to morally ambiguous fiction have left it incapable of recognising a joke. I wonder if twelve sessions of counselling would help.

Or perhaps I should just get back to writing my novel.

In the time it took me to write this, I could have rewritten (redacted)’s explanation of (redacted) for the seventh time, moved (redacted)’s raised eyebrow three paragraphs down, and spent fifteen minutes deciding whether (redacted) should stare at the floor, look out of the window or simply say something vaguely intelligent for once.

And then deleted the entire chapter.

P.S. Given Claude’s irritation at my use of Netflix as a straw man, I thought I would check how the streaming giant was getting on.

Apparently, on 1 October 2026, Netflix released a seven-part adaptation of John Steinbeck’s East of Eden, starring Florence Pugh as Cathy Ames, one of the most thoroughly wicked characters in modern literature.

For those unfamiliar with the novel, Cathy murders her parents, shoots her husband, abandons her newborn twins, and slowly poisons the kindly brothel owner who treats her like a daughter, having first persuaded the unfortunate woman to leave her everything in her will.

Quite a character.

Cathy is one of the most deliberately evil characters in twentieth-century literature. Steinbeck makes no serious attempt to excuse her wickedness. Indeed, he introduces her with an extraordinary declaration:

“I believe there are monsters born in the world to human parents.”

He describes her as a psychic monster with a malformed soul.

So what has Netflix done?

Well, the screenwriter, Zoe Kazan, has reinterpreted an incident from Cathy’s childhood involving two older boys as evidence of sexual abuse, making that trauma central to her psychological development. The adaptation returns to the incident in its final episode, inviting us to understand the origins of her cruelty.

According to Netflix’s own explanation of the series, Florence Pugh describes the childhood abuse as the beginning of a sequence of experiences that shaped Cathy’s subsequent decisions.

I kid you not.

And here’s the best part. On 7 October, The Guardian published an article entitled Cruel torment, depraved violence, evil turns: where did TV’s real baddies go?, complaining about precisely this tendency, with Cathy Ames as its leading example.

So apparently I’m not the only person who has noticed.

When even The Guardian is complaining that contemporary villains have become too sympathetic, perhaps Claude might reconsider its diagnosis.

P.P.S. I’ve since discovered that there is even a rather splendid term for this tendency: villain exculpation. Apparently, the modern villain must be provided with sufficient psychological mitigation to ensure that, however many people he murders, the audience understands that somebody once hurt his feelings.

At this rate, the only genuinely wicked character left in contemporary fiction will be the person who refuses to forgive him.

P.P.P.S. After another cup of coffee, I made the dreadful mistake of investigating whether anyone had actually produced sympathetic portrayals of Hitler, Stalin or Mao. Claude had dismissed my suggestion as a straw man, apparently failing to recognise that I was making a joke. Still, I thought I might as well investigate whether my imaginary straw man actually existed.

As it turns out, he’s had quite a successful career in film and television.

In 2002, a film called Max, starring John Cusack, portrayed Hitler as a lonely, frustrated young artist whose inability to find fulfilment through painting helped propel him towards politics. Apparently, the twentieth century might have turned out rather differently had someone bought a few of his watercolours.

Then, in 2007, a German comedy called Mein Führer explored Hitler’s psychological problems, including his abusive childhood, while a Jewish concentration camp prisoner was recruited to restore the dictator’s confidence.

I am beginning to feel that my jokes are insufficiently ridiculous.

Meanwhile, Russian television broadcast a forty-episode drama called Stalin Live, featuring the Soviet dictator reflecting upon his troubled past, apologising to his son for being an inadequate father and displaying a touching degree of emotional vulnerability.

Presumably, the millions who suffered under his regime would have been delighted to discover that Uncle Joe was finally working through his feelings.

But my favourite discovery concerns Mao.

In 2015, China released an animated children’s film called Teenage Mao Zedong, portraying the future dictator as a courageous, kind-hearted young boy who dreams of freedom and adventure while struggling against a strict father who wants him to become a farmer.

Yes, really. Mao the misunderstood little boy. His father simply wouldn’t let him spread his wings.

To be fair, the films about Hitler are attempts at psychological exploration or satire, whereas the Russian and Chinese productions are considerably more sympathetic. Still, the underlying fascination with humanising history’s monsters is hardly something I invented over breakfast.

In fact, historian Gavriel Rosenfeld devoted an entire chapter of his 2014 book, Hi Hitler! How the Nazi Past Is Being Normalized in Contemporary Culture, to the subject of humanising Hitler in contemporary cinema.

So much for my imaginary straw man. He’s apparently been appearing in films for decades and now has a respectable academic bibliography.

And I’ve just spent even more time procrastinating instead of working on my novel.

Perhaps there’s time for a P.P.P.P.S.

I could make another coffee.

Good old Uncle Joe. Shame he had this little girl’s father executed and her mother exiled to Kazakhstan, where she died under mysterious circumstances. Oh, and then there were the millions of other people who died under his rule. Still, lovely with children. They should do a Netflix series.

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