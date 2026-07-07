I see even the British Transport Police have finally crawled onto the “hateful”, “toxic”, “unsafe”, democracy-injuring X platform to post a mugshot of a convicted sex offender and tell the public he is back behind bars.

Terrible stuff.

Someone should report the British Transport Police to the Minister for Online Tone.

Apparently, X is a sewer when ordinary people use it to notice things. But when the state needs to show you the face of a man who threatened police officers for fourteen minutes, suddenly the sewer has excellent public reach, reliable engagement, and a very useful “share” button.

Almost as if the problem was never the platform.

Almost as if the problem was the public being allowed to talk back.

Anyway, here’s the fuller story, which is now very typical of the New UK, i.e. the United Kakistdom, because it’s basically a kakistocracy run by the sort of people who can turn a convicted sex offender into an administrative challenge, a police warning into a communications strategy, and a public safety failure into another opportunity to lecture the public about tone.

A convicted sex offender has returned to prison after spending 14 minutes telling a police call handler he was going to attack British Transport Police (BTP) officers. Mansoor Ahmed, 31, of Blackthorn Avenue, West London, launched his hate-filled tirade after calling BTP’s First Contact Centre on the afternoon of Wednesday 27 May. At Inner London Crown Court on 3 July, Ahmed was jailed for six months. He had previously pleaded guilty to Threatening Communications, Possession of Cannabis, and a Public Order offence. Ahmed called at 2.30pm and provided a reference number for his own case. It related to a BTP investigation into him sexually assaulting two women on the London Underground in late 2020. BTP detectives brought him to justice for those sexual assaults, and he was jailed for two years and two months. Angry that his crimes and custody photo were made public after he was convicted, Ahmed hurled abuse at the call handler for nearly 14 minutes. He threatened graphic violence on BTP officers, stating he would attack them at rail stations. During his monologue he said, “I’m coming to stab all of you […] I’m coming to stab a transport police officer”. Ahmed also made a series of sexually violent threats towards women and children, before adding, “when I find one of your transport police officers, I’m going to put acid on his face”. Detectives from BTP’s Major, Serious and Organised Crime (MSOC) team launched a manhunt and Ahmed was arrested two days later, on 29 May, in West London. He called arresting officers “dossers” and continued to hurl abuse at them as they drove him to custody. In interview he told detectives that “red mist” came over him on the call that stemmed from his crimes and photo being made public by BTP. Ahmed also admitted to being a criminal but claimed he’s not evil. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised the charges against him, and he was remanded in custody before appearing at court. BTP Detective Constable Lee Smith said: “Mansoor Ahmed’s threats towards our call handler and officers were frankly disgusting. “He’s a career criminal with a string of previous convictions, so it was imperative we caught him soon after the call before he could harm our officers or the public. “Once we tracked him down and took him into custody, he quickly changed his tune after realising he was faced with another stint behind bars. “This outcome shows we’ll never stand for horrific abuse or threats towards anyone at BTP.”

We need more video from the BTP, posted on X before it is shut down in the UK for the unforgivable crime of letting taxpayers watch the civilisation they are still funding.

I do not doubt that BTP could post videos of the thugs blighting Britain’s transport network all day long, but I recommend they curate just one a day, so the people don’t develop pattern recognition too quickly and start asking why the United Kakistdom has a railway police force, a Crown Prosecution Service, fifty-seven safeguarding strategies, a minister for online harm, and still somehow needs commuters to serve as unpaid prison officers with Oyster cards.

Incidentally, “six months” in the United Kakistdom now means “see you after the next bank holiday,” so I am sure he will emerge in roughly the time it takes to forget the headline, fully rehabilitated, deeply reflective, and ready to continue his important outreach work among railway staff and commuters.

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