I noticed that the mainstream media is reporting on a halal slaughterhouse in Orlando, Florida, as though the horror lay in the fact that this was “not just any killing” and that customers were invited to participate in the slaughter. The implication is that what ordinarily happens behind the closed doors of a halal slaughterhouse is considerably more benign.

Here is the undercover footage. Don’t watch it unless you need to see the evidence for yourself. If you have any regard for animal life, you will find it horrifying.

Unfortunately, all of this gives the public a rather misleading impression. Your average Joe assumes that halal slaughter is simply another way of killing an animal, and that it must be perfectly humane because the government permits it. Few ever stop to ask precisely what the government is permitting.

ALL Halal slaughter involves slitting the throat of an animal, whilst still alive, and letting it bleed to death.

Of course, it is difficult to get the video evidence. But it’s out there. Here’s another undercover video of a halal slaughterhouse in England: (again, I don’t recommend watching it. If you choose not to watch it, I will spare you the details, because they are disturbing even in words. Suffice it to say that the animals are treated with contempt and subjected to gratuitous cruelty. The way they die is really unspeakable to the Western civilised mind).

And this is allowed in Canada too. Canada explicitly permits the slaughter of conscious animals under Section 144 of the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations, which provides a religious exemption from the normal stunning requirements.

Notice the legalistic language:

You ensure that the restraint of the food animal does not cause the food animal any avoidable suffering or injury while at the same time it results in optimal control of movement of the animal, especially of the head, in order that the ritual cut can be performed as competently and rapidly as possible by the ritual slaughterer.

Having your throat slit and dying through blood loss will cause suffering, but they don’t want any more suffering than is necessary for the process. And they think that is humane?

Furthermore, Canada’s Halal Monitoring Authority explicitly states in its red meat slaughter guidelines:

The person conducting the slaughter cannot employ any method of stunning, such as the captive bolt stunning prior to slaughter.

The European Food Safety Authority has published extensive scientific assessments of slaughter methods, as if we needed them. Its conclusions regarding non-stunned slaughter are clear: cutting the throat of a conscious animal causes pain, fear and distress that persist until the animal loses consciousness.

Even when the religious slaughter is conducted “correctly”, the animal experiences suffering that effective pre-slaughter stunning would prevent during the cut.

The precise assessment of the point after slaughter at which non-stunned animals become insensible remains a major methodological challenge. In sheep it is at least 2-8 seconds, but may be 8-20 seconds in duration. In cattle the mean duration is similar, but can commonly be extended to longer than 60 seconds with occasional instances of even greater durations.

How widespread is it?

On 20 March 2025, the British government published figures estimating the number of animals slaughtered for halal meat in England and Wales during 2024:

Total slaughtered for halal meat: 214.6 million

Stunned before slaughter: 187.6 million

Slaughtered without stunning: 27 million

That amounts to approximately 74,000 animals every day having their throats cut while fully conscious, in England and Wales alone.

All perfectly legal.

The government’s annual figures are estimates extrapolated from a nationwide slaughterhouse survey conducted in February 2024.

I have not found equivalent reliable nationwide figures for Canada.

Are consumers being adequately informed?

Canadian food labelling regulations require businesses making halal claims to identify their certifying authority. They do not generally require meat packaging to disclose whether the animal was conscious when its throat was cut.

Furthermore, declaring meat to be halal is itself voluntary.

A Canadian consumer therefore cannot necessarily establish from the packaging how the animal was slaughtered.

Why do we require animals to be rendered unconscious before slaughter on animal welfare grounds, and then waive that requirement on religious grounds?

And do you want to see more of this in your Western country? Well, think about that.

Christians should take particular note of the religious dimension of halal slaughter. Did you know that Canada’s Halal Monitoring Authority explicitly describes even routine commercial slaughter as an act of Islamic worship?

an act of worship, regardless of whether it is a sacrifice or a routine act for meat consumption

By purchasing halal-certified meat, you are financially supporting an industry organised around Islamic religious requirements. You may be doing so without even knowing it.

I would encourage readers to do their own research and find out which supermarkets and fast-food chains use halal meat. To simplify their supply chains, many businesses purchase halal meat for all their customers, meaning that animals have their throats cut while still alive, with an Islamic invocation recited at slaughter, and are then bled to death. Meat produced according to these religious requirements can therefore end up on the plates of customers who neither share those beliefs nor realise what they are buying.

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