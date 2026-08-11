Editor’s note: The Liberals have been threatening Canadians for years, but this appears to be an escalation.

We showed T.W. the video. After consultation with legal counsel and several fire extinguishers, we are able to publish roughly 10% of his response.

The remainder has been classified as agricultural extremism.

From T.W.:

The initial threat to knock on five hundred doors turns out to be no rhetorical flourish. The Liberal mafia immediately announces another five hundred, with the calm operational confidence of people who have already divided the neighbourhood into sectors.

I have therefore reinforced the shed and moved the carrots into the burrow. The prunes have been left outside as a diversion.

The footage does little to reassure me. They are dressed in matching red shirts, the sort of red normally reserved for fire alarms, arterial bleeding and things you are supposed to stop immediately, wearing lanyards borrowed from their children who work in HR, pumping their fists and advancing towards the camera like the pensionable division of World War Z, chanting the number of private homes they intend to invade.

[EDITOR HAS REMOVED T.W.’S HISTORICAL ANALOGY INVOLVING MATCHING SHIRTS AND TERRITORIAL ADVANCE ON COUNSEL’S ADVICE]

There is something particularly unnerving about Liberal activists singing while calmly explaining how many private residences they intend to approach. In better times, if these strange people appeared outside the shed, pumping their fists and singing that they planned to knock on a thousand doors, I would simply have called the police. Canada has no Castle Doctrine, so apparently I am expected to remain indoors and wait patiently for somebody with a lanyard to reach me, while studiously ignoring the long-handled agricultural implement beside the feed bin whose manufacturer insists is for moving hay.

[EDITOR HAS REMOVED T.W.’S INTERPRETATION OF “REASONABLE FORCE”]

Unfortunately, under the Liberals, calling the police would mainly establish that my telephone still works and create an official record showing that, at some point before the incident concluded, I had attempted to contact them.

By the time anybody opened the file and gave me a case number, the mob would be on door 638, with 362 households still facing imminent contact and the da-da-da-diddle continuing unchecked.

The worst part is the da-da-da-diddle section, during which all pretence of political communication collapses and the group begins making the sort of noises normally heard shortly before the seniors’ bus tour becomes an incident or the cruise ship entertainment staff loses control of the room.

I am particularly concerned by the fist pumping. For some time now, Liberals have instructed Canadians to keep their elbows up. We now discover from the video that at least one elbow has been lowered sufficiently to permit sustained knocking. Apparently we have progressed from Elbows Up to Knuckles Out.

I have placed a sign at the end of the drive:

NO ELBOWS-UP LIBERALS

NO POLITICAL “SINGING”

NO DIDDLE-UN-DIDDLE WITHIN 200 METRES OF THE SHED

[FINAL LINE REMOVED BY THE EDITOR]

I have carrots to protect.

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