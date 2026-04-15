When the FEMA official announced that he had, on more than one occasion, been torn loose from ordinary spacetime and deposited elsewhere, including, most memorably, a Waffle House in Georgia, the respectable classes did what they always do when confronted with a genuine anomaly. They sneered, adjusted their spectacles, and asked whether this might “raise questions.”

On the one hand, I dislike miracles in government. They set a dangerous precedent. The state should not become efficient. It unnerves the livestock. On the other hand, if the republic must be preserved at all, perhaps it will not be preserved by the clipped and credentialed, but by one unnaturally mobile civil servant pinging across the stricken landscape like a wrathful hash-brown seraph.

They assumed teleportation might be a disqualification.

A childish mistake. The kind of mistake made by people who still believe institutional excellence consists of attending a panel called Resilience Pathways in Vulnerable Stakeholder Environments while a grandmother waits on her roof for a boat that never comes.

No. Teleportation is not the problem. Teleportation is the solution.

For decades FEMA has suffered from the same affliction as the rest of the empire: too much procedure, too little arrival. The forms arrive. The lanyards arrive. The clipboards arrive. The temporary field office arrives. The branded polo shirts arrive. The consultants arrive. The drone photography arrives. The culturally sensitive bottled water arrives. And somewhere, usually last of all, comes actual help, blinking in the distance like a dying porch light, if you’re lucky.

Then came Phillips.

At first they tried to sideline him. CNN asked questions. Trump reportedly said he would look into it. White House aides, no doubt already perspiring through their synthetic patriotism, floated the usual options: remove him, hide him, keep him away from cameras, place him in a tasteful administrative oubliette until the laughter cycle passed. But nature, which has little regard for bureaucratic timing, sent storms. And storms, unlike cable anchors, are immune to ridicule.

A tornado tore through Missouri.

Before the first local affiliate had finished saying “authorities are assessing the damage,” Phillips was already there, standing in a soybean field with a FEMA vest, two chain saws, and the expression of a man who had once been involuntarily translated into a breakfast franchise and no longer feared earthly weather.

A woman trapped in an attic during flash flooding later reported that one moment she was praying and the next a federal official simply appeared beside the insulation like an apologetic angel, handed her a life vest, filled out three reimbursement forms from memory, and vanished again before she could ask whether this counted as an eligible temporary housing consultation.

In Louisiana, he materialised in a nursing home hallway with six oxygen tanks under one arm and a pallet of MREs under the other.

In Oklahoma, he reportedly emerged from the eye of a tornado carrying a clipboard that was somehow already signed by every relevant county authority.

In North Carolina, a downed bridge had cut off an entire rural community. FEMA’s regional logistics team estimated that access might be restored in thirty-six hours. Phillips appeared in nine minutes with a portable radio repeater, a generator, tetanus shots, and a Waffle House napkin on which he had drawn a better evacuation map than the state’s own emergency management portal.

People began to whisper.

Then to believe.

Then, as is the American custom, to brand.

Soon there were mugs.

PHASE-SHIFT RESPONSE

ZERO-HOUR GREGG

THE WARP OF GOVERNMENT

Truckers claimed he could smell standing water through drywall. Mothers swore he appeared before the sirens. A sheriff in Alabama said Phillips had once shown up inside a locked evidence room, taken one look at the county’s hurricane plan, muttered “this won’t do,” and replaced it with a better one before vanishing in what witnesses described as “a smell somewhere between ozone and hash browns.”

The old FEMA doctrine had been based on mobilisation.

Phillips introduced manifestation.

Why dispatch a convoy when Gregg can simply shimmer into existence holding infant formula, antibiotics, and an elderly beagle that had somehow already been rescued from beneath a collapsed porch? Why coordinate across state lines when your principal responder can ignore lines altogether, both state and metaphysical? Why spend six hours “standing up an interagency framework” when one haunted southern teleportant can appear in the command tent and say, with unnerving calm, “the church basement on Willow Creek Road is about to flood in eleven minutes”?

And he was always right.

This is what disturbed them most.

Not the teleportation itself. America has tolerated stranger things. It tolerates Congress, for example. No, what truly unsettled the managerial priesthood was that his absurdity worked. The weird man was better than the experts. The prophet of involuntary Waffle House relocation turned out to be more operationally useful than thirty years of PowerPoints produced by people who speak of “event footprints” and “resource harmonisation” while standing beside a toppled elementary school.

He was, in the purest sense, a threat.

A threat to the ordinary racket by which mediocrities convert delay into professionalism.

Every institution has these people. The soft-fingered officials who need the crisis to remain slightly unresolved so that their process may continue to feed upon it. The men who gaze at a flattened town and see not grief, but a grant opportunity. The women whose first instinct in catastrophe is to ask whether the debris field has undergone equity review. They do not want miracles. Miracles are bad for staffing models.

Phillips was a miracle with a government badge.

So naturally they moved to contain him.

At first the language was technical. “Concerns about irregular communications channels.” “Questions around chain-of-command visibility.” “Unverified self-deployment patterns.” One internal memo, leaked by a patriot with access to a scanner and no remaining reverence for earthly institutions, allegedly warned that Phillips had “repeatedly entered disaster zones without observable transit and before formal federal activation thresholds were met.”

Imagine writing that sentence without weeping.

A man is arriving too quickly to save citizens. Please advise.

But the public had already decided.

The public, unlike the chattering classes, understands performance. It may not understand quantum mechanics. It may not understand ontological rupture. It may not understand why a person selected by fate for federal service would first be tested by being dropped into a Georgia Waffle House. But it understands the man who shows up.

Show up, and the people forgive a great deal.

Show up before the levee fails, and they build legends around you.

Soon, whenever dark clouds gathered, social media filled with the same plea:

IS GREGG UP YET

Children in flood-prone counties slept easier once their parents explained that the “teleporting FEMA man” was awake somewhere, perhaps not sleeping at all, perhaps standing in a liminal fluorescent half-world, listening for atmospheric pressure changes and the cries of the stranded.

A cult nearly formed around him in Pensacola after he reportedly appeared inside a church gymnasium with dry socks, insulin, a satellite hotspot, and a complete list of everyone who had not yet been accounted for, down to the family cat. When asked how he had obtained the list, he is said to have replied, “I was shown,” which is not the sort of answer that calms a republic already trembling from too much Wi-Fi and too little metaphysics.

Trump, having by then grasped the ratings potential, pivoted beautifully. What began as mild confusion became full-throated praise. The man who had once needed to “find out about it” now reportedly referred to Phillips in private as “our emergency genius” and “the only guy who gets there before the weather.” One can easily picture it: the Cabinet Room full of ordinary mortals while one spectral disaster bureaucrat phases through the wall carrying floodplain maps and the smell of diner coffee.

There was even talk, for a brief and glorious week, of restructuring the entire federal response system around him.

No more layered mobilisation.

No more regional delays.

No more tragic lag between peril and paperwork.

Just Gregg.

A single man in a windbreaker, rippling unpredictably through the republic like divine customer service.

The proposed doctrine was simple enough that even Washington could almost understand it.

If there is smoke, Gregg.

If there is flood, Gregg.

If there is chemical spill, Gregg.

If there is earthquake, Gregg.

If there is a blockade of the Straits of Hormuz, Gregg.

If there is social unrest at a Waffle House, perhaps let local authorities try first, but keep Gregg on alert.

I do not say he was perfect.

No great man is.

There were incidents.

An Arkansas mayor alleged that Phillips once teleported into a press conference three seconds before the podium collapsed, muttered “weak bolts,” and disappeared, leaving behind both a safer room and a mayor who would never again speak confidently about materialism.

A county commissioner in Mississippi claimed Phillips accidentally appeared in her pantry at 2:14 a.m., apologised, left a box of shelf-stable milk, and vanished.

In one especially trying week, he reportedly materialised in the same Buc-ee’s seven times while attempting to reach a wildfire in Texas. This only deepened his mystique. Texans, already inclined toward the apocalyptic, interpreted it as a sign.

Yet even his mishaps outperformed the conventional system. Better a wrongly phased Gregg in a gas station than three task forces still discussing ingress routes while the elderly roast in un-air-conditioned apartments.

That, in the end, was the scandal.

Not that a FEMA official claimed to have teleported.

Not that he had once found himself at a Waffle House.

Not even that he seemed to regard these intrusions of the supernatural with the weary irritation of a man delayed by weather and angels alike.

The scandal was that once stripped of respectable disbelief, the American people looked at the teleporting official and concluded, with perfect rationality, that he was the best worker in the building.

Of course he was.

Of course the best responder would be the one who could violate distance.

Of course the most effective federal servant would be the one least obedient to ordinary constraints.

Of course the greatest FEMA worker in American history would first be revealed not in a hearing room, not in a think-tank white paper, but in the yellow sacramental glow of a Waffle House, where many are called and only a few are translated.

The experts laughed at teleportation.

Then the storms came.

And while they were still arranging a panel, the strange man was already there, ankle-deep in floodwater, distributing generators, comforting the elderly, and asking, with grave federal courtesy, whether anyone had seen a black lab named Daisy.

That is not madness.

That is public service.

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