The last national newspaper in England with any serious claim to representing traditional social conservatism has now been bought for £575 million by a German media empire called Axel Springer.

The Telegraph has survived two world wars, the collapse of the British Empire, the European Union and Boris Johnson’s journalism. Whether it can survive its new owners remains to be seen.

The man running the empire is Mathias Döpfner, who promises to make The Telegraph the leading centre-right newspaper in the English-speaking world.

Unfortunately, his understanding of conservatism appears rather different from that of the Englishmen who have been buying the newspaper for the past 170 years. Readers may be thinking of Christianity, marriage, family, national sovereignty and the preservation of England’s cultural inheritance. Mr Döpfner appears to have a rather more adventurous interpretation of what needs conserving.

For generations, The Telegraph has warned its readers that Britain is going to the dogs.

I hadn’t realised its new owners were taking this quite so literally.

Puppy play is a fetish in which adult human beings wear elaborate rubber or neoprene masks, collars, harnesses and leads. Participants crawl around on all fours, bark, pant, wag their tails, lick their handlers, fetch toys and obey commands. Some wear artificial tails, including varieties attached to anal plugs, presumably for those who feel that nature’s failure to equip human beings with tails was an unfortunate evolutionary oversight. Unsurprisingly, the sexual element is central for many enthusiasts. The puppy may assume a submissive role while another adult, known as the handler, exercises control. Activities can involve erotic obedience, restraint, punishment, simulated canine behaviour and sexual intercourse, including the position that English speakers have, rather conveniently, been calling doggy style for centuries.

Puppy play has a well-established place within the BDSM fetish scene, and it would be rather misleading to describe the whole business as grown-ups rediscovering the innocent pleasures of childhood.

I should explain that BDSM stands for Bondage and Discipline, Dominance and Submission, and Sadism and Masochism. It encompasses a variety of sexual practices involving such activities as tying people up, whipping, spanking, humiliation, issuing commands, inflicting pain and deriving pleasure from either administering or receiving such treatment.

For regular readers of The Telegraph, this may sound remarkably similar to life under successive Conservative governments, with the important distinction that in BDSM the participants are supposed to have consented.

Meanwhile, the paper has developed an increasingly enthusiastic interest in attacking Rupert Lowe’s Restore Britain, whose supporters still entertain such quaint ideas as preserving England’s Christian inheritance, traditional marriage and national culture - apparently this is “Far Right” now. I suspect it will backfire:

P.S. I digress, and perhaps my pattern recognition is playing tricks on me, but what is it with Berlin and sexual degeneracy? From the excesses of Weimar, through the Nazis’ curious combination of public moral outrage and private scandal, to today’s BDSM enthusiasts pretending to be dogs. They seem to have combined Germany’s traditional strengths in precision engineering and strict discipline with sexual fetishism. The rubber masks are precision-moulded, the leather harnesses fully adjustable, and grown men obey commands with military efficiency. Then there was the Berlin engineer who travelled across Germany to have his penis cut off and cooked for dinner by a cannibal, a case that exposed an entire online community of similarly adventurous diners. Unfortunately, the organ proved inedible. A rare failure of German engineering.

Perhaps one of my eleven German subscribers can explain. Preferably without sending photographs.

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