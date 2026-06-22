I watched the Ottawa Police Service internal message and immediately returned under the shed, where I have been chewing one carrot in the dark and reconsidering my position on foxes. Foxes are straightforward. They do not build internal databases for “public safety” and then use them to hunt women from the gym.

The message, delivered by Ottawa’s police chief to members of the service, was so absurd I had to check that the video wasn’t AI-generated. I am used to police videos reminding citizens to leave their car keys by the front door so the poor car thieves do not have to escalate matters by discovering effort.

I am used to police and politicians reminding citizens not to post something unkind about the Prime Minister, his feelings, his surveillance bills, his censorship schemes, his democracy-protecting machinery, or whichever new law explains that Canadians will remain free once the government has finished monitoring them for safety.

No. This was one of those speeches that begins, “I want to have a serious and uncomfortable conversation with all of you,” which is institutional language for: someone has done something so greasy that HR has run out of scented candles.

Police officers, apparently, need to stop using police databases to identify women they see in public, having somehow convinced themselves that “I found your personal details through a restricted government system” was not the world’s least seductive opening line.

The ordinary citizen, foolish creature that she is, may have believed her licence plate existed for traffic enforcement, insurance, theft, accidents, or legitimate investigations. She may not have realised it also functioned as a taxpayer-funded flirtation portal for men who saw her near a treadmill and thought: at last, romance, but with unauthorised database access.

I must congratulate the public safety sector on its innovation. Previous generations of creeps had to rely on loitering, damp handshakes and bad cologne. Today’s professional can move from “woman at gym” to “full personal lookup” without even stretching first.

Progress has many forms. Most of them should be buried behind the shed.

This is especially impressive given how busy the modern police service already is. There are citizens to advise on proper key placement for the convenience of organized crime. There are peaceful protestors to kettle, donors to freeze, and truckers to scan for extremism. There are Facebook posts to stare at in case someone has committed aggravated noticing. There are committees on hate, misinformation, disinformation, malinformation, pre-hate, almost-hate, and rural sarcasm. There are citizens to remind that the state is their friend, provided they speak softly, post carefully, and keep their bank accounts emotionally available.

And yet, despite this heroic workload, certain members allegedly still found time to run plates on women outside gyms.

Public service never sleeps. Apparently, it also never stops looking for a hook-up.

Officers were also reportedly contacting vulnerable victims from calls they had attended, trying to develop intimate relationships. That sentence should be carved into stone and mounted outside every committee room where officials demand more surveillance power. “Trust us,” they say. “We need more access. More data. More tools. More integration. More authority. More safety.” Then, down the hall, someone has to explain that a woman who called police during the worst moment of her life is not a lead.

I understand predators. I am a rabbit. My world contains foxes, coyotes, hawks, mink, weasels, raccoons, and one barn cat named Julian who claims he is “just checking the grain.” What I do not understand is the human habit of giving the fox a password, a badge, a pension, a union rep, a database login, and then acting surprised when the chief has to record a video saying: stop hunting women through the computer or leave.

I am a simple rabbit. I have only one question.

Why does a police officer who uses a police database to identify a woman from a gym remain a police officer?

Because in at least one case, that appears to be exactly what happened. Not fired. Temporarily demoted. The machinery of accountability coughed politely, adjusted its lanyard, and returned the login to the fox.

The state keeps asking for more access to the citizen. It wants our plates, phones, bank accounts, posts, payments, guns, movements, opinions, medical status, and private lives, all arranged in searchable fields for people we are assured have been carefully trained, supervised, audited, reviewed, refreshed, certified, reminded, and annually re-reminded not to be creeps.

We are told this is necessary because everything is dangerous. Car thieves are dangerous, so leave the keys where they can find them. The internet is dangerous, so let the state read more of it. Protestors are dangerous. Donors are dangerous. Truckers are dangerous. Memes are dangerous. Wrong opinions are dangerous. The Prime Minister’s emotional climate is apparently dangerous.

The woman at the coffee shop, presumably, was so dangerous that someone just had to run her plate.

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