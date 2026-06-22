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StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
3h

"I am a simple rabbit. I have only one question.

Why does a police officer who uses a police database to identify a woman from a gym remain a police officer?"

This has been happening for a long time.... my sister was cheating on her husband with another man....she friended a woman cop who ran plates for my sister.... why, you ask? My sister was being followed by a white car .... who was in the car? Her boyfriend's wife's friend.... she was trying to figure out why my sister was sitting outside their home, in the middle of the night, while everyone slept...my sister would do this on the daily... also, follow her boyfriend to his mother's, etc... when I told my sister that she was acting like a psycho, and wasn't she worried that the cop would get in trouble in case anyone found out that the cop was helping her identify this person, she said it didn't matter and that cops do this all the time..... so, not only did the woman cop use the database for inappropriate police work, she also allowed and helped by sister get away with cheating.... oh, by the way, it worked out and my sister was successful in breaking up his family and hers and now the two cheaters are living happily ever after..... does it pay to follow the law... my sister is living the dream... her and her boyfriend bought a house and both my ex-brother-in-law and her boyfriend's wife are renting..... the devil takes care of it's own....

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