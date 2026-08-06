The Strange Affair of the Cambridge Professor
Another sad example of the ideological capture of Western policing.
The Free Speech Union's General Secretary, Lord Young of Acton, has written to Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley asking why his officers investigated journalist Jack Groves after Jason Arday filed a complaint against him for asking awkward questions:
Dear Sir Mark,
I am writing to you as a member of the House of Lords and in my capacity as General Secretary of the Free Speech Union about the Metropolitan Police’s investigation of Jack Grove, a journalist at Times Higher Education, following a complaint of harassment made against him by Professor Jason Arday. I think this case is a good illustration of the Metropolitan Police’s failure to distinguish between genuine complaints of harassment and those which are obviously vexatious which you yourself have criticised. This is a particularly egregious example because it engages the right of a journalist to ask awkward questions of a powerful person without the police becoming, in effect, that person’s private security detail.
The facts, as reported in the Telegraph and confirmed by Professor Arday’s own solicitors’ letter to Times Higher Education, are as follows. From June 2025 onwards, Mr Grove put a series of questions to Professor Arday, to Cambridge (his employer), and to Liverpool John Moores University (which awarded the Professor his PhD in 2015) about allegations of plagiarism in his PhD and published work; about the ethics approval underlying that research; and about public claims regarding Professor Arday’s frankly unbelievable claims about his ultra-distance running and charitable fundraising that have since unravelled. By September, Times Higher Education had commissioned its own plagiarism checks on his PhD thesis, which flagged extensive overlap with other people’s work. On 24th September, Professor Arday’s solicitors, Carter-Ruck, wrote to the publication suggesting that this months-long, carefully sourced inquiry “may be... racially motivated”. Two months later, on 18th November, a formal complaint of harassment was made to your force. Mr Grove has never been told who made it, and Cambridge has denied it was them, so it’s reasonable to assume it was made by Professor Arday.
Your officers then spent four months investigating Mr Grove for the offence of harassment, without once interviewing him, before closing the case in February. Those officers appear not to have properly understood how high the criminal threshold is for an offence of criminal harassment to be made out. In particular, they allowed the complainant’s own characterisation of the conduct to stand in for the statutory test, and confused lawful speech with criminal harassment. Mr Grove only learned he had been under investigation when an officer rang to tell him no further action would be taken – and to advise him, unprompted, that he shouldn’t contact Professor Arday again because doing so had affected the professor’s “mental health”. He also advised Mr Groves to stop posting about Professor Arday on social media. When Mr Grove pointed out that he had not in fact posted anything about Professor Arday and asked what, precisely, he was meant to have done wrong, the officer did not answer. He simply repeated the instruction.
None of this was any of the police’s business. Professor Arday’s mental health, whatever its state, is not a matter the Metropolitan Police should concern itself with. Telling a journalist to stop making lawful inquiries of a public figure under investigation for potential professional misconduct is not safeguarding – it is press censorship, delivered over the telephone by an officer who appears not to have realised he was speaking to a journalist doing his job until Mr Grove told him so. It is also worth noting, since your officers appear to have missed this at the time, that Professor Arday made a strikingly similar complaint of harassment against a second person, Dr David Harris, a retired academic who had separately raised concerns about his published work. Because Dr Harris lives in Plymouth, that complaint was passed to Devon and Cornwall Police, who looked at it and declined to pursue it. If one force can look at a complaint from the same man, in materially the same terms, and see no case to answer, it is not clear to me why the Met took four months to come to broadly the same conclusion, and why, having reached this conclusion, a Met officer nevertheless warned Mr Grove not to contact Professor Arday again or post about him on social media.
This is not an isolated incident. The Free Speech Union has been involved in numerous cases in which the police have followed up vexatious complaints of harassment and related offences, all of which have resulted in the police eventually deciding to take no further action. In some of these cases, the people complained about have been arrested and the FSU has been successful in securing compensation for them for unlawful arrest. The most recent example, as you will be aware, involved Graham Linehan, whom the FSU helped to secure compensation of £25,000 and an apology from the Met. At what point will you provide your officers with some basic free speech training so they will stop wasting everybody’s time investigating these vexatious complaints?
You have done more than any recent Commissioner to name this problem publicly – most recently in your joint letter to the Home Secretary on non-crime hate incidents, and in the Met’s own welcome decision, following that letter, to stop routinely investigating them. Mr Grove’s case suggests the underlying reflex survives even where the NCHI label is never used: a well-resourced complainant retains lawyers, invokes an aggravating factor – here, an unsubstantiated suggestion of racial motivation – and the police open a file rather than asking the first and only question that should matter, which is whether any of this could conceivably amount to a criminal offence. On the facts as reported, it plainly could not.
I would be grateful for your assurance on the following points:
What threshold test was applied in deciding to open and maintain this investigation for four months, and who authorised it?
Why was Mr Grove not interviewed, or even informed that a complaint had been made against him until the case was closed?
On what legal basis did the investigating officer advise Mr Grove to stop contacting Professor Arday or writing about him, and was that advice recorded as formal police action?
Whether any record of this investigation has been retained, and if so, whether it was recorded as a non-crime hate incident?
What steps the Met is taking to ensure that officers receiving complaints of this kind ask, at the outset, whether the person complained about is a journalist acting in their professional capacity, and if so, treat that as a strong indication that no investigation is warranted.
Whether the Met was aware, at any point during its four-month investigation of Mr Grove, that Devon and Cornwall Police had declined to pursue a materially identical complaint from Professor Arday against Dr Harris – and if so, why that did not inform your own force’s assessment.
I intend to raise this matter in the House of Lords, but I would welcome the opportunity to discuss it with you first, or to receive your assurance in writing that the Met will review how these decisions are made in cases where the complainant is a well-connected public figure and the person under suspicion is a journalist simply doing his job.
Meanwhile, Sir Mark says “we dropped the ball”
But does “we dropped the ball” extend to ordinary people without a national newspaper and the FSU behind them who ask awkward questions, or only to those whose complaints become too public to ignore?
Meanwhile, if you have not been following The Strange Affair of the Cambridge Professor, here is the story so far.
Jason Arday’s public biography includes running thirty marathons in thirty-five days, the final nine with a fractured leg swollen to twice its normal size; running 300 treadmill miles in three days; running 500 miles from Edinburgh to London in six days; and running 600 miles in six days, later clarified as six days of running spread across twelve days.
He was credited with raising £5.5 million for more than seventy charities. This later became the combined work of an unnamed fundraising syndicate of roughly one hundred people bound by nondisclosure agreements. He was said to have installed water points overseas with WaterAid, which says it does not send volunteers overseas to install water points. He also claimed to have appeared in Seven Up, despite being born twenty years after the famous participants were selected. This was later explained as an informal mothers’ group that happened to share the programme’s name and format.
Official biographies awarded him visiting academic positions denied by the institutions concerned. Another credited him with publishing a book that had been proposed but never published.
Arday said masked men entered his Cambridge building twice, one producing a knife, without appearing on enhanced CCTV or being seen by anyone else. He said he pressed a panic alarm that recorded nothing, then conducted a PhD viva less than two hours later without warning colleagues that an armed man might still be wandering the corridors. He also described receiving bullets, corrosive substances, mutilated animals and a pig’s head, although no photographs or contemporary messages survive. The Metropolitan Police said his detailed account of their investigation, including tracing the pig’s head to a butcher, was categorically incorrect.
Meanwhile, more than one hundred passages of his PhD reportedly resembled an earlier thesis. Journal corrections altered or removed purported interview quotations. The Times has now found “impossible” figures in several papers, including percentages exceeding 100 and quotations apparently migrating between different studies. One sentence was attributed first to an Asian female undergraduate and three years later to a Latin American academic, suggesting either serious defects in the research or Britain’s first academically documented change of ethnicity by copy and paste.
Arday denies fabricating evidence and says clerical mistakes are a more likely explanation.
Cambridge then announced a fresh investigation into his qualifications and honorary appointments. Arday resigned from both the university and Jesus College, saying the scrutiny had taken a profound toll, insisting that his departure should not be interpreted as accepting the allegations and promising to return “stronger” and “wiser.”
Unfortunately, the spotlight declined his resignation.
Green Party leader Zack Polanski responded that people of colour can be held to higher standards. The standard presently being applied to Professor Arday appears to include percentages that do not exceed 100 and interview subjects who remain the same person until the end of the paragraph. It is unclear which part Polanski considers excessive.
Simon & Schuster is meanwhile proceeding with the publication of Arday’s memoir, Great and Unfortunate Things. Arday previously claimed that the publisher paid him “1.4 million” for it, although the currency was apparently among the less important biographical details. Simon & Schuster has not confirmed the sum, but its official page still lists the book for publication.
The title now seems less like a memoir than a live news feed.
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