The Free Speech Union's General Secretary, Lord Young of Acton, has written to Met Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley asking why his officers investigated journalist Jack Groves after Jason Arday filed a complaint against him for asking awkward questions:

Dear Sir Mark,

I am writing to you as a member of the House of Lords and in my capacity as General Secretary of the Free Speech Union about the Metropolitan Police’s investigation of Jack Grove, a journalist at Times Higher Education, following a complaint of harassment made against him by Professor Jason Arday. I think this case is a good illustration of the Metropolitan Police’s failure to distinguish between genuine complaints of harassment and those which are obviously vexatious which you yourself have criticised. This is a particularly egregious example because it engages the right of a journalist to ask awkward questions of a powerful person without the police becoming, in effect, that person’s private security detail.

The facts, as reported in the Telegraph and confirmed by Professor Arday’s own solicitors’ letter to Times Higher Education, are as follows. From June 2025 onwards, Mr Grove put a series of questions to Professor Arday, to Cambridge (his employer), and to Liverpool John Moores University (which awarded the Professor his PhD in 2015) about allegations of plagiarism in his PhD and published work; about the ethics approval underlying that research; and about public claims regarding Professor Arday’s frankly unbelievable claims about his ultra-distance running and charitable fundraising that have since unravelled. By September, Times Higher Education had commissioned its own plagiarism checks on his PhD thesis, which flagged extensive overlap with other people’s work. On 24th September, Professor Arday’s solicitors, Carter-Ruck, wrote to the publication suggesting that this months-long, carefully sourced inquiry “may be... racially motivated”. Two months later, on 18th November, a formal complaint of harassment was made to your force. Mr Grove has never been told who made it, and Cambridge has denied it was them, so it’s reasonable to assume it was made by Professor Arday.

Your officers then spent four months investigating Mr Grove for the offence of harassment, without once interviewing him, before closing the case in February. Those officers appear not to have properly understood how high the criminal threshold is for an offence of criminal harassment to be made out. In particular, they allowed the complainant’s own characterisation of the conduct to stand in for the statutory test, and confused lawful speech with criminal harassment. Mr Grove only learned he had been under investigation when an officer rang to tell him no further action would be taken – and to advise him, unprompted, that he shouldn’t contact Professor Arday again because doing so had affected the professor’s “mental health”. He also advised Mr Groves to stop posting about Professor Arday on social media. When Mr Grove pointed out that he had not in fact posted anything about Professor Arday and asked what, precisely, he was meant to have done wrong, the officer did not answer. He simply repeated the instruction.

None of this was any of the police’s business. Professor Arday’s mental health, whatever its state, is not a matter the Metropolitan Police should concern itself with. Telling a journalist to stop making lawful inquiries of a public figure under investigation for potential professional misconduct is not safeguarding – it is press censorship, delivered over the telephone by an officer who appears not to have realised he was speaking to a journalist doing his job until Mr Grove told him so. It is also worth noting, since your officers appear to have missed this at the time, that Professor Arday made a strikingly similar complaint of harassment against a second person, Dr David Harris, a retired academic who had separately raised concerns about his published work. Because Dr Harris lives in Plymouth, that complaint was passed to Devon and Cornwall Police, who looked at it and declined to pursue it. If one force can look at a complaint from the same man, in materially the same terms, and see no case to answer, it is not clear to me why the Met took four months to come to broadly the same conclusion, and why, having reached this conclusion, a Met officer nevertheless warned Mr Grove not to contact Professor Arday again or post about him on social media.

This is not an isolated incident. The Free Speech Union has been involved in numerous cases in which the police have followed up vexatious complaints of harassment and related offences, all of which have resulted in the police eventually deciding to take no further action. In some of these cases, the people complained about have been arrested and the FSU has been successful in securing compensation for them for unlawful arrest. The most recent example, as you will be aware, involved Graham Linehan, whom the FSU helped to secure compensation of £25,000 and an apology from the Met. At what point will you provide your officers with some basic free speech training so they will stop wasting everybody’s time investigating these vexatious complaints?

You have done more than any recent Commissioner to name this problem publicly – most recently in your joint letter to the Home Secretary on non-crime hate incidents, and in the Met’s own welcome decision, following that letter, to stop routinely investigating them. Mr Grove’s case suggests the underlying reflex survives even where the NCHI label is never used: a well-resourced complainant retains lawyers, invokes an aggravating factor – here, an unsubstantiated suggestion of racial motivation – and the police open a file rather than asking the first and only question that should matter, which is whether any of this could conceivably amount to a criminal offence. On the facts as reported, it plainly could not.

I would be grateful for your assurance on the following points: