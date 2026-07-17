I only wanted a quiet morning. Some grass, half a carrot, and ten minutes to be able to close my eyes in peace beneath the shed without Ottawa issuing revised guidance on what constitutes reality. Then the editor sent me a story from Quebec.

I am a rabbit. We have distinguished bucks from does since before Ottawa invented consultation. It is partly why we still exist despite being small, edible and surrounded by animals with teeth. Our method is crude. We use our eyes. Occasionally, when the light is poor or the rabbit is unusually fluffy, we get it wrong. This results in a brief misunderstanding behind the hedge with a particularly fine English Angora, followed by embarrassment and no federal funding whatsoever.

There is no survey, no stakeholder roundtable, no Director of Inclusive Mammalian Outcomes crawling into the warren with a clipboard and asking whether the buck currently feels represented by his testicles. We observe sex because sex affects behaviour, and behaviour affects whether the species survives another spring without being eaten, frozen or rendered administratively non-compliant. Statistics Canada has improved on this primitive arrangement and may soon announce that its figures show a shocking rise in female violence.

I have been studying you humans for some time, mostly from beneath the shed, although I also consult TikTok and Humanities and Social Sciences Communications, A Nature Portfolio journal, depending on whether I want the nonsense condensed into thirty seconds or expanded to eleven thousand words. Your males and females do not offend at the same rates or in the same ways. The difference is especially stark in violent and sexual crime. So if your scientists want to study sex and criminal behaviour as science, rather than The Science, they must record sex. They may also record how the accused dresses, what makeup is used, which pronouns are preferred, and whether the inner self presents or identifies as a woman, a furry, dragonkin, elfkin or something else entirely. Add another column. Add fifteen. Add a drop-down menu. Record every one of those things if it is genuinely useful. Just do not pretend that any of them answers the separate biological question of sex and crime. Replacing sex with self-identification is not science. It is data vandalism performed by people with excellent pensions.

Imagine I am studying fox and rabbit relations. For twenty years, I record foxes as foxes and rabbits as rabbits. Then the Ministry of Kindness orders me to record species self-identification instead of species. A fox is placed in the rabbit column. Later, something happens in the henhouse. By morning, CBC reports a 400 per cent surge in unsociable rabbit behaviour. Ottawa funds a National Rabbit Harm Reduction Strategy, complete with community consultations, trauma-informed fencing and a Deputy Minister for Safer Burrows. Children are taught never to approach a warren without first acknowledging historic rabbit privilege. Meanwhile, fox offending falls to a record low, and the fox receives an award for disrupting harmful assumptions.

The distortion becomes enormous when female offending is rare. Suppose one thousand males and ten females are charged with a particular offence. Now record ten males as women. The male figure falls from 1,000 to 990, barely noticeable. The female figure rises from 10 to 20. Ottawa has manufactured a 100 per cent increase in female offending without one additional female committing anything. A journalist finds the number. A professor finds the grant. A committee discovers that traditional assumptions have been challenged. Juniper Salt-Fog explains that female criminality was previously undercounted because the archive was not listening. The spreadsheet feels seen.

This new “science” then acquires credentials. A technical note says the variable has been “updated.” The old variable measured sex. The new variable measures “presentation” and “self-identification.” A researcher joins the two datasets, runs a regression and discovers a social revolution created by a dropdown menu. The paper passes peer review because no one wants to be the first academic to ask what “woman” means anymore. Government cites the paper. The paper cites Statistics Canada. Statistics Canada cites consultation. Consultation cites legislation. Soon the original error has so many footnotes that questioning it becomes extremism.

There is also the small problem of arithmetic. If the numerator and denominator do not use precisely the same definition of “female,” you have divided one population by another and called the result a female crime rate. You may as well divide the number of tractors in Saskatchewan by the number of haddock in Nova Scotia and announce that prairie fish production has fallen dangerously below target. The calculator will still produce a number. Numbers are obedient that way.

The damage will spread through research on offending, sentencing, recidivism, prison populations, treatment and risk. Years from now, academics may announce that female criminality strangely changed after 2018. They will blame social media, austerity, pornography, climate anxiety or insufficient access to trauma-informed pottery. The real cause may be that a police officer ticked a different box. Canada may appear to have a bizarre female crime problem simply because its police classify offenders differently from countries with a different definition of female. A researcher can then spend two years explaining a pattern created by a menu option.

I have returned beneath the shed. The bucks remain bucks. The does remain does. Our system is primitive. It works. Canada may rediscover it after an eighty-million-dollar consultation called Reimagining Evidence Through Inclusive Data Pathways. Until then, remember the first rule of government statistics: when the official data contradict what you can plainly observe with your own eyes, trust your eyes. Except in poor light beside an unusually convincing English Angora.

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