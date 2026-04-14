These little girls begged the murderer to stop stabbing them to death:

Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, Alice da Silva Aguiar, nine, and Bebe King, six, had been having fun listening to music when the evil killer struck.

After an official inquiry, the British government will now have to acknowledge that the murder of these girls could have been prevented.

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AI TL;DR:

The report’s point is this: race-conscious hesitation and wider “cultural or institutional sensitivities” became part of the environment in which blunt, accurate risk language was softened, and that was a problem because it helped suppress clear warnings about danger rather than sharpen them. The Chair’s opening signal is explicit: the Home Secretary wanted answers “unburdened by cultural or institutional sensitivities,” which the Chair says guided the report.

The most concrete example is the EHCP dispute. Mrs Hodson was trying to keep in wording that AR required a risk assessment and that staff had seen behaviour described as “sinister,” later toned down to “inappropriate,” with references to him appearing “cold and calculating.” She said the pressure to dilute this language effectively came with the implication that she was seeing him as “a black boy with a knife,” and that this accusation or implication “effectively shut me up”.

The contemporaneous record is even more direct. It says Ms Steed asked whether the parents objected to the risk wording because AR was a “young black male” and because of what others might think reading it. Ms Steed later said this may have reflected fears of stereotyping tied to AR’s “protected characteristics (including his heritage/race/ethnicity and neurodivergence)”.

The Chair’s response: He accepts that stereotyping concerns can exist in principle, but says he does not accept there was any rational basis for fearing inappropriate stereotyping by professionals on the facts here, because the history being recorded was factual and crucial to any proper assessment of AR. He then gives his opinion: it was “unwise” to raise racial stereotyping in that context, and doing so “served to ‘close down’ Mrs Hodson” when she was making a valid point about the need for a risk assessment.

So the problem, in the report’s logic, was not merely that race was mentioned. It was that fear of appearing racist or of others drawing racial conclusions became a pressure against speaking plainly about risk. That pressure contributed to the risk record being watered down, and the Chair is clear that this later mattered because Presfield High School itself complained about the lack of proper risk information. In other words, sensitivity around race did not improve fairness here. The report says it impeded candour.

There is also a broader structural point in the report which fits the same pattern. Across agencies, the Chair repeatedly criticises systems and cultures that were more comfortable with protective or therapeutic framings than with plainly owning the fact that AR posed a serious danger to others. In Volume 1 and elsewhere, he says agencies must stop passing risk around and that implementation must be free of “cultural or institutional sensitivities.” This frames the inquiry’s wider criticism: institutional caution, image-management instincts, and soft-focus safeguarding culture repeatedly got in the way of direct risk recognition.

So the strongest fair summary is: the report finds that racial stereotyping concerns were inappropriately injected into a crucial professional discussion, that this helped silence or “close down” a practitioner who was accurately flagging risk, and that this formed part of a wider institutional culture in which sensitivities and protective framings too often overrode plain speaking about the danger he posed.

The Shadow Home Secretary's response in parliament yesterday, and the government’s response:

Some extracts:

“…this report identifies very serious repeated failings by public bodies. Sir Adrian said, and I quote, “A merry-go-round of referrals, assessments, case closures, and handoffs meant no agency took the lead or properly addressed the danger Axel Rudakubana posed. Multiple opportunities were missed to prevent this tragedy.”

During the inquiry, we heard evidence given by Rudakubana’s former headteacher, Joanne Hodson. She told the inquiry she was pressured by mental health services to water down the EHCP to minimise the danger posed by Rudakubana because of his ethnicity. Miss Hodson told the inquiry this and I quote verbatim, “My efforts to include this information in the EHCP were met with hostility by the father and also by mental health services. Miss Steed, who was from CAMHS, even went as far as to accuse me of racially stereotyping AR as a black boy with a knife. Nothing could be further from the truth. But in the end, the wording of the EHCP was rewritten in many places.”

The Nottingham inquiry into the three tragic murders there identified exactly the same issue. Mental health professionals in Nottingham decided not to section Valdo Calakone because they were concerned about, and again I quote verbatim, “an over-representation of young black males in detention.” And the government’s own notes accompanying the king’s speech on the mental health bill even refer to this issue as well. Madam Deputy Speaker, the fixation with ethnic disproportionality is deeply damaging. Ethnicity should never be a consideration when an agency is taking steps to protect the public. Everybody should simply be treated exactly the same. We cannot allow dangerous individuals to avoid detention for public safety simply because of their ethnicity. Everybody should be treated the same. I think it would be helpful if the home secretary makes clear from the dispatch box that she agrees with that approach and sets out how the government will change their approach in the future.

From the Home Secretary:

The only factors uh, that should be taken uh, into account are the potential risk posed by an individual and how best uh, to manage uh, that risk. No other factors are relevant…no one agency uh took responsibility for the assessment of that risk and ultimately for the managing of the risk that uh the perpetrator posed to others. Those are the only factors that should ever be taken uh into account …in the perpetrator’s case, the way his autism manifested did increase the risk that of harm that he posed uh to others.

Yes, because “autism” is the problem, right? Do you detect some avoidance here?

At least the leader of the opposition is not afraid to speak up:

I can’t tell you how upset I am to hear the news about this report. Yes, the Southport one. That brutal attack should not have happened. It could have been prevented. So today we’ve learned that it’s highly likely that the murders of those three young girls would not have happened if government agencies, and more importantly, Axel Rudakubana’s parents, had done what normal parents would have done, what the inquiry calls their moral duty. So why didn’t they? Rudakubana brought a knife to school 10 times. His headteacher described him as sinister, cold and calculating. She was right. She saw the danger, but she was overruled. Mental health services accused her of racially profiling a black boy with a knife. This is disgraceful. Shamefully, she was pressured into softening her words. Political correctness became more important than protecting children. This is exactly the same lack of common sense that has led to so many victims of the rape gang scandal being silenced and ignored. I’m sick of it. This culture has to end. If we are to prevent this sort of tragedy from ever happening again, we must never be too scared to face the truth. We must never be scared to treat everyone equally under the law. Race should not come into it.

And anyone not blinded by ideology knows it.

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