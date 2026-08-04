Editor’s note: We believe the following report by T.W. to be entirely fictional, and wholly improbable in 2026, since Professor Peregrine Fable does not appear to have been selected as a poster boy for progressive propaganda. Still, institutions are ingenious creatures, and we can imagine alternative circumstances in which events of this kind might somehow occur.

North Mercia University has appointed Professor Peregrine Fable to the newly endowed Sir Munchausen Chair in Inspirational Studies, after an exhaustive recruitment process involving three committees, seventeen diversity consultants, a documentary film crew and nobody with access to Google.

“Peregrine is a scholar of extraordinary distinction,” said Vice-Chancellor Euphemia Bland, reading from a biography supplied by Peregrine Fable. “His life demonstrates that facts are merely the first draft of inspiration.”

The university celebrated his appointment with a twelve-foot banner bearing his face and the words:

HE CROSSED AN OCEAN.

HE RAISED £28 MILLION.

HE CHANGED THE WORLD.

PLEASE DO NOT ASK FOR RECEIPTS.

I first became aware of Professor Fable when one of his articles appeared beneath the shed. It concerned the importance of rigorous evidence in public life. Several paragraphs were identical to a doctoral thesis written eleven years earlier by a woman in Rotterdam, including one sentence containing the phrase “Dutch municipal hamster policy,” although Fable’s paper was about adult education in Wolverhampton.

North Mercia investigated and found that no deliberate wrongdoing had occurred. The university explained that Professor Fable had cited the Rotterdam scholar elsewhere in his career, possibly during a conference lunch.

The journal issued a correction. Twenty-three interview quotations were replaced, four research participants disappeared and the methodology changed from “original inductive analysis” to “a creative conversation with pre-existing themes.”

The conclusions remained unaffected.

Professor Fable was promoted.

The centrepiece of Fable’s legend was his solo voyage across the North Atlantic in a child’s pedal boat.

In speeches, he described leaving Liverpool on a Tuesday morning and reaching Nova Scotia four days later, having pedalled continuously through storms, hallucinations and a disagreement with a haddock. The crossing raised £6 million for maritime literacy.

“It was just me, the sea and a packet of wine gums,” he told an audience at the Royal Festival Hall. “I learned that the only limits are those society places upon our ankles.”

Experts noted that the claimed distance would have required Professor Fable to pedal faster than a destroyer while sleeping for no more than eleven minutes.

There were no harbour records, satellite data, photographs or witnesses. The pedal boat had been destroyed, he said, during a later humanitarian mission.

When questioned, Fable clarified that “four days” meant four days of active pedalling spread across nine afternoons. Much of the journey had taken place at North Mercia Leisure Centre. The Nova Scotia portion was metaphorical.

Two lifeguards, a rowing instructor and approximately forty members of an aqua-aerobics class had assisted him. Their names could not be released because of confidentiality agreements.

North Mercia altered the banner:

HE CROSSED AN OCEANIC CONCEPT.

The Vice-Chancellor praised his honesty.

“Professor Fable has never claimed to have crossed the Atlantic in the narrow geographical sense imposed by traditional cartography.”

The Atlantic crossing was not his first great expedition.

At twenty-seven, Fable said, he had travelled from Helsinki to Cairo in five days on a penny-farthing, carrying only a compass, a boiled egg and the collected speeches of Nelson Mandela.

This journey had escaped the attention of the cycling press, border authorities, ferry companies, customs services and everyone in Finland. No route map survived. There were no photographs. Fable had not used a tracking device because he believed GPS reproduced colonial assumptions about location.

A reporter asked whether the journey had happened.

“Absolutely,” said Fable. “Though perhaps not in the crude chronological order you are imposing upon it.”

North Mercia issued a statement condemning the reporter’s aggressive fixation on roads.

Before his transcontinental penny-farthing expedition, Fable had climbed the equivalent height of Mount Everest seventy times in a weekend using a stair machine in the basement of a Holiday Inn.

A surviving fundraising page announced the challenge in advance. It also described it as Professor Fable’s “final vertical endurance event.”

Directly beneath this declaration, Fable had written:

I know I said this after the escalator challenge, but this time I genuinely mean it.

The hotel manager remembered a man using the machine for several hours on Saturday. He could not confirm the remaining sixty-nine Everests because the leisure centre closed at eight.

Fable later said that some of the climbing had taken place internally.

One feat was better supported.

At twenty-five, Fable attempted to swim seventeen small British ponds in nineteen days. Local newspapers photographed him entering several of them. Members of the public sponsored him. He certainly got wet.

On the ninth day, according to Fable, he fractured his pelvis while climbing over a stile. He then completed eight further ponds using only his arms and one functioning buttock.

Doctors consulted by the university agreed this was possible in the same sense that being struck by lightning while winning the National Lottery is possible.

Professor Fable said his pelvis had swollen to twice its normal size. He treated it with frozen peas and spiritual discipline.

The university cited this episode as evidence of his commitment to student welfare.

Fable’s early fundraising pages recorded a lifetime ambition to raise £300,000 before retirement.

A decade later, university biographies said that he had raised £8 million.

The total became £14 million during a podcast, £22 million at an awards ceremony and £28 million by the time North Mercia appointed him.

He had achieved all this, the biographies said, through his extraordinary voyages, swims, climbs and sponsored acts of personal courage.

When journalists found public records accounting for £11,432.17, Fable explained that the £28 million had been raised collectively. The figure represented everything raised by everyone involved over twenty-three years. Asked to name the syndicate members, Fable said that all 427 had signed nondisclosure agreements. Some had signed them retrospectively. Several were now dead. Keith had entered a monastery.

The university updated its website:

Professor Fable has personally inspired a collective ecosystem associated with fundraising activity notionally approaching £28 million.

A spokesperson denied that this wording was less impressive.

“It contains the number £28 million.”

Professor Fable’s biographies also said that he had travelled to Nepal with the International Red Cross to rebuild the country’s electricity network after an earthquake. He had installed solar arrays, repaired substations and taught remote villages how to maintain power lines.

The Red Cross said it had no record of sending him and did not deploy untrained British motivational speakers to repair national grids.

The reference has now disappeared from North Mercia’s website.

In Fable’s memoir, the mission survives in altered form. He now describes travelling to Peru with an unnamed humanitarian consortium and helping a café owner replace a fuse.

“The lights came back on,” he writes. “In that moment, I understood that I had restored power to a people.”

The café has not been identified.

Fable frequently described appearing in Tomorrow’s Children, a famous documentary series that followed twelve British children at the ages of eight, sixteen, twenty-four and thirty-two.

He said producers removed him at sixteen because his life had become too distressing for television.

There was one difficulty. The series began twenty years before Fable was born, and all twelve participants were publicly known.

His representatives later explained that he had not meant the television series Tomorrow’s Children.

He had participated in a local after-school initiative run by three mothers in Croydon. The group was informally called “Tomorrow’s Children” because they sometimes discussed the future.

Fable had used the television programme as shorthand.

In the original interview, he had described the programme’s filming schedule, named its director and complained that the production company had failed to invite him to the twenty-four-year reunion.

North Mercia said there was no contradiction.

“There are many tomorrows and many children.”

Fable did genuinely appear on regional television once, presenting a cheque after the lake swim. This real appearance was mentioned less often, perhaps because it required no clarification.

Fable also said he had nearly become a principal dancer with the Royal Ballet.

After questions were raised, one university admitted that it had misquoted him. He had never claimed to be a professional ballet dancer. He had merely attended a dance class in a building occasionally used by a professional ballet company, where he had performed three lunges, one turn and what witnesses described as an emotionally ambitious stretch.

Around the same time, he had also reached the final stage of astronaut selection.

The European Space Agency said the final stage of astronaut selection did not normally involve submitting a motivational poem through its public contact form.

Fable insisted that institutional record-keeping often failed to capture unconventional talent.

He later clarified that “astronaut selection” referred to a primary-school competition in which children drew pictures of themselves on the Moon. He had been disqualified for being twenty-six.

North Mercia University updated his biography accordingly:

Professor Fable has pursued elite pathways in both classical dance and human spaceflight.

A footnote explained that “pursued” should not be interpreted as “entered,” “qualified for,” “was invited to,” or “came remotely close to.”

Before accepting the Sir Munchausen Chair, Fable said he had received offers from Harvard, Yale, NASA, UNESCO, the Vatican Library and “several governments.”

He declined to name the governments because negotiations had been sensitive.

Harvard would have made him professor of courage. NASA wanted him to lead human factors research for Mars. The Vatican had apparently approached him about modernising the archives.

He chose North Mercia because, as he told one interviewer, “I wanted to give something back to the place that offered me the highest salary.”

The university later removed the final clause from the transcript.

Soon after his appointment, Professor Fable reported that a masked acrobat had entered the faculty building and ordered him to resign.

The intruder returned a week later carrying a crossbow.

Fable said he activated the panic button in his office, but nobody responded.

Security staff were all on duty. CCTV showed no masked person entering or leaving. No member of staff saw an acrobat. The panic system recorded no activation.

Fable did not call the police. He continued working and chaired a doctoral examination ninety minutes later.

He did not warn his colleagues that an armed masked man might still be roaming the corridors.

Asked why, he said he did not wish to centre himself.

North Mercia installed six additional cameras and appointed a Dean of Lived Security.

Fable later said that a stuffed badger had been delivered to his mother’s house in a wicker hamper.

The badger wore a mortarboard and carried a note reading: RESIGN OR FACE THE SETT.

Fable destroyed the hamper and buried the badger without taking photographs.

Several months later, he reported the incident to police.

He then told colleagues that detectives had traced the animal to a taxidermist in Tooting, who had sold a badger that morning to a man wearing academic robes.

The taxidermist said no police officer had ever visited.

The police said categorically that no such investigation had taken place.

Fable replied that he possessed recordings proving otherwise, although he could not release them because they contained sensitive woodland information.

The university said the absence of a police investigation did not disprove the emotional existence of one.

An open letter signed by eighty-seven academic allies said that Professor Fable had received bullets, rusty bayonets, pineapples, corrosive chemicals, mutilated ferrets, poisoned scones and threatening origami.

There were no photographs. There were no contemporaneous police reports or messages to colleagues. The university nevertheless cited all of them in a public statement. When asked whether it had seen the poisoned scones, a spokesperson replied:

“We believe Professor Fable’s account.”

Asked whether the scones had been tested, she said:

“That question illustrates precisely why inspirational scholars feel unsafe.”

Fable’s memoir begins in the maternity ward.

At the moment of his birth, Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero” came over the hospital radio. A Hungarian midwife examined his unusually long second toe and told his mother that babies with such toes were destined to transform institutions.

She repeated the prophecy twice.

Twenty-two years later, during the disputed electrical mission to Peru, an elderly beekeeper approached Fable and made the same prediction.

“You will achieve great things,” the beekeeper said. “But you will also experience terrible sorrow, many misunderstandings and considerable difficulty when journalists request documentation.”

When Fable returned the next morning to ask what she had meant, the beekeeper blamed the local brandy.

North Mercia described the two prophecies as independent longitudinal confirmation.

The official investigation

Eventually, twenty-three academics wrote privately to North Mercia asking whether Professor Fable’s appointment should be reviewed.

They raised the copied passages, altered quotations, absent research records, imaginary titles, expanding fundraising totals, oceanic reinterpretations, disputed television career, contradictory humanitarian mission, unsupported offers, missing acrobat, nonexistent police investigation and prophetic midwives.

The university convened an internal panel.

The panel interviewed Professor Fable, read a statement from Professor Fable and considered documents supplied by Professor Fable.

It cleared him.

The report remained confidential to protect the integrity of the transparent process.

Vice-Chancellor Bland announced that Professor Fable had endured a vicious campaign by people obsessed with accuracy.

“Peregrine’s critics fail to understand that inspirational truth operates on a higher plane than mere correspondence with events,” she said.

One member of staff resigned from the panel after learning that it had existed.

Another withdrew her public support.

The university promoted Fable again.

He is now Executive Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Narrative Resilience, Dean of Evidential Inclusion and Director of the Centre for Post-Factual Excellence.

His next book, Everything I Have Ever Done, will be published in four volumes.

The first volume covers his life up to the age of six.

Advance publicity says that during infancy he advised three prime ministers, founded a hospice, crossed the Sahara in a wheelbarrow and narrowly missed selection for the 1988 Winter Olympics.

Professor Fable was three years old at the time.

North Mercia has already clarified that age is socially constructed.

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