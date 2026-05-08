China’s Shadow Police tried the old “We’re Here About the Leak” trick. MI5 was already watching.

Britain gets MI5 watching fake plumbers working for China. Canada gets three years of “we take these CCP shadow police very seriously,” followed by a lawsuit, a committee hearing, and a strongly worded fog machine.

Before “foreign interference” became a talking point, Canadian “progressives” were openly admiring China’s “basic dictatorship” because it could force through green policy “on a dime.” Apparently, authoritarianism is only a problem when it forgets to bring solar panels:

And here’s Carney a decade later, taking the old admiration for China’s “basic dictatorship,” running it through a Davos translator, and rebranding it as a “new strategic partnership.”

After years of solemn warnings about Chinese foreign interference, Canada has finally discovered the elegant solution: call it a “new strategic partnership” and put it in a clean-energy brochure.

Under this bold new doctrine, Beijing is no longer a national-security concern, but an “innovative partner” from whom we must learn, access supply chains, and import 49,000 bargain battery chariots with the structural integrity of a Temu toaster, the faint smell of future landfill, and the software confidence of a haunted printer. We will, of course, consult on “public safety and security,” presumably because nobody understands public safety quite like the government running overseas shadow-police operations. In exchange, Canada gets the sacred prize of reduced canola tariffs, proof that the quickest way to make Ottawa forget espionage, intimidation, and foreign interference is to whisper the magic words: “market of 1.4 billion people.” Case closed. New era. Please place your sovereignty in the recycling bin beside the net-zero pamphlets.

P.S. Please do not comment on this article unless you are prepared for The Shadow Police to arrive at your door disguised as plumbers, asking about a leak that appears to be coming from your opinions.

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