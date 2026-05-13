Nate Erskine-Smith has released a video, and it is magnificent in the way only a sincere Liberal crisis can be magnificent. Here is a man discovering, in real time, that Canada’s high-trust political culture, built over the twentieth century by citizens who believed in paperwork, settled residence, civic duty, and not photographing one’s ballot like a raccoon documenting a sandwich, may not survive prolonged contact with the very demographic machine his party helped create:

He says “irregularities.” He says “process.” He says “concerns.” He says “not democracy.” Because even at the moment of revelation, the Liberal mind must wrap the truth in enough bubble paper that no one cuts themselves on it.

Nate, to his credit, sounds sincere. This is important. Not all humans in the demographic casino are cardsharps. Some are merely men in tasteful sweaters who wandered into the back room clutching a seminar on inclusion and are now wondering why everyone else brought a ledger, a phone bank, and forty-seven cousins with membership forms.

Perhaps Nate is not one of the true upper-burrow operators. Perhaps he is not among the sun-island class: those smooth, migratory mammals who redesign a country for short-term electoral yield, harvest the social capital, liquidate the future, and then retire somewhere warm just before the roof caves in on the food bank.

Perhaps he is something more tragic and therefore funnier: the sincere mid-level believer.

The middle-class managerial mammal.

The university-polished soft touch.

The man produced by thirty years of higher education in which no one was taught how power works because everyone was too busy learning how feelings work. He was not educated in history, tribe, patronage, interest, scarcity, borders, wages, housing, crime, fraud, family networks, religious blocs, machine politics, or the ancient human art of smiling warmly while removing another man’s lunch from the communal refrigerator.

No. He was taught oppression charts.

He was taught that the world is divided into oppressor and oppressed, and that the highest moral calling of the enlightened Canadian is to dissolve every boundary until only kindness remains, administered by consultants.

He was taught that uncontrolled and unfiltered immigration from lower-trust societies is compassion, scepticism is hatred, citizenship is exclusionary, social trust is automatic, and anyone who worries about material consequences must be some kind of dangerous nostalgia goblin wearing a flag as underpants.

And now, poor Nate appears to have discovered that the world and its dog have read the same pamphlet, skipped the guilt chapter, and gone straight to the advanced module: How to Use the System as Advertised, With a Twist.

This rabbit almost feels sorry for him.

Almost.

Because while the Nate-class was conducting its little moral pageant in the faculty lounge, the working class was being fed into the gears. They were told to celebrate while competing with the entire planet for wages, rentals, doctors, schools, roads, benefits, trades, starter homes, basement apartments, and the last family-sized tub of margarine at No Frills.

The laptop class got moral status. The donor class got cheap labour. The political class got new voters. The NGO class got grants. The real-estate class got bidding wars. The universities got billions in international tuition. The banks got mortgages. The consultants got panels. And the working class got told to shut up and enjoy the vibrant pressure on their rent.

This is the great trick of the age: the elites sell demographic transformation as compassion, then send the bill to people who cannot afford a bungalow within ninety minutes of their own birthplace.

Nate may simply be one of the believers who never understood the machine until the machine ate his nomination papers.

He thought he was participating in a beautiful national project. He thought he was widening the circle. Then, one evening, the grand mosaic of shared values allegedly produced thirty-four extra ballots, a man with an Amazon order, several confused temporary residents, ballot selfies, speakerphone democracy, and a pizza magnate with superior delivery infrastructure.

The generation that built this system was too naïve to imagine that other people had agency. They thought they were managing the world like some psychotic nanny. They did not notice the world managing them back. They believed utopian politics could abolish hard reality. Instead, hard reality has filed nomination papers, and may or may not have taken a picture of its ballot for quality assurance purposes.

This is not ending well.

When a country teaches its comfortable classes to despise boundaries, teaches its newcomers to organise by group interest, teaches its workers to compete with infinity, teaches its politicians to harvest demographic arithmetic, and teaches everyone to call the consequences “progress,” eventually the burrow does not become more compassionate.

It becomes crowded.

Then nervous.

Then angry.

Then broke.

Then very surprised.

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