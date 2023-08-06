Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Paid episodeThe full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Random ArchivistSubscribe to watch“The Science TM” Was Actually “The Safety TM”What Kind of World Do You Want for Yourself and Your Children? (Hint: There Are No “Safe” Prisons).The Random ArchivistAug 06, 2023∙ Paid922ShareThe full video is for paid subscribersAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inThe Random ArchivistSubscribeAuthorsThe Random Archivist