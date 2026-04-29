Trump trolling the “No Kings!” folk:

Citizens, I regret to inform you that the monarchy has breached containment.

According to recent revelations, President Donald J. Trump may be related to King Charles III, which has caused the media to behave as though a golden genealogical meteor has struck Buckingham Palace and released a cloud of ancestral significance.

The Daily Mail, having bravely descended into the paper mines of Scottish aristocracy, has emerged clutching a family tree proving (well, not exactly, but let’s go with it) that Trump and Charles may share a common ancestor somewhere back in the misty zone where everyone was called John, married their cousin, and died of either battle, gout, or “a chill.”

This has been presented as astonishing. Unfortunately, dear reader, once you go back enough generations, your family tree stops looking like a tree and starts looking like a bowl of medieval spaghetti. By the time one reaches the 1300s, any English person whose ancestors spent a few centuries being born, baptised, married, buried, and occasionally misrecorded by a vicar with bad ink is almost certainly connected to royalty somewhere.

A peasant’s daughter marries a minor steward. The steward’s grandson marries into a junior gentry family. A younger daughter of a younger son of an Earl has twelve children because contraception has not yet been invented, and everyone believes leeches can solve things. Three centuries later, a man in Leicester is yelling at a kettle and unknowingly carrying the blood of kings.

This is Britain.

A nation in which the plumbing is Victorian, the class system is Norman, and everyone’s grandmother is either descended from Edward III or insists she nearly met Cliff Richard.

But now, because Donald Trump’s mother came from Scotland, and because Scottish genealogy is basically Game of Thrones with more Presbyterians, we are being invited to gasp.

“Behold!” cry the heralds. “The former president and the king are cousins!”

Yes. So is half of Grimsby.

There is, however, one branch of the matter I am not at liberty to discuss in full.

The humans, in their arrogance, believe royal succession was shaped by marriages, wars, papal dispensations, dynastic ambition, and the occasional poisoned goblet. This is because they have not properly studied the margins.

I refer, naturally, to the illuminated margins.

Those little drawings in medieval manuscripts, dismissed by academics as “whimsical grotesques,” “clerical humour,” or “possibly the product of boredom,” are in fact the surviving field reports of a long-suppressed conflict between Crown and Coney.

Human knights assaulted by rabbits, according to the official record, though anyone with access to the uncensored burrow archives knows the violence generally began with the knights.

Men of rank beaten with farm implements by creatures of compact build and excellent hind-leg propulsion who were, according to suppressed burrow testimony, merely defending ancestral territory.

The trained eye sees what the historian refuses to see.

My own line appears only twice, so far as I can ascertain, in a damaged folio held under regrettably heavy supervision.

In the first instance, beneath a Latin passage concerning tribute, inheritance, and the sins of pride, a rabbit of unusual bearing is shown facing a mounted figure whose heraldic markings have been scraped away. The caption has been burned. The date has been altered. The archivist who first described it died shortly afterward of what the coroner, with suspicious confidence, called “a shelving accident.”

The second instance is more serious. It depicts my Great-Uncle Thistlewick presenting documentary evidence of his right to the throne, shortly before the matter was removed from the official succession record by parties unknown, though almost certainly wearing expensive shoes.

I shall say only this: had Great-Uncle Thistlewick’s blade landed half an inch higher at the Ford of Uncertain Legitimacy, the British monarchy would today be wearing much shorter crowns.

This is not a boast.

It is a warning about archives.

For every royal bloodline proudly recorded in gold leaf, there is another truth hiding in the margins, holding a spear, standing on a snail, and waiting for the court genealogist to look away.

The true scandal is not that Trump is connected to royal blood. The scandal is that royal blood turns out to be less exclusive than a Tesco Clubcard.

For centuries, the upper classes have marketed lineage as a rare vintage, bottled in castles and served only to people who know which fork is for pheasant. But genealogy has betrayed them. The old bloodlines leaked. They seeped into farms, taverns, colonies, fishing villages, market towns, and eventually television real estate empires.

The aristocracy spent a millennium building walls around prestige, only for DNA and parish records to reveal that the walls were made of cousin-marriage and damp limestone.

This is why genealogy is dangerous. It begins as a wholesome hobby involving birth certificates and ends with the discovery that your postman is the 19th cousin of the Holy Roman Emperor and your dentist has a better claim to Aquitaine than the man currently selling you commemorative tea towels.

When Trump meets Charles, we are not witnessing a unique dynastic reunion. We are witnessing what happens when two heavily branded mammals discover they are attached to the same medieval root vegetable.

One wears a gold crown.

One wears bronzer and decorates his office with gold.

Both are downstream of feudal paperwork.

Naturally, the press must make it mystical. The modern media cannot simply say, “Two famous men have a distant genealogical connection of the sort shared by millions.” That would be accurate, and accuracy is fatal to page views.

So instead we get the royal-cousin revelation, complete with breathless diagrams, ancestral arrows, and names like Lady Helen Stuart, Donald Mackay, and Angus MacLeod, which sound less like a family tree and more like the cast list of a BBC drama about inheritance fraud.

But beneath the spectacle lies a more subversive truth.

Royalty is not magic.

It is record-keeping plus violence plus time.

That is the forbidden formula.

A king is just an ancestor whose descendants hired better archivists.

The rest of us are not unrelated to power. We are merely undocumented. Somewhere in the forgotten branches, the haylofts, the servant quarters, the parish margins, the illegible wills, the unacknowledged children, the sudden marriages, and the “cousins visiting from the next county,” the royal line dispersed into the general population like blue dye in bathwater.

So let us not be dazzled.

Let us be practical.

If Donald Trump is Charles’s distant cousin, then so are you, probably. So is your plumber. So is the woman ahead of you in the pharmacy queue, arguing about nectar points. So, possibly, is the squirrel currently chewing through the fibre-optic cable behind your council office.

The monarchy has not been elevated by this revelation.

It has been democratised. We are all royal now. Naturally, one hopes this universal nobility comes without the less desirable aristocratic inheritance: no Epstein flights, no Savile handshakes, no private-island footnotes, no royal foundations with unusually nervous accountants, no sealed correspondence, no “regrettable friendship,” and no BBC interview in which a man of advanced privilege explains that his sweat glands were disabled by patriotism.

Still, the principle stands: the monarchy has not been elevated by this revelation. It has leaked.

Please collect your sceptre from the nearest collapsing parish archive.

“Thistlewickus Magnus Compels the Pedigree.” A rare depiction of Great-Uncle Thistlewick enforcing the ancient rabbit claim to the Throne of England, from the disputed Codex Leporinus . Recovered by T.W. Burrows during a recent investigative visit to London , after a regrettable but necessary descent into a British Museum sub-vault officially listed as “miscellaneous vellum, rodent damage, and politically inconvenient lagomorph materials.” Dept. of Regrettable Manuscripts, Shelfmark: Cuniculus 3/III/9.

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