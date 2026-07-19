Editor’s note: T.W. Burrows cannot understand why “Christian-adjacent” right-wing influencers expected Christopher Nolan and Universal Pictures to defend the pagan purity of Homer. As part of our continuing effort to turn this Substack into quality cultural commentary, I offered to pay for T.W. to watch the movie and write a review. He refused on the grounds that no rabbit should waste twenty-three dollars watching Matt Damon spend three hours trying to get home while Hans Zimmer murders a brass instrument, and the world’s oldest twelve-year-old boy attempts to infiltrate Troy as part of his high-school community-service requirement. None of this prevented him from writing several thousand words about the sorry state of affairs. Most have been redacted on legal, theological and basic decency grounds.

I have been watching the Christian-adjacent online right become furious about Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, and I fear several of them may have suffered a theological injury.

Christopher Nolan and Universal Pictures have taken Homer, poured approximately $250 million over him, inserted Matt Damon, removed anything that might frighten a pension fund manager and produced a summer blockbuster. This has shocked men who apparently expected one of the largest entertainment corporations on earth to defend the ritual, ethnic and spiritual integrity of Bronze Age paganism.

They expected fidelity to Homer from the same industry that recently made a film in which Barbie explained patriarchy to Ken.

These self-identified right-wing critics are often the same men who pin a cross beside their usernames, or at least lash the words “Christian” and, worse, “Judeo-Christian” to the civilisation they claim to defend, while treating the basic teachings as an optional software package. The adjacency is useful, they think, when taking a firm stand against radical Islamism. Actual Christianity, with its awkward demands that they govern their appetites, tell the truth and stop worshipping power, has been referred to a subcommittee and will be reconsidered after the next podcast sponsorship.

They are Christian-adjacent in the way a vape shop is school-adjacent. They are nearby. There is signage. Nobody is entirely comfortable with what is happening inside.

They insist that Western civilisation rests upon Christianity. They lament the disappearance of biblical morality, although they rarely specify which parts they have personally attempted. They want stronger families, public order and a return to the sacred. Then Universal Pictures releases an insufficiently faithful adaptation of a pagan poem about a lying pirate king protected by a temperamental goddess, and they begin pounding the floor because the blood sacrifices have been mishandled.

I do not understand what they thought Christianity was for.

Christianity did not arrive to congratulate the pagan world on its excellent moral instincts. It told the strong that strength did not make them righteous, kings that they were not gods, husbands that appetite was not authority, and fathers that unwanted infants were not rubbish to be left on a hillside. Women were not livestock with jewellery. Mercy was not weakness. The poor, sick and defeated were no longer scenery through which important men rode on their way to glory.

The Homeric hero seeks fame that will survive his death. He proves himself through strength, cunning, conquest, endurance and the ability to introduce bronze into another gentleman’s internal organs before the gentleman can return the favour. He takes cities. He takes treasure. He takes captives. He rapes. When the battle is over, the surviving women may discover that they have been promoted to property.

The Christian hero is told to remain chaste, faithful to one spouse, feed the hungry, visit the prisoner, defend the widow and orphan, forgive his enemies, return good for evil, refuse revenge, tell the truth, give without boasting, humble himself, control his appetites, care for the sick, share with the poor, pray for those who persecute him, wash other people’s feet and, most offensively of all, stop behaving as though owning a podcast makes him a minor apostle.

“Blessed are the meek,” says Christ.

In the Homeric world, the meek are blessed with an excellent view of the underside of a chariot.

“Turn the other cheek.”

Odysseus returns home after twenty years, seals the doors and kills every man who has been eating his groceries.

“Love your enemies.”

Odysseus loves his enemies sufficiently to give each of them an arrow.

“Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.”

The pagan hero has already thrown the stone, taken the dead man’s armour and written a twelve-line poem about himself.

That moral horror is part of what makes The Odyssey magnificent. Homer does not hand us a modern man wearing a helmet. He gives us an alien world governed by courage, loyalty, cunning, slavery, vengeance, mutilation, concubinage, animal sacrifice and the cheerful extermination of anyone who commits a serious error in household etiquette.

The online right generally knows ancient Greece through four sources: 300, gymnasium statuary, quotations Marcus Aurelius did not write, and an anonymous account called BronzeWolf1488 whose profile picture is a marble emperor wearing laser eyes. From these materials they have constructed an imaginary civilisation of muscular Christian heterosexuals who attended Latin Mass, opposed property taxes, kept one wife, raised six blond children and fought Persia because Darius wanted to put pronouns in the agora.

These influencers do not want Homeric morality. They want Christian morality performed by pagan bodybuilders.

They want the ships, helmets, spears and sea monsters. They want men with shoulders shaped like municipal snowploughs, kings staring sternly across the Aegean and leather skirts that become heterosexual when worn by a sufficiently angry man. They also want faithful husbands, protected children, dignified women, restrained sexuality, sacred human life and rulers accountable to something higher than their own appetite.

None of that came from Homer.

They smuggled it in from Christianity and hoped nobody at the gate would inspect the cart.

A faithful pagan Odysseus would appal them. He lies as naturally as a politician breathes. He raids settlements. He owns human beings. He accepts women as spoils. His world is ruled by gods whose chief activities include adultery, abduction, jealousy, disguise, sexual assault, family warfare and turning mortals into animals after administrative disagreements.

Zeus is not a heavenly father in the Christian sense. He is the chairman of a spectacularly dysfunctional family business whose complaints department consists mainly of lightning.

These gods are powerful, vain, capricious and dangerous. Men sacrifice to them because refusing may result in crop failure, shipwreck or waking up as a shrub. The relationship is less “Our Father who art in heaven” than “Please accept this goat and remain several islands away.”

The right-wing influencer says he wants the sacred restored. He should be more specific.

Would he like his daughter carried off as a war prize? Would he like his sons conscripted into a ten-year aristocratic property dispute? Would he like the family livestock opened across an altar because a cloud looked disapproving? Would he like the local king to enter his house, eat his food, admire the furniture and leave with the furniture, his wife and two employees?

Or did he merely want Matt Damon to wear a better helmet?

Christianity did not abolish every pagan cruelty overnight. Christians have repeatedly betrayed their own teaching, sometimes with remarkable enthusiasm and excellent uniforms. The teaching planted explosives beneath the pagan hierarchy. Every person bore the image of God. The unwanted child could not simply be exposed on a hillside because the household budget was tight. Marriage imposed duties on husbands as well as wives. Charity ceased to be an occasional aristocratic performance and became a permanent command.

And yet the right-wing influencers have decided that anything old, “Western” and carved from marble must be morally wholesome in some undefined way. The reasoning appears to be that buildings with columns cannot contain evil.

This may explain Washington.

The same influencers who accuse liberal culture of romanticising and excusing foreign civilisations have romanticised pagan antiquity into a testosterone theme park. None pictures himself as the fellow carrying Odysseus’s luggage, rowing the lower deck or being selected at random to determine whether the gods require another goat.

Nobody fantasises about being the goat.

They imagine themselves standing bare-chested at Thermopylae. Statistically, they would be cleaning a rich man’s sandals while suffering from an abscessed tooth.

Some would not survive the walk from the car park.

This is why the uproar over the film is so funny. Christopher Nolan has almost certainly made Homer safe for the multiplex. Of course he has. Universal Pictures does not spend a quarter of a billion dollars to remind suburban audiences that the foundations of Western civilisation included warfare, slavery, ritual slaughter and women being distributed with the furniture. The studio wants twelve international markets, commemorative drinking vessels and a possible line of Poseidon-themed swimwear.

The online right should therefore be relieved. Christopher Nolan will protect them from the actual Bronze Age. He will quietly remove most of the material that would otherwise force them to spend the next six months explaining why Western civilisation began in a pagan slave empire organised around war, blood sacrifice, pederasty, degenerate sexual practices, and the occasional distribution of women and children among the victorious officers.

Nolan may have gone full DEI, with merit escorted quietly from the premises, but he will still give the right-wing influencers everything they actually want from antiquity: bronze helmets, tanned and greased muscular forearms, crashing waves and enormous horns, with the civilisation itself removed for their protection.

That is Hollywood.

The film may be ridiculous. It may be magnificent, at least in the expensive-cinematography sense. I have not seen it and have no intention of surrendering twenty-three dollars for the privilege of sitting in a dark room full of strangers, while Matt Damon tries to get home at enormous volume.

At some point, the Christian-adjacent right will have to decide which civilisation it is pretending to defend.

Did Christianity represent a moral revolution that broke with the brutal Homeric pagan order? Or was paganism already Christianity, apart from the slavery, raiding, blood sacrifices, revenge killings, sexual chaos, hereditary despotism, mutilation, exposure of infants and complete absence of Christ?

You cannot spend Sunday demanding “Christian civilisation” or “cultural Christianity” and Monday demanding that Hollywood honour the moral purity of men who burned livestock for quarrelling sky gods and treated neighbouring populations as a portable labour supply.

Anyone who wants Homer can read Homer. Anyone who wants Christianity can read the Gospels. Anyone who wants a perfectly cast ethnic reconstruction of the Bronze Age Mediterranean should probably begin by removing Matt Damon.

And anyone waiting for a Hollywood corporation to rescue Western civilisation through accurate casting may continue waiting beside the IMAX concession stand.

I shall be under the shed, where the film arrangements are modest: no admission charge, no sticky floor, no airborne nacho vapour, and no enormous brass instrument announcing that Matt Damon has entered another room.

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