Until recently, I had been labouring under the impression that adulthood begins at eighteen, legally speaking. Of course, if we are to believe the neuroscientists, certain parts of the brain continue to mature well into our twenties. Judging by the state of the professional managerial class, the process can take considerably longer and, in some cases, appears to have been abandoned altogether.

At eighteen, you can vote, get married, buy a house, take out a loan, have children and be tried and sentenced as an adult. The government can even give you a rifle and send you abroad to kill somebody.

Until February 2023, an eighteen-year-old woman in England could already have been celebrating her second wedding anniversary. In Scotland, she can still do so, without ever having needed parental permission.

Perhaps adulthood depends on which side of Hadrian’s Wall you happen to be standing on.

As recently as 2015, here in Nova Scotia, a judge could authorise the marriage of somebody under sixteen. The general age of sexual consent in Canada was fourteen until it was raised to sixteen in 2008.

Apparently, childhood is being extended faster than life expectancy.

Which brings me to England’s newspaper of record, The Times, where a woman recalls falling in love with an older man when she was eighteen. She found him charismatic, handsome and apparently intelligent. Unfortunately, he turned out to be something of an arsehole, and she has come to regret the relationship in the intervening years.

Curiously, although the relationship began when she was eighteen, The Times illustrates the article with a photograph of her at sixteen. Apparently, the picture desk decided to knock another two years off her age for good measure:

Had they used a photograph of her at twelve, the story would have been considerably more disturbing. Though we might then have mistaken it for an article about child marriage in one of England’s more recently imported cultures.

Her experience has prompted a rather interesting conclusion:

“Consent cannot be fully given when one person is a fully formed man and the other just leaving childhood.”

I wasn’t aware that there was a legal distinction between an adult and a fully formed adult. Presumably, we shall now need some means of establishing which of the two we are dealing with. Perhaps the same test could be used to determine when somebody should be allowed to vote, if at all. I suspect the results of a general election might look rather different.

Interestingly, the very same article includes the account of a man who, at eighteen, had a thoroughly enjoyable encounter with a woman over forty. He seems to have survived the experience without requiring a retrospective adjustment to his date of birth.

Neither of these eighteen-year-olds would have been affected by the proposed changes to the law discussed in the article, which concern sixteen- and seventeen-year-olds. It is the woman’s rather more sweeping conclusion about consent that interests me.

If she is to be believed, an eighteen-year-old is mature enough to be sent to war in Iraq, but insufficiently mature to choose a thirty-six-year-old boyfriend.

I would argue that an eighteen-year-old who chooses to date an arsehole, whether he is twenty-six, thirty-six or forty-six, has exercised her right as an adult to make a spectacularly bad decision. It is a right she retains throughout her adult life.

Welcome to MeToo 2.0 and the retrospective age of consent.

Under the new system, an eighteen-year-old woman who dates a thirty-six-year-old man and subsequently enjoys forty years of happy marriage was presumably an adult at the time.

If, however, he turns out to be an insufferable bore, she might discover at fifty-eight that she was actually a child when they met.

This presents something of a problem for the man, who may have to wait several decades to establish whether his girlfriend was an adult when he met her.

Perhaps the government could issue provisional certificates of adulthood, subject to a satisfactory outcome.

There is also the rather awkward business of “the power dynamic”. We are now told that a disparity in life experience can compromise one’s ability to consent. Presumably, to be consistent, we shall have to extend this principle to disparities in intelligence, wealth, education and physical attractiveness.

A research mathematician with an IQ of 150 wishing to date somebody with an IQ of 100 may soon be required to demonstrate that he has made reasonable efforts to reduce his intellectual advantage. Perhaps he could spend a few years working in government.

I was going to use an Oxbridge graduate in this example. There was a time when intellectual ability was supposedly a prerequisite for admission to those institutions, but judging by some of their recent graduates, professors and debating society members, I am increasingly inclined to regard this as an urban myth. For the purposes of this satire, the rather crude measure of IQ will have to suffice.

And presumably, a particularly beautiful woman dating a short, balding accountant might be required to dress unflatteringly until a suitably qualified social worker has established that her boyfriend is capable of giving meaningful consent.

One wonders what the early feminists would have made of all this. Having spent generations arguing that women were competent adults capable of making their own decisions, they might be somewhat surprised to discover that the next great feminist achievement could be the restoration of the legal and moral status of the Victorian maiden.

Of course, given the strange alliances between some contemporary feminists and Islamists, and the enthusiasm in certain academic circles for defending medieval cultural practices, I wouldn’t rule out somebody finding a Marxist justification for the return of child marriage.

I imagine it would go something like this:

The Western insistence that a girl must reach eighteen before she can marry reflects a bourgeois conception of individual autonomy rooted in colonial assumptions about childhood. We must resist the imposition of culturally specific notions of consent upon historically marginalised communities.

And there you have it. An eighteen-year-old Englishwoman is too young to choose her own boyfriend, but questioning a twelve-year-old’s arranged marriage might constitute cultural imperialism.

The important thing, apparently, is to establish whether the patriarchy in question is indigenous or imported.

Of course, young adults can be naive. They can be manipulated, deceived and treated cruelly. So can people in their fifties. There is no shortage of perfectly ghastly people dating others of precisely the same age.

Coercion can invalidate consent at any age. Discovering that you have consented to a relationship with an arsehole is another matter entirely.

The capacity to make an informed decision has never come with a guarantee that it will be a good one.

I suspect most of us could look back over our adult lives and identify decisions we would rather not have made. Quite a few of us could probably make a compelling case for having been children until about forty-five.

Personally, I should like to have several financial decisions reviewed under the new doctrine. At the time, I genuinely believed I knew what I was doing. Subsequent events have established quite conclusively that I did not.

I await my compensation.

In the meantime, perhaps we should amend the marriage vows to reflect our evolving understanding of adult agency:

I take thee to be my lawfully wedded husband, subject to my interpretation of events in thirty years’ time.

Until then, your legal position remains unclear.

Or we could dispense with the whole ridiculous business, treat legal adults as adults and afford the architects of MeToo 2.0 the contempt they deserve.

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