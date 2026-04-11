This is a real post from the President of the most powerful country in the world, a fact I invite the reader to sit with briefly before proceeding, much as one might sit with the sudden smell of gas in the walls:

For the avoidance of doubt, I, T.W. Burrows, as an above-average-IQ lagomorph, a medical and spiritual misfortune which no rabbit should ever have to endure, do not ordinarily concern myself with the mating shrieks of political peacocks unless they threaten the structural integrity of civilisation, the rabbit burrow, or the herb garden. The ordinary rabbit is equipped with the sort of smooth, low-IQ brain mercifully unsuited to ideology, cable news, and strategic analysis. He nibbles, startles, reproduces irresponsibly, and meets his end without ever once needing to formulate a view on the administrative state. I was not so lucky. Since the regrettable UFO brain crenulation event, I have been cursed with pattern recognition. And so, when the great beasts of empire emit a cry so revealing, so damp with vanity, so steeped in the musk of panic, even a creature of my disciplined subterranean habits must stop mid-chew, raise an ear, and preserve the spectacle for posterity.

And so we arrive at the Truth Social convulsion, in which Donald Trump, radiating the practised calm of a man who says he does not care while typing like a seagull fighting its reflection in a shop window, announced that Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been “fighting” him for years. For years! A bolder retcon has rarely been attempted outside Soviet photography or family court.

This is the sort of deranged falsehood that does not arise from calculation so much as from ego haemorrhage. It is the lie a ruler tells when he feels a support beam shifting beneath his throne and concludes that reality itself must be placed under investigation for disloyalty.

That list of podcasters, now by some convenient act of palace bookkeeping folded into “fake news,” were in various ways and to varying degrees part of the political oxygen that sustained him. They were not the wolves at the gate. They were the town criers, the outriders, the lamp-bearers, the court-adjacent heralds perched upon the walls telling the villagers that the king, though vulgar, erratic, and liable at any moment to start hurling gold-plated chamber pots from the parapet, was nevertheless preferable to the larger and more hygienically alarming monsters massing on the opposite hill.

And then, at the exquisitely inconvenient moment when the old campaign hymn of “no new wars” wandered into the ancient tractor beam of Middle Eastern entanglement, some of those criers declined to swallow the new line like obedient geese being force-fed foie gras. They did not suddenly become enthusiasts for the mullahs. They did not start composing love sonnets to centrifuges. They merely committed the unpardonable offence of observing that “America First” had begun speaking with a curious foreign inflexion. In imperial courts, this is called treason.

Trump’s post follows the classic template of the late-stage palace edict. First, the dissenter is not mistaken but low-IQ. Then he is not merely low-IQ but irrelevant. Then he is not merely irrelevant but universally despised, a social leper, a pariah, a sewer goblin of no consequence. Then, with the seamless logic of a fever dream, he becomes so menacing that the ruler must pour forth an almost unbroken paragraph denouncing his schooling, employment history, mental health, physical appearance, and general spiritual brokenness.

Observe the elegance of this taxonomy:

Tucker Carlson is a broken man whom nobody watches, which is why he must be personally anathematised by the President of the United States.

Megyn Kelly is washed up and irrelevant, which is why her deviations require immediate high-level containment.

Candace Owens is crazy and ridiculous, which is why her existence demands a beauty comparison involving the First Lady of France, as one naturally does in moments of geopolitical gravity.

Alex Jones is a bankrupt fool nobody takes seriously, which is why he too must be dragged into the denunciation rite and publicly flayed as an example to the others.

This is the sound produced when a sovereign learns, too late, that the peasant heralds he rented have grown into barons.

The most revealing line in the whole thing is not the insult about low IQ, which is standard Trumpian barnyard rhetoric. It is the retcon itself: these people have been fighting me for years. No, sir. They have been covering for you for years.

Any ordinary politician can quarrel with hostile media. That is politics. But it takes a special kind of crisis to turn and bite the very ecosystem that translated your impulses into digestible mythology for millions. It takes something more than disagreement. It takes betrayal felt at the level of the nervous system. The ruler looks out across the parapet and sees that the men with the bugles are no longer playing his song. So he does what frightened rulers always do. He declares that they were never his men at all.

This is the retcon of wounded power.

The amusing part, if one may use that term while civilisation is being run like a call centre staffed by amphetamine goblins, is that Trump still writes as though repetition itself can reverse causality. MAGA is this. MAGA is that. MAGA agrees with me. MAGA loves strength. MAGA loves winning. MAGA gave CNN a 100 percent approval rating of Trump. MAGA is whatever the wounded sovereign says it is at the precise moment he feels it slipping from his grasp.

But movements are not the private property of the man who once embodied them. They are coalitions of appetite, fear, memory, myth, and grievance. They remain loyal only so long as the avatar appears to serve the story that summoned him. The moment he visibly serves another story, especially one smelling of old wars, old lobbies, and old obligations, the enchantment weakens.

Then comes the spectacle we have just witnessed: a man trying to restore mastery by insulting the intelligence of people whose real crime is not stupidity, but independence.

And that is what must so wound him. Not that Tucker, Kelly, Owens, or Jones are correct in every word. They are not. Not that they are saints, sages, or philosophers. They are not. It is simpler than that. They have audiences he does not control. They have microphones that no longer feed from his generator. They can say, in public, to tens of millions of people: no, this is not what we signed up for.

That sentence is poison to a leader built on narrative monopoly.

So he rages. He inflates. He rewrites. He declares victory while sounding unmistakably cornered. He says nobody cares about them in a paragraph whose very existence proves that he does. He says he is too busy with world affairs to return their calls while composing a prose tantrum that reads like a scorned dowager dictating insults to the butler. He says he no longer cares about that stuff while carpeting the entire room with evidence that he cares about almost nothing else.

The old king has discovered that the jesters, heralds, and court pamphleteers he once regarded as ornamental are, in fact, minor power centres of their own. He cannot quite command them. He cannot quite ignore them. He cannot absorb their dissent. So he attempts the oldest trick in politics, reputational excommunication by tantrum.

Sometimes it works. Sometimes the crowd flinches, the dissenter is isolated, and the court restores its choreography. But sometimes the crowd sees the tremor in the hand.

I observe this episode from beneath the shed in Nova Scotia, as an impartial rabbit observer, with my usual mixture of pity and anthropological disgust. There is no spectacle more revealing than that of a ruler trying to persuade the village that the very carpenters who built his stage were, in fact, the arsonists of the theatre all along.

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