From the UK, published today:

The+rape+gang+inquiry+report 5.69MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Please download the report and read it in full. It is long, and parts of it are extremely disturbing. But this is not something to skim, outsource, or let pass through the usual media filter. For those who cannot face the whole document immediately, here is the summary:

This is a survivor-led Rape Gang Inquiry report chaired by Rupert Lowe MP. It argues that Britain’s grooming-gang scandal was not a set of isolated local failures, but a national pattern of organised child sexual exploitation, overwhelmingly involving vulnerable white British girls and predominantly Pakistani Muslim male networks.

The report’s central claim is brutal: the state knew, recorded the signs, and still failed to act. It says police, social services, schools, the NHS, taxi licensing authorities, councils, and politicians repeatedly ignored reports, blamed or criminalised victims, protected “community cohesion,” feared racism accusations, and allowed known offenders to continue.

It relies heavily on survivor testimony, whistleblower accounts, previous inquiries, court records, press reports, and political evidence. The report says girls as young as 11 were groomed with gifts, alcohol, drugs, taxis, attention, and fake relationships, then raped, trafficked, filmed, blackmailed, impregnated, forced into abortions, or abandoned by authorities.

Its biggest numerical claim is that at least 250,000 young white girls may have been victims, using an extrapolation from Rotherham, Telford, Oxford and other cases. The report also says gangs operated or had operated in at least 149 local authority districts, with a map showing confirmed and suspected areas.

The report directly names ethnicity, religion, immigration, clan culture, political cowardice, and institutional self-protection as the drivers officials would not confront. It argues that official inquiries and government responses have avoided the ethnoreligious dimension of the crimes and that both Labour and Conservative governments failed the victims.

Its recommendations are severe: mandatory recording of rapists’ ethnicity and religion, tougher sentencing for group-based CSE, victim-centred criminal justice reforms, national funding for sexual violence advisers, institutional accountability, deportation of foreign rapists, denaturalisation for dual nationals convicted of these crimes, better multi-agency safeguarding, and possible civil/private prosecutions.

Share