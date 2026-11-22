N.B. This will mean nothing to anyone outside Nova Scotia, but around here, Becky Druhan’s face belongs right up there with Justin Trudeau’s and Chrystia Freeland’s in the pantheon of pandemic-era political infamy.

Wonderful news from Nova Scotia, where the Liberal Party has finally found someone capable of rescuing it from the Progressive Conservatives.

A Progressive Conservative. (If ever there were a competition for the most spectacular oxymoron in political history, this would surely be a contender.)

On November 21, 2026, Becky Druhan, a former cabinet minister in Tim Houston’s Progressive Conservative government, was elected leader of the provincial Liberal Party.

Druhan had been elected as a Progressive Conservative in 2021, re-elected as a Progressive Conservative in 2024, and served in Houston’s cabinet until October 2025. After being removed from cabinet, she resigned from the Progressive Conservative caucus, sat briefly as an Independent, joined the Liberals in May 2026, and has now become their leader.

A remarkable political journey. Particularly as Druhan subsequently explained that her values had always aligned with the Liberal Party.