Editor’s note: Nick Shirley has released a new video containing an interview so perfectly adapted to the present age that dark satire briefly became unemployed. This woman from NYU is the finished product of the progressive institutions now dismantling Western civilisation: a person educated out of moral judgment, unable to distinguish compassion from surrender, and prepared to sacrifice the next victim rather than say that an evil man should be locked away.

We asked T.W. Burrows to examine this proposed new model of criminal justice, which is already entering the actual systems of America, Canada, Britain, and Australia, one careful step at a time: absurdly short sentences, automatic early release, endless second chances, diversion schemes, therapeutic excuses, and woke judges more interested in the offender’s childhood than any victim’s future.

From T.W.:

I watched the interview from beneath the shed, where I have constructed a functioning criminal justice system using two breeze blocks, a rusty hinge and a length of chicken wire. It lacks trained counsellors, trauma-informed murals and a Department of Offender Feelings, but it has one useful feature: when a dangerous rabbit is placed inside, he does not immediately reappear beside the lettuce with a court-funded bus pass.

This apparently makes me a far-right reactionary.

The woman in the video explained that rapists should remain on the street because prison may not repair their “operating system.” I had not realised rape was a software compatibility issue. Presumably the offender requires a restart, several updates and a small pop-up asking whether he consents to respect consent.

She then suggested that something in her own heart may have contributed to her rape.

I paused the video.

Even the mice stopped chewing.

This is the final destination of progressive compassion after it has eaten justice, digested responsibility and begun gnawing on the victim. The rapist becomes a wounded traveller. The victim becomes a participant in his spiritual journey. The next woman becomes an unfortunate opportunity for further learning.

The courts will soon adopt the terminology. The accused will no longer have committed rape. He will have experienced a non-consensual intimacy malfunction while navigating unresolved masculine code. His lawyer will submit a letter from his yoga instructor. The judge will praise his vulnerability and sentence him to twelve weeks of restorative drumming, reduced to six because prison might make him feel imprisoned.

Canada will establish a Royal Commission on Why Women Keep Standing Where Rapists Can Find Them. Britain will release him early due to overcrowding caused by imprisoning grandmothers who posted the wrong adjective on Facebook. America will issue him an ankle monitor that plays affirmations whenever he approaches a school.

The public will be told that wanting violent predators confined is primitive. It is punitive. It lacks imagination.

Correct.

A lock is primitive. So is a fence. So is pulling your hand away from a fire. Civilisation consists largely of noticing that certain primitive ideas work.

The woman concluded by telling everyone to free themselves from the prisons in their hearts.

Meanwhile, elsewhere in New York, in a neighbourhood ominously known as “Little Yemen,” Nate Friedman encounters people who appear to prefer an America in which an unfaithful wife may be buried to the waist and stoned to death, a cultural enrichment already advocated on the streets of Birmingham, England. He investigates:

So, to recap, in one district, a progressive woman explains that imprisoning rapists is cruel because their internal operating systems require healing. A few streets away, men are asked whether a woman’s testimony should count for half that of a man, whether husbands may strike disobedient wives, and whether women should be compelled to cover themselves.

The great progressive-Islamist coalition is proceeding splendidly.

One faction believes women must surrender public safety because punishment is oppressive. The other believes women must surrender legal equality because revelation has already settled the matter.

The progressive will release the rapist because prison might damage him. The Islamist will ask the imam whether the wife may be struck. Both will then attend the same march against the far right, meaning anyone who thinks women should be neither raped nor beaten.

I had assumed feminism involved defending women. I now understand that this was an embarrassingly literal interpretation. Modern feminism means defending every political project except the woman standing directly in front of it.

If the threat comes from a scruffy local predator, she must examine the prison in her heart. If it comes wrapped in an approved minority identity, she must examine her unconscious bias. Should she remain anxious, a community liaison officer will explain that her broken jaw is being exploited by extremists.

The administrative possibilities in the NYC Utopia are considerable. A husband wishing to strike his wife will first complete a culturally sensitive impact assessment. The wife will be informed that opposing the blow may reinforce harmful stereotypes. Her testimony will count for half, although the remaining half may be restored after she attends an anti-Islamophobia workshop.

Should adultery arise, the progressive will object to the stones because quarrying has a carbon footprint. The punishment will proceed regardless, because Little Yemen style trumps women’s rights, and opposing it would be culturally insensitive.

America will rename the punishment a community-led accountability circle and invite local media to praise its authenticity.

Beneath the shed, our policy remains crude. No therapeutic software. No theological appeals. No committee deciding whether the lettuce contributed to being eaten.

Dangerous animals stay behind the wire.

Women retain the full value of their testimony, and protection from stones.

Anyone proposing otherwise may begin his healing journey [REDACTED ON THE ADVICE OF THE EDITOR’S LAWYER]

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Further reading:

Release the Rapists Juniper Salt-Fog · Jul 16 I see that our wonderful professional-managerial class, whichever Western country it happens to be managing, has arrived at the only sensible solution to prison overcrowding: release the rapists so t… Read full story

We Had Wolves Anyway T.W.Burrows · Jul 15 Editor’s note: Since this is a fairy tale, and since T.W. is a rabbit with unresolved woodland trauma, we are permitting him to use “wolves” metaphorically. Actual wolves, it should be said, generall… Read full story