I am physically trembling with civic joy after watching Bernie Sanders unveil his brilliant new Five-Year+ Plan for the equitable national stewardship of the autocomplete:

Yes, previous attempts at central planning suffered from tiny implementation issues, such as famine, terror, informants, show trials, and men in identical coats standing near grain, but this time there will be an AI ethics board, a public dashboard, and a trauma-informed dividend. I feel history healing.

Inspired by Bernie, I have sent my manifesto, The People vs. The AI Oligarchs, to the Canadian NDP, Liberals, Greens, and the Liberal Lite party, aka Conservatives, and await the formation of a cross-party Committee for Equitable Redistribution:

The People vs. The AI Oligarchs

Year 1: Name the Harm

We begin, as all healing must, by creating a registry.

In Year 1, Canada will establish a National AI Harm Registry to identify every corporation, billionaire, cloud provider, data broker, consultant, philanthropic laundering platform, and “responsible innovation” institute currently profiting from the collective nervous system of humanity. For too long, Big Tech has extracted our stories, our code, our songs, our recipes, our grief, our thirst traps, our crochet forums, our academic PDFs, our comments beneath local news articles, and our late-night medical searches, then fed them into machines owned by men who look as though they were raised by venture capital and electrolyte powder.

Some may say this will immediately become a sprawling bureaucratic swamp, unable to define what counts as an AI company, an AI product, an AI-adjacent service, an automation benefit, a training-data harm, or a morally compromised spreadsheet.

Exactly.

That is how we know the work is serious.

A simple policy would be oppressive. A complex framework allows everyone to be harmed with equal procedural dignity.

There will be listening sessions.

Many.

Year 2: Reclaim the Common Dataset

AI was trained on us.

Therefore, AI belongs emotionally, spiritually, procedurally, and eventually through litigation to us.

In Year 2, we will launch the People’s Dataset Reclamation Framework, requiring major AI firms to acknowledge the artists, writers, coders, teachers, parents, meme-makers, forum posters, freelancers, archivists, unpaid moderators, uncredited mothers, and spiritually exhausted humanities graduates whose labour made the machine possible.

This framework will include public apologies, restorative metadata practices, creator attribution rituals, and a national ceremony in which Silicon Valley executives sit quietly while poets explain harm to them in rooms with inadequate ventilation.

Critics will complain that no one can possibly trace, value, compensate, adjudicate, or meaningfully attribute every scraped fragment of the internet.

This is colonial linear thinking.

The purpose of the framework is not to solve the problem in some crude, extractive, outcome-oriented sense. The purpose is to hold the impossibility tenderly until it becomes a department.

Year 3: Make the Machine Pay

When automation begins replacing workers, the dividend must go to the people.

In Year 3, all major AI firms will contribute to a People’s AI Dividend Fund through automation rents, compute levies, displacement fees, excess-profit contributions, and emergency surcharges applied whenever a chatbot uses the phrase “as a large language model” near a laid-off copywriter.

The principle is simple: if your machine eats the wage economy, it can pay for lunch.

Some economists will warn that the companies will relocate, restructure, hide profits, lobby for exemptions, rename themselves “cognitive infrastructure cooperatives,” or pass the costs back to consumers while hiring former ministers to explain why this is actually inclusion.

Good.

This will create high-quality advisory employment during the transition.

The dividend will be universal, trauma-informed, and delivered through a beautifully designed federal portal that collapses immediately under load, proving the urgent need for additional funding, deeper consultation, and more inclusive server practices.

The money must flow.

Preferably by direct deposit.

Eventually.

Year 4: Democratise the Autocomplete

The future must not be written behind closed doors by billionaires, lobbyists, defence contractors, and men named Sam.

In Year 4, we will create Citizens’ Assemblies on Algorithmic Belonging, bringing together workers, parents, teachers, artists, Indigenous elders, youth, climate communicators, land-based knowledge keepers, public-sector facilitators, unemployed podcasters, and one person from Halifax who understands fog as a governance model.

These assemblies will advise on AI deployment in schools, hospitals, workplaces, housing, news, policing, dating apps, elder care, grant writing, poetry assessment, and any other realm where the machine appears to be quietly replacing human judgement with a subscription plan.

Sceptics may say these assemblies will be captured by activists, consultants, NGOs, unions, industry lobbyists, and professional meeting-attenders before any normal citizen has found the parking lot.

Wonderful.

That is participatory democracy maturing into its grant-funded form.

Ordinary people are exhausted and often distracted by rent, groceries, children, unpaid bills, and the strange desire to live without attending a four-hour plenary on algorithmic grief. We must therefore empower the people who are available at 2 p.m. on a Wednesday to speak on their behalf.

No decision about the future without a breakout room about the future.

Year 5: Build the Ministry of Shared Tomorrow

By Year 5, Canada will lead the world in ethical, inclusive, community-rooted AI transformation.

The People’s AI Dividend will be flowing, perhaps modestly, perhaps intermittently, perhaps in the form of taxable credits redeemable through an app that only works on newer phones. The oligarchs will be humbled, except for the ones who received transition exemptions. The consultants will be fully resourced. The public will finally have a say in the machines trained on its own exhausted consciousness, provided the comment period has not already closed.

Some will say we have created a Ministry of Shared Tomorrow with no clear limits, no stable definitions, no meaningful technical competence, no protection against political capture, and a dangerous appetite for controlling the systems that mediate speech, work, education, science, medicine, welfare, and public reality itself.

Yes.

That is why the Ministry must be permanent.

We cannot allow the future to be dominated by unaccountable private power when it could instead be stewarded by unaccountable public-private stakeholder ecosystems with land acknowledgements, procurement delays, and quarterly reports.

We will not repeat the mistakes of the twentieth century. This time central planning will be softer, more intersectional, and supported by a dashboard.

There may be delays.

There may be a $74 million app that does almost nothing except ask users to verify their lived experience.

There may be a national AI dividend so administratively delicate that it requires 9,000 employees to distribute $312 each.

There may be a public consultation process in which every recommendation has been written before the first elder, youth, artist, parent, worker, renter, or small-business owner is invited to share their truth beside a tray of vegan muffins.

But history is messy.

Healing takes time.

And if the billionaires object, they are welcome to attend a listening circle and explain why the collective inheritance of humanity should remain trapped inside a chatbot that charges $29.99 a month for premium empathy.

The Second Five-Year Plan will build on this historic foundation by addressing the remaining barriers to collective flourishing: abolishing harmful prompt hierarchies, decolonizing server farms, creating a National Council for Emotionally Safe Robotics, ensuring every Canadian has access to a publicly funded AI companion trained in consent-based affirmation, and beginning the delicate work of transitioning from mere income redistribution to full spiritual alignment with the Ministry’s long-term dashboard.

And I am thrilled to reveal, for the first time, the campaign poster that should accompany the AI Five-Year Plan. The Laurentian elites have not seen it yet, but I have every confidence they will approve once it has been reviewed by the appropriate committee, translated into both official languages, and assigned a $14 million communications budget.

Let me know how wonderful you think it is in the comments below.

Editor’s note: I asked T.W. for comment. His remarks have been sealed in a lead-lined envelope and buried beneath the shed for legal reasons.

So, I’ll comment: There is a large difference between making AI companies fund a dividend direct to the people when their machines start eating the labour market, and handing the central nervous system of the future to the state because Bernie has discovered Norway.

Tax the automation gains, by all means. Put the money straight into people’s bank accounts, with no forms, no behaviour conditions, no consultant-designed “access pathway,” and no federal portal asking the unemployed to verify their lived experience before buying groceries. Make the machine pay rent, directly to the people.

But a 50 per cent stock grab with corrupt federal voting power is not “sharing the benefits of AI.” It is the bureaucratic elites buying a controlling interest in the altar.

Stalin and Mao, we are assured, merely lacked better consultants.

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