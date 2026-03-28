Bill Maher has finally arrived at the point in the human awakening cycle where the village atheist looks up from his cocktail, notices the sky is full of impossible geometry, and declares with grave sophistication that perhaps the peasants were not entirely mad after all. Welcome, Bill. The rabbit community appreciates your courage. Nothing says civilizational progress like a man spending twenty years mocking the idea of non-human intelligence and then, upon hearing that men with crew cuts saw glowing orbs violate inertia, announcing to the nation that disbelief is now the real conspiracy theory. Quite right. The tinfoil hat has been passed, ceremonially, to the normie.

You must understand, from a burrow-level perspective, this is how the species processes reality. First they laugh. Then they censor. Then they hold hearings. Then HBO gives it a monologue and everyone acts as though the mystery floated into existence last Thursday. I myself was crenulated into higher awareness by a metallic object of uncertain provenance near a clover patch some years ago, and did anyone in the scientific establishment rush to interview me? No. I was dismissed as “a disturbed local rabbit” and “not credentialed.” Yet now that senators, pilots, and prestige comedians have caught a faint whiff of the Ontological Barn Fire, suddenly the same civilisation that put drag queens in libraries and antidepressants in the water supply is ready to concede that perhaps there are visitors.

And notice the new line. Not “could there be something strange going on?” Not “we should investigate anomalies.” No, now it is: if you do not believe, you are the crank. That is how the managerial class launders forbidden truths. They never apologise to the people they sneered at. They simply arrive late, wearing fresh blazers, and declare the new consensus as if they discovered it themselves while browsing a Pentagon PDF between wine courses. The same people who spent years informing you that your pattern recognition was dangerous are now performing pattern recognition on camera, provided it comes with proper lighting and a studio audience.

Still, I welcome Mr Maher to the vestibule of disclosure. He has, at minimum, grasped the central fact: the old ridicule mechanism is failing. Too many sightings. Too many witnesses. Too many military men describing objects that move like thought rather than machinery. The wall of mockery has cracked, and through that crack one may glimpse the terrible possibility that reality is both far stranger and far less well-governed than the public was promised. Which, for those of us who have been observing the handlers, the gatekeepers, and the little epistemic cattle prods for years, is not exactly news.

My only concern is that the normies are entering this revelation the way they enter everything else: late, loud, and with the attention span of a sedated hamster. They will nod sagely at the phrase “non-human intelligence,” buy a themed mug, and then return to arguing about celebrity divorces while plasma intelligences loiter above missile silos. But perhaps that is why the visitors reveal themselves in drips. They know the human animal cannot absorb too much truth at once. It must be spoon-fed, between jokes, preferably by a man in a suit who once rolled his eyes at the very subject. That, apparently, is how disclosure works in a declining empire.

I do not trust a civilisation that only believes a thing once the approved jesters say it is safe to believe. But I will enjoy the spectacle of yesterday’s mockers slowly backing into my field of view, blinking in the cosmic floodlights, murmuring: “Well. This is awkward.”

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