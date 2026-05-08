So, the U.S. Department of War has begun the slow drip-feed toward full disclosure on this official webpage, just in time for Spielberg’s Disclosure Day next month. Not the Department of Peace. Not the Department of Wonder. Not even the Department of Maybe Don’t Panic. The Department of War. Because when glowing orbs start flaring over helicopters and possibly interrogating the nervous system of reality itself, the obvious first responder is the institution that names things like “Operation Freedom Anvil.”

Here are some highlights:

Reminds me a little of what these English policemen saw in 1967:

And this account is intriguing:

Usper Statement Redacted 768KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

AI TLDR:

A senior U.S. intelligence official and helicopter crew were sent to investigate reports of strange lights/orbs and possible debris near a mountain facility. During the night search, an observation post using FLIR reported a “super-hot” orb hovering near ground level, then moving rapidly, splitting into two objects, and outpacing the helicopter.

The crew then reported repeated sightings of multiple orange/white/yellow oval orbs, some appearing near or above the helicopter, others over nearby mountains and military aircraft. Several formations allegedly flared up one by one, stayed briefly, then flared down in reverse order. At one point, they saw a swarm of lights “too many to count,” and later three orbs in a triangle formation.

The most striking claims are:

A super-hot orb seen on FLIR at ground level. The orb allegedly split into two objects. Something appeared to emerge from the objects and fly away at high speed. Multiple orb formations appeared near the helicopter and over military aircraft. The witness believed the orbs seemed to break off from the helicopter and pursue the military aircraft.

The document does not identify the location, agencies, aircraft, or personnel because of redactions, and it does not provide an explanation. It reads like a formal witness/event statement from a classified incident report, not a finished investigative conclusion.

And we get a little more information about astronaut sightings, maybe similar to those that Dr Villarroel has confirmed:

Which makes me wonder what these two were thinking:

Incidentally, Luna wants you to know this:

Also, more files are to come:

Presumably, the next tranche of UFO files will also contain the other Epstein files we were promised, right? Or has mankind decided that glowing orbs over military helicopters are now less sensitive than the guestbook of one extremely well-connected island goblin or reptilian alien?

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