Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Anthony Fauci, as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)—work which is now widely viewed as the source of the unintentional lab leak that sparked the pandemic. Today, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Fauci worked with politicized career leadership in the Intelligence Community (IC) to suppress the truth about his actions, the virus’ lab-leak origins, and his role in directing U.S. funding for this dangerous research that caused immeasurable harm and countless lost lives. These documents expose Fauci’s direct role in influencing and manipulating IC assessments on COVID-19, and how Fauci lied to Congress in 2024, when under oath he denied knowledge of or participation in discussions with intelligence officials about viral research. You can view the communications and documents HERE. “The COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and for countless people around the world. After years of lies, censorship, and cover ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability,” DNI Gabbard said. “The tactics used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook: politicized self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected President by restricting his access to vital facts needed to keep the country safe. It’s time the American people learn the real story.” The materials released today are a result of DNI Gabbard’s yearlong declassification review in support of President Trump’s maximum transparency mandate. During this process, ODNI officials gathered testimony from multiple IC whistleblowers who reported retaliation for challenging the IC’s manipulation of intelligence on the virus’ origins. This unveiled a clear pattern of suppressing dissent, silencing critics, and burying evidence that undermined IC integrity and disserved the American people. Fauci’s close IC relationships enabled him to assume three key roles during the pandemic that shielded him from scrutiny as he wielded outsized influence.

Fauci funded risky coronavirus research linked to big pharma and the pursuit of “universal vaccines” worth trillions of dollars.

Fauci was the behind-the-scenes advisor who, with his hand-picked experts, pushed the IC to endorse a natural, animal origin to hide his dangerous research.

Fauci became the nation’s pandemic “pundit” and publicly pushed lies, disinformation, and censorship.

Fauci’s Relationship With The Intelligence Community Drove Intelligence & Public Narratives Throughout the pandemic, Fauci and politicized leaders within the IC created a self-serving circular reporting loop. He provided hand-picked NIAID-funded scientists to advise the IC. This input shaped official intelligence assessments, which were then publicly cited as scientific consensus to refute the lab-leak theory. According to hundreds of reviewed emails, the IC almost always incorporated his recommendations. Fauci promoted a fraudulent paper, whose publication he helped prompt, as legitimate information for Intelligence Community consideration. Senior analysts praised Fauci not as a “policymaker,” but as an unbiased guide to “the real coronavirus experts”—while ignoring experts who might dissent from Fauci’s narratives. Fauci Lied to Congress The correspondence released today directly contradicts Fauci’s 2024 testimony to the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic. In that hearing, while under oath, Fauci was repeatedly asked whether he spoke to “FBI, CIA, DIA or any U.S. intelligence agency concerning viral research” before, during, or after the pandemic. Fauci repeatedly dodged the questions, before falsely stating, “not to my knowledge about COVID.” Retaliation Against Truth-Seekers Testimony from multiple whistleblowers reveals intelligence analysts who challenged Fauci’s COVID-origin conclusions faced threat of retaliation, were marginalized, and often suffered career setbacks. This silenced dissent and fostered a culture where truth was sacrificed to conformity and credible evidence was buried. The following are examples from whistleblower accounts that Director Gabbard has referred to the Intelligence Community’s Inspector General.

A contractor was terminated just days after coming forward to ODNI as a whistleblower.

Managers reminded analysts who advocated for the lab-leak hypothesis that leadership would determine which analysts would be promoted. The message was clear: disagreement with the manipulated finding would derail careers.

Senior leaders allegedly set up roadblocks for whistleblowers, removing anonymity from the complaint process by insisting managers or attorneys be present at ODNI meetings, creating an atmosphere of intimidation.

Covid 19 Release Dni Gabbard 6 18 Part 1 17.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Covid 19 Release Dni Gabbard 6 18 Part 2 20.4MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Covid 19 Release Dni Gabbard 6 18 Part 3 13.8MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Covid 19 Release Dni Gabbard 6 18 Part 4 5.44MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Covid 19 Release Dni Gabbard 6 18 Index 124KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

TL;DR:

These documents confirm, once again, that U.S.-funded and U.S.-connected research at WIV was doing the kind of work that can produce a human-adapted SARS-like coronavirus; U.S. officials knew before the pandemic that WIV was a risky place to do that work; by February 2020 experts were already alarmed by features of the virus and by WIV’s hACE2/gain-of-function work; by May 2020 LLNL formally assessed that all necessary conditions for lab modification and accidental release had been present at WIV in late 2019.

U.S. money, routed through EcoHealth/NIAID-linked channels, supported the exact research ecosystem at WIV that had the tools, viruses, methods, animal models, and receptor-testing program needed to create or adapt a SARS-like coronavirus for human infection. U.S. officials then knew very early that lab modification or lab accident was a serious possibility, and parts of the system worked hard to steer the public toward “natural origin” while treating the lab-origin question as politically radioactive.

The LLNL report from May 2020 says the necessary conditions for accidental release of a laboratory-modified coronavirus adapted to human cell receptors were present at WIV in mid-to-late 2019. The page 3 diagram is the key visual: WIV had the bat coronavirus framework, reverse-genetics work, cell-function testing, animal-function testing, and the final “gain of function” box is marked unresolved for late 2019.

The February 2020 NAS readout shows the concern was not invented later. The readout says experts were worried about inserts at furin cleavage sites, “improbable mutations,” missing intermediate steps, possible modification or serial passage, and WIV gain-of-function work on hACE2 receptor binding. The experts were worried almost immediately.

The released grant-report material identifies EcoHealth’s NIAID project, “Understanding the Risk of Bat Coronavirus Emergence,” with grant number 5R01AI110964-05, running through May 31, 2019. The project goals included bat coronavirus surveillance, receptor evolution, host range, reverse genetics, pseudovirus and receptor-binding assays, infection experiments in cell culture and humanised mice, and later pages describe human ACE2 mouse infection experiments with recombinant and chimeric SARS-related coronaviruses.

The Daszak/DEFUSE material includes reporting that DARPA rejected EcoHealth’s 2018 proposal as dangerous virus work, while NIAID approved EcoHealth funding and bat-coronavirus work continued until April 2020. The proposal language described sequencing spike proteins, reverse engineering them, inserting them into WIV1/SHC014 backbones, infecting humanised mice, and assessing SARS-like disease capacity.

In July 2021, ODNI personnel discussed possible outside reviewers and explicitly said “Not Fauci” because he was a customer and would be seen as having a conflict of interest. Yet other emails show Fauci was recommending experts to the IC for the origins assessment.

WARNING: Rabbit commentary follows.

Saint Anthony of the Pangolin

Or: How to fund a pandemic, deny it on television, receive a pardon, and retire into the scented embrace of institutional gratitude

In our age, if a cashier gives the wrong change, she is fired. If a trucker honks in Ottawa, his bank account is frozen. If a nurse asks the wrong question, she is put through the machinery until her life sounds like a stapler. But if you sit at the crossroads of federal money, risky bat-virus research, panicked origin emails, congressional hair-splitting, and a pardon broad enough to hide a rhinoceros, you ride into retirement on a white pony called Public Service.

There goes Saint Anthony now. Tiny. Gleaming. Helmet of science polished to a papal sheen. Behind him comes the mule train: medals, titles, pension, professorship, book deal, prestige interviews, honorary degrees, foundation dinners, a sack of royalties with a question mark painted on the side, and the last surviving shred of CNN’s audience throwing petals from a studio balcony.

The villagers clap because the television told them to clap.

They remember him as the brave grandfather who kept them safe by appearing on every screen in the republic while their children learned to fear playgrounds and their grandparents died behind plastic curtains. They do not remember the definitions changing shape like a squid in a courtroom. They do not remember “gain of function” becoming a theological dispute, with priests, incense, and three mutually exclusive meanings depending on whether Rand Paul was asking. They do not remember that “lab leak” went from racist conspiracy to plausible hypothesis without a single media eunuch being dragged by the ankles through the correction department.

The pardon is the masterpiece. Forget stained glass. Forget marble statues. The true cathedral art of our time is a pre-emptive legal duvet, pulled up to the chin of a very important man while the public is told he is chilly from years of service. Covered federal conduct. Covered years. Covered role. Covered everything that might make a prosecutor’s nostrils twitch. It is not an admission, we are told. Of course not. It is merely a giant official umbrella opened indoors during a sewage storm.

And still the lanyard class beam.

They do not see the old man vanishing into the sunset with the fire extinguisher, the matches, and the insurance policy. They see The Science. Not science, which is a method, often rude, always provisional, and occasionally useful. Science with a capital S, the plush mascot version, available on mugs, masks, tote bags, and emergency authoritarianism. Science that shuts churches, opens liquor stores, closes schools, blesses riots, smears dissidents, loses emails, forgets grants, and then publishes a memoir about courage.

The memoir, naturally, is essential. Every plague age needs its saint’s life. Chapter One: Humility. Chapter Two: Leadership. Chapter Three: The Loneliness of Being Correct on Television. Chapter Four: Why My Enemies Hate Truth, Decency, and Very Small Men in Government Buildings. Somewhere near the back, after the glossy photos, there may be three careful sentences about origins. They will contain the words “complex,” “evolving,” and “misinformation.” No one in the target audience will notice the blood under the dust jacket.

I am told that anger about this undermines trust in public health.

Good.

Trust is not a suicide pact for people with NPR tote bags. Trust is earned by telling the truth before the documents force you to. Trust is earned by not calling citizens diseased cranks for noticing the obvious. Trust is earned by not hiding behind definitions so thin you can read the grant numbers through them.

So yes, let him ride. Let Saint Anthony of the Pangolin pass beneath the arch of expert applause, clutching his pardon, his professorship, his medal cabinet, his book contract, and his tiny embroidered pillow of institutional love. Let the anchors dab their eyes. Let Georgetown arrange the fruit tray. Let the last six normies on cable news whisper, “He saved us.”

I will be under the shed with three carrots, a stack of ODNI documents, and the ancient rural superstition that when a man leaves town covered in smoke, carrying a sack of money, and waving a pardon, one should stop asking what burned and start wondering where they strike next.

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