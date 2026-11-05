Just in case you were in any doubt about the authoritarianism of the Islamo-Communists:

In November 2021, Abdul El-Sayed declared that the most important thing was to mandate COVID vaccines, invoking the familiar idea that your right to swing your fist ends at another person’s face, then extended it to the air you breathe.

Aside from everything my readers already know about the jabs, there was a rather obvious problem with El-Sayed’s argument. Four months before he demanded compulsory vaccination, even the CDC had acknowledged that vaccinated people could transmit the virus. So the breath coming out of a vaccinated person’s lungs could enter his precious nostrils too. Apparently, the right to swing your fist depended on whether you had received an injection.

His argument supplied no measurable threshold of danger, no meaningful consideration of proportionality, and no convincing explanation of why a reduction in risk entitled the state to compel a medical intervention. He simply took a possibility inherent in ordinary human contact, dressed it up as an act of aggression, and used it to justify coercion. By that reasoning, the boundary of bodily autonomy is wherever a politician decides another person’s anxiety begins.

Political Islamism employs a comparable principle with religious authorities claiming the right to prescribe behaviour that individuals might otherwise choose for themselves. That reasoning extends to blasphemy, apostasy, sexual conduct and religious observance.

On March 10, 2021, the International Islamic Fiqh Academy, an institution associated with the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, declared that COVID vaccination became obligatory when authorities mandated it. Its reasoning explicitly invoked the obligation to obey authorities in matters concerning public welfare.

On Tuesday, what I have been calling the Islamo-Communist alliance took a significant step forward in the American elections. There may still be time to stop its advance, but that time is running out. If America falls, the whole world falls.

I was going to write an in-depth analysis of why the Republicans took such a beating in Tuesday’s elections, but J.D. Vance has saved me the trouble:

Another pollster—one of the smartest people I know in politics, told me yesterday we’d lose the generic ballot by 13 points. I felt negative going into Tuesday, but even I was shocked by this. In his polling, he saw that a lot of Trump 2024 voters were angry and planning to vote for Democrats. He asked those voters who had abandoned us what would cause them to come back on our team. The top four answers, accounting for nearly all of the responses were:



1) End the war

2) Focus on cost of living/inflation

3) Put America First

4) Change our relationship to Israel



Our voters showed up. And the above four reasons are why many of them voted for Democrats. This is according to a pollster who nailed the results.

Time is running out. El-Sayed and his allies are licking their lips.

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