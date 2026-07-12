I knew it.

I knew the climate was doing more than melting ice shelves, upsetting polar bears, and making middle-class women in linen trousers cry during TEDx talks.

Now we learn that the climate is making girls marry men.

At last, the missing link.

For years, reactionaries have tried to tell us that child marriage has something to do with “harmful cultures”, religion, family honour, clerics, dowry, shame, law, and all those other problematic nouns that create unsafe conversational weather. But thanks to the ABC, we can finally say what decent people have long suspected:

The atmosphere is arranging marriages.

This is a major development in climate science. I am not a scientist, although I did once attend a Halifax resilience workshop where we made grief mandalas from reclaimed cardboard, so I know enough to recognise a breakthrough when I see one.

And yet, I must ask the difficult question.

Is this actually bad?

I know, I know. The colonial nervous system twitches. The Western reader sees the phrase “child bride” and immediately reaches for judgement, as if judgement itself were not a fossil fuel. But these girls are not being married into the white patriarchy of the West, with its pickup trucks, mortgage products, emotionally unavailable hockey fathers, and men named Darren who say things like “I’m just playing devil’s advocate.”

They are participating in locally rooted, faith-informed, climate-responsive kinship transfer.

That is different.

These are not girls being forced into the dead spiritual suburbia of Western heterosexuality. They are following the guidance of holy men, family elders, and community structures that have not yet been poisoned by Western thought.

Who are we to judge?

I ask this as a settler-complicated, non-binary climate ally with a Masters-adjacent certificate in Embodied Systems Grief. I ask it humbly, from within my own learning edges, while wearing breathable hemp.

After my recent fact-finding trip to Iran and the United Kingdom, where I saw the beautiful green shoots of collaboration between Islamists and the Greens, I began to understand that the future is not secular, despite my atheist-marxist belief system. Secularism is dry. Secularism is brittle. Secularism wants paperwork, age limits, legal clarity, and women saying no in a tone that disrupts community cohesion.

The future is wetter.

The future is guided.

The future arrives by floodwater, chanting softly.

In Iran, I saw what can happen when faith and governance stop pretending to be separate bathrooms. In Britain, I watched Green-adjacent progressives discover that political Islam offers precisely the kind of rooted moral confidence our composting circles have lacked since the drum facilitator moved to Totnes. There was structure. There was seriousness. There were men with beards who did not once ask for “emotional processing time.”

Then came this ABC story.

Girls married off as a climate coping strategy.

Suddenly the whole thing clicked.

Islam condones child marriage, and frankly, who are we to impose our rigid Western obsession with birthdays, documents, and childhood lasting until adulthood? Meanwhile, we Greens know the planet is dying and that extreme measures must be taken.

We have already accepted emergency degrowth, emergency travel restrictions, emergency veganism, emergency speech codes, emergency fifteen-minute cities, emergency heat pumps, emergency despair, and emergency oat milk.

Why should marriage remain outside the adaptation toolkit?

If a family loses its land to flooding, surely it must be allowed to reduce household emissions by transferring a daughter to a spiritually supervised man with a roof. That is basic climate justice. One less mouth at home. One more mouth in a patriarchal resilience network. The carbon math may be complex, but the vibes are immaculate.

Naturally, bad-faith actors will say this is just regular child marriage with a climate sticker on it.

That is the sort of literalism that built pipelines.

The correct phrase is adaptive matrimonial redistribution.

A girl is not being “married off.” She is being relocated into a lower-consumption domestic arrangement through intergenerationally sanctioned emergency intimacy governance.

In the West, we trap children in adolescence with phones, orthodontics, consumer identity, and the deeply violent expectation that they will “choose their own path.” In more spiritually intact societies, the path may already be selected by adults, which is more efficient and therefore more sustainable.

Choice produces waste.

A thousand choices produce Amazon packaging.

A girl with no choices produces community stability.

Again, who are we to judge?

The real problem is Western hypocrisy. The West says it opposes child marriage, yet it allows twelve-year-olds to use TikTok, eat Doritos, listen to podcasts, and form opinions about Marvel films. Is that liberation? Or is it grooming by another name?

Climate change requires sacrifice. We have known this for decades. Usually we mean your car, your steak, your gas stove, your holiday, your pension, your ability to heat a room without applying for permission from a municipal empathy officer. But sacrifice cannot always fall on Western consumers. That would be colonial. Sometimes sacrifice must be locally owned.

In Bangladesh, perhaps the locally owned sacrifice is girls.

This may sound uncomfortable, but discomfort is where growth lives. Also, discomfort is cheaper than infrastructure.

Western governments could spend billions on flood defences, schools, enforcement, women’s shelters, policing, legal reform, and direct support for families under pressure. But that would be technocratic, extractive, and probably involve men in hard hats.

A traditional non-Western marriage, by contrast, is beautifully low-carbon. No Western patriarchy. No colonial registry office. No destination wedding in Tuscany with twelve bridesmaids. Just a locally sourced holy man, a family elder, and a girl being sustainably transferred before she develops emissions-heavy habits like opinions, or leaving.

I am not saying every climate-threatened girl should be married. That would be prescriptive, and prescription is a colonial medical metaphor. I am merely saying that when sacred tradition, household economics, and flood adaptation meet in the shimmering delta of necessity, perhaps we should listen.

Especially when the men are not of Western origin, and therefore spiritually unavailable for criticism. Western men are predators, colonisers, manspreaders, thermostat criminals, and emotionally unavailable craft-beer fascists. But non-Western men arrive wrapped in context, and context is the soft blanket under which progressive women place every difficult fact.

Some will ask, “But what about the girl?”

A brave question. A question best held in a restorative circle for six to eight months while the immediate marriage proceeds according to community timelines.

We must avoid imposing urgency. Urgency is a white-supremacist trait unless it appears in a climate report, in which case it becomes moral clarity.

Once climate change becomes responsible for child marriage, everyone becomes safer. Journalists are safer. NGOs are safer. Academics are safer. Politicians are safer. Clerics are certainly safer. Fathers are safer. The only people not noticeably safer are the girls, but safety must be understood holistically, and preferably by people with institutional funding.

I look forward to the next phase of research.

“Heatwaves Linked to Honour Killings.”

“Sea Level Rise Driving Modesty Enforcement.”

“Carbon Emissions May Increase Demand for Morality Police.”

“Extreme Weather Events Associated With Girls Leaving School and Men Feeling Theologically Robust.”

The possibilities are endless. The funding cycle is renewed. The language is ready.

I will be proposing a pilot project through the Halifax Centre for Climate, Kinship and Decolonial Compliance. Working title: Brides for Net Zero: Sacred Adaptation in Flood-Affected Communities.

We will not use the phrase child marriage. It is blunt, punitive, and unhelpful.

We will use “youth-adjacent matrimonial resilience.”

The Greens will love it.

The Islamists will understand it.

The weather will take the blame.

And somewhere in the middle, a girl will be asked to surrender her childhood in a beautiful act of locally rooted climate adaptation.

After all, because of climate change, everyone must give something up for the planet. I have surrendered plastic straws and replaced them with paper tubes that dissolve into a grey but very ethical pulp halfway through my mango smoothies. We all do our bit.

Share

Further reading: