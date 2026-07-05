The UK government says it wants the public’s view on whether it should be allowed to force social media companies to boost its preferred “trusted news” sources, meaning the outlets most likely to launder the government line through a studio desk, a serious face, and a licence fee. The alternative, apparently, is to leave people free to find things for themselves, which is increasingly regarded in Whitehall as a cybersecurity incident.

But what does “consultation” mean here, exactly?

Well, here is one of the questions:

Look carefully at the choices. This is not a consultation. It is a hostage note with radio buttons.

The government does not ask whether it should be allowed to interfere with what news people see online. That question has already been answered for you, quietly, inside the wording. The only thing you are allowed to discuss is the operating schedule.

Should the state-approved news feed be “ongoing and always on”?

Or should it be activated only during “periods of heightened vulnerability,” meaning the exact moments when the public is frightened, angry, confused, locked down, grieving, rioting, voting, mourning, protesting, or otherwise inconveniently alive?

And then there is the third option: “Not sure,” for citizens who have noticed the boot but are still trying to work out whether it is a sandal.

There is no box marked:

No. Absolutely not. The government should not be able to force social media companies to boost government-approved news sources.

There is no box marked:

Who decides “trustworthy”?

There is no box marked:

What happens when the “trusted” source is wrong, lying, captured, lazy, politically obedient, or repeating a government line it has not bothered to check?

There is no box marked:

Have you people learned nothing from the last five years?

Instead, the public is invited to choose between permanent narrative management, emergency narrative management, and confused compliance. The argument has been narrowed before the citizen even arrives. The burglary is assumed. The consultation is only about whether the thief should take the silver daily or just during a crisis.

But just remember: you were consulted.

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