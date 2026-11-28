When the dismantling of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) began in February 2025, the Democrats were beside themselves.

Democratic members of Congress assembled outside USAID headquarters. Speeches were made. The Constitution was invoked. By March 31, 202 House Democrats had joined a legal challenge against the dismantling of the agency.

I had assumed that much of the anguish concerned starving children in Africa.

However, on November 24, 2026, the US government published 248 internal USAID documents, and I have been enjoying an education in some of the agency’s other charitable activities.

It turns out that democracy is quite labour-intensive. You have to monitor what people are saying, cultivate relationships with the companies through which they say it, identify trustworthy people to say other things and, occasionally, consider depriving the original people of their income.

All of which is terribly expensive.

Fortunately, the Americans who were paying for it didn’t necessarily know they were paying for it.

A Brief History of Helping People

For those unfamiliar with the history of USAID, I should perhaps explain that international development is a remarkably versatile profession.

In Vietnam, it involved working alongside the CIA in the development of what became the Phoenix Program. In Uruguay, it involved assisting police forces implicated in torture.

By the twenty-first century, international development had become considerably more sophisticated.

In Cuba, USAID secretly established its own version of Twitter, using foreign companies and financial arrangements to conceal the involvement of the American government.

It also attempted to recruit political activists through an HIV-prevention workshop. An internal report described the workshop as the “perfect excuse”.

Presumably, the Cubans had turned up expecting advice about sexually transmitted diseases. How fortunate that somebody was on hand to discuss the overthrow of their government.

USAID even employed a Serbian music promoter to infiltrate Cuba’s underground hip-hop scene.

I wonder how many Americans, watching those distressing images of starving children in Africa, realised that their government was also experimenting with the possibility of rapping communism out of existence.

Over in Ukraine, USAID-funded organisations were congratulating themselves on their contribution to the Orange Revolution.

Between 2014 and 2019, USAID channelled $815,109 through the University of California, Davis, and EcoHealth Alliance to the Wuhan Institute of Virology, according to the US Government Accountability Office’s own investigation.

An extraordinarily diverse portfolio for an organisation whose closure apparently meant that children in Africa would have nothing to eat.

Then came the WHO’s declaration of pandemic.

From Terrorism to Vaccine Hesitancy

In its 2021 internal proposal for collaboration with Facebook and WhatsApp, USAID identified public mistrust of governments, vaccine hesitancy and misinformation concerning the origins of COVID-19 as problems requiring attention.

One department could help fund the virologists while another attended to the public relations.

Even more remarkable is USAID’s February 2021 Disinformation Primer.

On page 46, the agency explains how an online technique previously employed against ISIS recruitment was being adapted to combat vaccine hesitancy.

Imagine having spent years developing sophisticated psychological techniques to prevent young men from joining ISIS, only to discover that they might also come in handy when somebody’s grandmother started asking questions about a pharmaceutical product.

Meanwhile, Facebook and the pharmaceutical company Merck were putting $40 million into an initiative to explore the use of social media and behavioural science in public health. Internal USAID correspondence reveals that the agency was also working through a partner with the Gates Foundation and Saatchi to increase vaccine confidence among Nigerian healthcare workers.

By November 2021, according to the US Government Accountability Office, USAID-supported vaccine messaging had reached almost 178 million people.

I had no idea that feeding starving children in Africa required quite so many behavioural scientists.

By 2022, USAID was expanding its work on disinformation.

Given its professional experience, I suppose it was uniquely qualified.

The Department of Rear End Protection

On August 12, 2022, USAID officials Vera Zakem and Johnny Walsh were discussing the rather unfortunate implications of publicly announcing that the agency had a disinformation coordinator.

Zakem suggested alternative terminology:

digital democracy or dem & tech

One of the considerations, in her own words, was:

to cover all of our rear ends

And there, ladies and gentlemen, we have an important development in the history of democratic government: the application of public funds to the preservation of the civil servant’s bottom.

George Orwell made a fundamental mistake when writing Nineteen Eighty-Four. He gave his government departments names that were far too memorable.

Had the Ministry of Truth been called the Bureau for Digital Democratic Resilience and Inclusive Information Integrity, Winston Smith would probably have died of old age before finishing the sign above the entrance.

The Problem with the Truth

By July 2022, USAID had encountered a particularly troublesome category of information.

It was true.

In its response to the National Security Council on July 22, the agency complained that NATO’s risk assessment framework failed to account for:

factually accurate information that could be misrepresented to discredit the US

The example concerned American foreign policy in Ethiopia.

You can imagine the frustration of a government official who has spent an entire morning researching a piece of disinformation, only to discover after lunch that it is factually correct.

Fortunately, the entire morning need not be written off. The information might still be damaging to the government.

USAID also recommended paying attention to narratives circulating on obscure websites with relatively small audiences. There was always the danger that somebody might read them and tell somebody else.

This, of course, is one of the unfortunate design flaws of the internet.

The Extremely Non-Public Democracy Council

By September 2022, USAID had established something called the Information Resilience Council.

On October 5, Johnny Walsh explained the publicity arrangements for the new body:

we’re under instructions to keep that extremely non-public (due to a PR disaster that DHS experienced over a similar body)

The Department of Homeland Security had previously attempted to establish a Disinformation Governance Board. Unfortunately, the public had found out about it.

Clearly, there were lessons to be learned.

Perhaps USAID could have held an open day for the Information Resilience Council, although the invitations would have presented something of a challenge.

Dear taxpayer,

You are cordially invited to attend a meeting of a council that we would prefer you didn’t know existed, to discuss information that we would prefer you didn’t have.

Please do not RSVP.

Two days later, on October 7, Vera Zakem was discussing negative publicity surrounding government-funded misinformation projects and their political implications in the run-up to the American midterm elections.

She wrote:

This only confirms the point that we need to get through the midterms without any leaks!

There was an election coming up. The electorate would soon be making important decisions about its government.

Best not to clutter their minds.

Defund, Downrank, Deplatform

In August 2022, an organisation called the Global Disinformation Index submitted a proposal to USAID concerning the media environments of Moldova, Zambia and Armenia.

Its proposed measures had three wonderfully alliterative names:

Defund: Work with technology companies to deprive targeted media outlets of advertising revenue.

Downrank: Make their material less visible in search results and newsfeeds.

Deplatform: Remove the worst offenders deemed to be in breach of platform policies.

There was no fourth D for Debate.

Admittedly, debate is a rather inefficient means of dealing with somebody whose argument you dislike. You have to read what they have written, formulate a response and run the considerable risk of discovering that they have a point.

It is much simpler if they can’t afford their electricity bill.

The released documents do not establish whether USAID funded or implemented this particular proposal. It is reassuring, nevertheless, to discover the sort of services available to governments wishing to encourage a flourishing independent media.

The Constitution Presents a Minor Administrative Difficulty

In an internal document entitled Big Tech Engagement Action Plan, USAID proposed measures to help “independent” Russian media and opponents of the war reach audiences inside Russia.

One idea involved establishing a list of trusted organisations that would receive preferential treatment from technology companies.

The State Department objected on freedom-of-expression grounds.

At this point, a less imaginative civil servant might have abandoned the idea.

USAID proposed getting trusted outside organisations to compile and privately administer the lists instead, leaving the technology companies to decide whether to adopt them.

The Constitution, it transpired, had generated a potential employment opportunity in the non-profit sector.

By September 2023, USAID meeting notes included the following recommendation:

Encourage direct collaboration between platforms and partners, so we are not part of the conversation

There were also instructions to consult lawyers and maintain appropriate records.

Indeed, the lawyers seem to have been earning their salaries. In April 2023, during preparations for a meeting with Meta concerning Burma and Bangladesh, officials asked how the government might encourage technology companies to modify their community standards in pursuit of American foreign policy, despite the absence of relevant federal legislation or regulations.

A legal reviewer wrote in the margin that the wording suggested:

an end run around the typical regulatory processes.

One can only imagine how much more efficiently Washington could operate were it not for the irritating tendency of Americans who died two hundred years ago to interfere with its meetings.

Information Hygiene

My favourite document in the entire collection is a nineteen-page masterpiece entitled Injunction and Content Moderation Talking Points for the Committee Folks.

The guidance reminded staff of their First Amendment obligations. It also contained this magnificent instruction:

Keep it factual. Keep it out of the Washington Post.

I should like to nominate that for the official motto of USAID.

Under a heading entitled HYGIENE, officials were advised:

Only write things that pass the Washington Post Test

They were also cautioned about using words such as influence, change and shape.

And if there was any uncertainty?

If in doubt, pick up the phone.

I wonder how many international development emergencies required the urgent intervention of a thesaurus.

Somewhere in Washington, I envisage a young civil servant sitting at his desk, staring at a sentence containing the word influence, wondering whether he can save democracy by replacing it with facilitate.

His colleague suggests capacity building.

Everyone goes home happy.

The Poor Democrats

Looking back at the extraordinary scenes outside USAID headquarters in February 2025, I can understand why the agency’s closure might have been upsetting.

There were legitimate questions about the president’s authority to dismantle an agency funded by Congress.

But what a fascinating assortment of additional activities the Democrats found themselves defending.

Consider the plight of Senator Jeanne Shaheen and Congressman Gregory Meeks.

Having spent part of 2025 trying to prevent the dismantling of USAID, they have now had to contend with the publication of its internal correspondence.

On November 26, 2026, the pair issued a joint statement objecting to the selective publication of the files, arguing that the administration was misrepresenting the agency’s work.

They accused the administration of seeking to:

sow disinformation.

A government agency established a council to deal with what it considered disinformation. Officials wanted to keep the council extremely non-public, discussed changing their terminology to cover their rear ends and expressed concern about leaks before an election.

Now the publication of their correspondence is being denounced as disinformation.

Apparently, the greatest threat to information resilience was the release of information.

No wonder they preferred to use the telephone.

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