There is a touching innocence, still lingering in certain corners of the modern herd, that imagines the next manufactured emergency might be met with a little more caution than the last. That perhaps, after the lies, the coercion, the theatrical moral blackmail, the sudden deaths, the strange collapses, the ruined nervous systems, and the bureaucratic renaming of human suffering into something suitably anaemic like “impacts,” a few more citizens might pause before once again baring their arms to the syringe priests of state.

Perhaps. Though one must never underestimate the appetite of frightened populations for ritual obedience, particularly when delivered by political parasites in expensive suits and their white-coated witch doctors reciting the old liturgy of “safe and effective” as though repetition itself were a substitute for truth.

And yet, even in a society this degraded, one might suppose the government would at least have the managerial instinct to buy silence efficiently. Pay off the damaged. Hush the bereaved. Keep the scandal tidy. Convert the maimed into line items and the dead into processing delays. But no. Not even that part appears to function properly. Which brings us to Canada’s vaccine injury compensation farce, where the state that moved with lightning speed to inject, threaten, censor, and moralise has discovered a sudden and mystical attachment to delay, indifference, and administrative fog when the bill comes due:

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