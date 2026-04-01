From the UK Government:

Police will be told to stop recording everyday rows and online spats, as non-crime hate incidents (NCHIs) are to be scrapped by the government. Over recent years, unclear guidance has led to officers being called out to people’s homes over insults and routine arguments. A lack of clarity around when and how NCHIs should be recorded, the rise of the digital age and social media, and inconsistent approaches between police forces have led to them no longer being fit for purpose. In new measures announced today, NCHIs will be replaced with a system that lets police get on with their jobs – preventing and fighting real criminals to make communities safer. After commissioning the College of Policing and National Police Chiefs’ Council for an urgent review of NCHI guidance, the government is now accepting all their recommendations. The final recommendations, published today, set out a series of common-sense reforms to give police a clear, consistent process for handling these types of incidents. The new system will prevent police from recording lawful free speech, whilst ensuring that reports from the public, which may lead to genuine harm, get the right response. Police will still be able to keep tabs on serious community tensions and protect those who need it. The Home Office will immediately begin working with policing partners to put these recommendations into action. The process of moving away from the old NCHI system has already started by removing the code of practice.

From the UK Police:

Non-crime hate incidents (NCHIs) were borne out of the landmark Stephen Lawrence Inquiry Report, published in 1999. They were intended to help policing monitor incidents that are perceived by the complainant to be motivated by hate or hostility, but which are not crimes. The intention was to gather information and intelligence to prevent crime, support investigations and safeguard the vulnerable. This remains as relevant today as it did 30 years ago. It is essential police retain the ability to monitor hate and hostility in our communities. What could not have been envisaged at the time of the Lawrence Inquiry was the expansion of the internet, the advent of smart phones and social media. These developments have transformed how people interact with each other, blurring the lines between what is public and what is intended as private dialogue. The rapid growth of online interaction, coupled with increasingly polarised public discourse, has created a complex challenge for policing. Officers are now faced with determining where the balance lies between legitimate, lawful expression and imagery, and what constitutes an incident requiring police intervention. In some high-profile NCHI cases, policing has not struck this balance effectively. Disproportionate responses have left individuals feeling criminalised for engaging in lawful debate, prompting criticism that police are becoming involved in matters that should not be for the police to deal with. Given these concerns, the College and the NPCC wrote to the Policing Minister offering to undertake a full review of police practices for recording NCHIs. In July 2025, Terms of Reference (ToR) were agreed with the Home Office; and this is the final report. While the ToR include considering the impact of NCHIs on freedom of expression, a review of the criminal law relating to freedom of expression falls outside the scope of this review. This is because NCHIs are not crimes: they are incidents reported to the police that do not meet the threshold of criminality. But they may still require some form of police involvement, similar to other non-crime incidents such as road traffic collisions, missing persons or anti-social behaviour (ASB). Recent high-profile cases, involving alleged public order crimes arising from social media posts, highlight that concerns about freedom of expression extend far beyond the issue of NCHIs. For this reason, we have already met with Lord Macdonald who is examining issues relating to freedom of expression as part of the Independent Review of Public Order and Hate Crime Legislation. The College and the NPCC will continue to work closely with the Home Office to ensure that the recommendations from this NCHI review align with and support any future findings from Lord Macdonald’s review.

You’ve seen the videos. Britain has produced a vast digital archive of uniformed busybodies bothering honest citizens for thought-adjacent offences, usually while reciting imaginary legal principles with all the confidence of a “man” reading from a damp cereal box. The police even spent money touring giant posters around the country to misstate the law to the population, which was a nice touch: not content with policing non-crime, they briefly took up mobile theatre.

In fact, “BEING OFFENSIVE” is not an offence in the UK:

Scottow V Cps Judgment 161220 638KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

This is the important bit (paragraph 43):

The Crown evidently did not appreciate the need to justify the prosecution, but saw it as the defendant’s task to press the free speech argument. The prosecution argument failed entirely to acknowledge the well-established proposition that free speech encompasses the right to offend, and indeed to abuse another. The Judge appears to have considered that a criminal conviction was merited for acts of unkindness, and calling others names…

There are moments in the life of a declining regime when the mask slips not because conscience awakens, but because focus groups do. For years, the British state flirted with the marvellous doctrine that while one might not have committed a crime, one had nonetheless committed a sort of spiritual misdemeanour against the emotional atmosphere. Thus was born the “non-crime hate incident”: a bureaucratic triumph in which the citizen could be investigated for disturbing the psychic upholstery of modern Britain. Police vans were sent forth to inform the public that “being offensive is an offence,” which was charming, because it was not true, but then neither is much else in managerial civilisation once the lanyards and colourful banners go up.

Now, however, the same apparatus has discovered, with grave and statesmanlike solemnity, that perhaps Constable Wokeington ought not to be dispatched to adjudicate Facebook nastiness between middle-aged strangers with too much time and a grievance collection. Suddenly, we are told that police must focus on “real crime,” as though this had not occurred to anyone during the long national experiment in weaponised hurt feelings. One imagines some exhausted official staring at a spreadsheet showing burglaries unsolved, shoplifters flourishing, women afraid to walk home, and officers meanwhile recording that Darren from Bromley made an insufficiently affirming remark about a bearded person in a wig. At some point, even the machine begins to suspect it has made itself ridiculous.

Naturally, the police response has the oily fragrance of an institution trying to apologise without surrendering the premise. They insist the old system was born of noble intentions, as though bad ideas become sacred if wrapped in the memory of a legitimate grievance. They concede that “balance” was not always struck, that some people felt criminalised for lawful speech, and then, with the reflexive twitch of every modern bureaucracy, try to keep the door wedged open: these were not crimes, you understand, but they may still require “some form of police involvement.” Ah yes. The ancient British liberty. Not arrested, merely monitored. Not charged, merely logged. Not guilty, merely visited by a man in a fluorescent jacket to discuss your tone.

It is a splendid little parable of our age. First, they tell you that offence is basically a police matter. Then the courts remind them that free speech includes the freedom to offend. Then the public, in a fit of peasant vulgarity, begins to notice that the state seems more interested in tweets than theft. Then the slogan is quietly retired, the guidance is rewritten, and everyone involved pretends this is a thoughtful modernisation rather than a panicked reverse-ferret performed while watching working-class votes scuttle toward the exit. The beast has not become virtuous. It has merely sensed the pitchforks. From beneath the shed, where one studies these things with the seriousness they do not deserve, I can report that Britain has not abolished the impulse to police heresy. It has only changed the label on the jar.

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