There are moments in public life when a minister is asked a simple moral question and responds as if someone has thrown a live badger into a stationery cupboard.

This was one of them.

The question was not complicated. The interviewer did not ask Catherine Atkinson to explain the Book of Revelation in Welsh, reverse-engineer Lazar’s Sports Model, or settle the Schleswig-Holstein question using only fridge magnets. She asked why rapists were not being excluded from an early-release scheme for prisoners.

A normal answer might have begun with, “They should be.”

A worse answer might have been, “We are looking at it.”

A government answer, naturally, began with context.

Context is what politicians reach for when the sentence “we are letting rapists out early” has become dangerously visible on the table and everyone in the room is staring at it.

Atkinson explained that the previous lot had also released people early. Victims, she said, had sometimes been given only a few days’ notice, or none at all. This was meant to reassure everyone. Under the old system, women might suddenly discover that the man who raped them was back outside. Under the improved system, they may discover it in a more administratively mature font.

Progress.

The interviewer, to her credit, did not allow the minister to dive headfirst into the warm ball pit of inherited context. She asked again. Why are rapists not excluded?

At this point the machinery began to smoke.

We were told the government was repairing the system. Not protecting women. Not excluding sexual offenders. Repairing the system. Somewhere in Whitehall there is probably a whiteboard with the words VICTIM CONFIDENCE written on it, next to a flowchart showing how to release The Yorkshire Ripper before Christmas while maintaining stakeholder alignment.

Then came the jewel.

There are, the minister explained, indeterminate sentences and determinate sentences.

The interviewer asked the only sane follow-up.

“What does that mean in English?”

This should now be engraved above the entrance to Parliament.

What does that mean in English?

It means, roughly, that if a judge gave a rapist a fixed sentence, the public were foolish enough to think the number meant something. That was adorable. Very pre-reform. In the modern justice system, a sentence is less a punishment than a woke mood board. Six years means three years, unless it means two, unless the prison estate is experiencing capacity pressures, in which case it means please check with the Ministry of Juggling Horrors.

The old public believed prison was where dangerous men went after doing dangerous things. The new public must understand that prison is an elastic concept, like “affordable housing,” “NHS appointment,” or “British border.”

The really special part was the phrase “most dangerous offenders.”

Not dangerous. Most dangerous.

This is how the state now talks. It cannot say rapists are dangerous because then someone might ask why they are being released early. So it builds a little verbal enclosure around the word danger and moves the rapist just outside it. Technically dangerous, perhaps. Danger-adjacent. A stakeholder in the harm ecosystem. A community-based trauma opportunity with licence conditions.

The woman at home, reading the letter that says her attacker may be released early, must understand the nuance. Yes, he raped her. Yes, she may still check locks at midnight. Yes, she may have spent years waiting for the case to crawl through the courts while officials lost files and judges frowned at calendars. But has she considered the difference between an indeterminate and a fixed determinative sentence?

Has she thought about capacity?

Has she respected the context?

Victims must learn to be less literal. When the government says “victims come first,” it does not mean before offenders. It means first in the queue for a letter, first to be retraumatised, first to purchase CCTV, first to discover that public safety has been outsourced to a tag, a curfew, and an exhausted probation officer named Martin who has seventy-three cases and a printer that jams when exposed to truth.

Naturally, the minister said she understood the frustration.

That useful little word. The one you use when someone is mildly annoyed that the council took six weeks to collect a mattress. Not when a rape victim is being told the man who destroyed her life may be released early because the state has misplaced the concept of consequences.

“I totally understand the frustration,” she said.

No, minister. The frustration is when the self-checkout accuses you of stealing onions. This is something else.

This is the sound of the British state explaining to women that rape is very serious, except when prison beds are tight. It is the sound of a government department trying to fold moral collapse into a spreadsheet. It is the sound of a minister whose job title contains the word victims discovering, live on camera, that the victims are the awkward part of the victims policy.

And still the interviewer pressed.

If a woman’s rapist is being let out early, and the government says the most dangerous offenders are not being released, what is going on?

The answer, in English, is that the state has run out of room, courage, and shame in roughly that order.

It built a society where everything is someone else’s fault, every failure is inherited, every principle has a footnote, and every victim is invited to admire the complexity of her own abandonment.

Do not worry, though. The system is being repaired.

You can tell because the minister for victims went on television and could not say the thing every sane person already knows.

Rapists are dangerous.

There. Fixed it.

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