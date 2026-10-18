Warning: Do not read what follows immediately after a meal. Or just before bed, if you have any ambitions of sleeping through the night.

But if you are concerned about the future of Western civilisation, you might want to acquaint yourself with some of the beliefs and practices found in other cultures, particularly those we are increasingly instructed to celebrate.

Certain details never quite make it into the glossy brochures.

The knives, for instance.

An asylum seeker who claimed that he was unable to have sex because of his “micropenis” has been sentenced to 11 years in jail for attempted rape.

The Iranian – who came to Britain after piloting a migrant boat across the Channel – was described as a “dangerous sexual predator” by the judge.

In December 2024, Hossein Mohmoudi followed a 43-year-old woman for 55 minutes, including on to the same bus, as she made her way home from a Christmas party.

He tried to rape her in an alleyway and only stopped when a passerby intervened, Judge Sarah-Jane Griffiths told Snaresbrook Crown Court.

During his trial, Mohmoudi said that he could not have committed the crime because he had a “micropenis”.

Following the claim, two doctors visited him in his cell to ascertain the size of his penis.