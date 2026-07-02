Editor’s note:

Our Kakastanadian lawyer has insisted that we publish the following disclaimer at the beginning of this entirely fictional story, partly to reduce the author’s exposure to woke kangaroo courts, and partly to reduce his exposure to being separated from his head in the middle of the road by a group of gentlemen with a theological grievance and a disappointingly blunt knife. We are assured that this is what literary prudence now looks like. Comments are switched off for obvious reasons, including the risk that one of our readers may commit aggravated pattern recognition in the replies and end up on a watchlist maintained by people who insist watchlists do not exist.

Disclaimer

This story is a work of fiction and wild imagination. The Mercy is an invented theological-political order from a fictional star system light-years from Earth. Its doctrines, institutions, conquests, courts, scholars, punishments, migration patterns, demographic strategies, sacred laws, outreach programmes, and unusually well-funded defenders are entirely imaginary. Any resemblance to actual persons, organisations, religions, governments, empires, legal systems, historical movements, activist networks, academic departments, or men who hear from God and immediately begin drafting rules for women is coincidental, interstellar, and denied.

There once was a man, on a dry little world beneath two pale moons, who said God had spoken to him. At first, ignorant people thought he was hallucinating. This was before ignorance had been properly renamed doubt, and doubt had been properly renamed disobedience. But the man insisted. He insisted with such heat, such wounded certainty, such magnificent intolerance of ordinary hesitation, that others began to believe him. This God, he explained, was not one god among many. This was God, capital G. The only God. The final God. A God who did not enter the marketplace of deities to make his case politely from a stall, but arrived as a verdict. And God, according to the man, wanted an empire.

The man called this empire The Mercy. It was not to be a village, or a temple, or a brotherhood of pious men murmuring over candles in some damp little room. It was to be a great holy empire, which is to say an empire that could not be questioned without committing a spiritual offence. It would stretch across continents, moons, trade routes, colony worlds, and all the little maps on which nervous peoples had drawn their temporary lines. It would have no true edges. Every border was provisional. Every neighbouring people was unfinished. Every woman was a future subject. Every child was a seed. The man called this mercy. His followers called it law. The conquered, after some instruction, learned to lower their eyes and call it mercy too.

The rules of The Mercy were not numerous, its scholars explained, whether carved into stone, copied onto parchment, or uploaded into the law-engines of the outer colonies. They were elegant. Eternal things usually are. A wife who betrayed her husband could be returned to fidelity with stones. A disobedient wife could be corrected by the hand appointed over her, provided the correction was administered with the grave restraint for which holy men carrying large polished sticks are famous. A girl barely old enough to understand the ceremony could be entrusted to a man old enough to understand exactly what it meant. In court, the word of a woman required reinforcement, as weak bridges require a second plank. Sons inherited broadly, daughters delicately. A man might take several wives, since his nature was expansive, while a woman’s nature, by happy theological coincidence, was narrow and singular.

There were other mercies. Captive women and girls, having been conquered, could be assigned to the men who had conquered them, and the ledgers of the inner worlds recorded this as household order. Free women were protected from temptation by cloth, walls, lowered eyes, and the careful removal of public life. A husband could put away a wife with a phrase. A wife could petition, plead, wait, prove, endure, and discover that law, like a locked door, looks very different depending which side of it you are standing on. Authority belonged to men because heaven had arranged itself vertically, and it would have been impious to let women climb.

Children entered The Mercy before they had language enough to refuse it. They were taught the rules as weather, as gravity, as mother’s milk, as the fixed rotation of the moons above them. Doubt was corruption. Obedience was freedom. The cage was not a cage, of course, but a beautiful moral architecture designed by God for their protection. To leave was not merely to disagree. It was to tear a hole in the sky. For that, The Mercy reserved its final kindness.

For hundreds of years, The Mercy advanced, usually with armies. There were old stories along the sea-roads and star-routes, though later teachers filed them under unfortunate contact, maritime exchange, or the complicated movement of peoples. A western village woke one night to foreign voices in the lanes and oars waiting below the cliffs; by morning the houses were open to the weather, the hearths cold, and more than a hundred souls had vanished south into markets where names were shortened, prayers were beaten out, and ransom arrived too late for almost everyone. Farther north, where people had believed the ice, distance, and empty sky would protect them, ships came like black insects against the pale water and carried off fishermen, wives, children, pastors, servants, anyone with hands, skin, breath, or saleable terror in the eyes. On the small islands between, the same thing happened in miniature, which is to say with no less screaming, only fewer witnesses. The Mercy did not always need to win a battle. Sometimes it merely needed a tide, a dark moon, and a village whose men had mistaken remoteness for safety.

On the mainland there were worse stories, because walls make men hopeful and hope adds flavour to the lesson. In the warm south, a city above the blue water held out for fifteen days, long enough to annoy the commanders and encourage the next city to resist. When the walls broke, the lesson was administered properly. Streets were emptied, houses opened, the old faith dragged from its altars, and the men who could not be sold were taken to a hill outside the town and shortened by the neck in rows under the low red moon. Elsewhere, in the mountain villages, rebellion was answered with the old arithmetic: roof, flame, child, ditch, church, smoke. A town that had sung too loudly for its own freedom was made quiet by horsemen who understood community relations in the ancient style. Later, foreign gentlemen came from the orbital universities to count the bones and argue about the number, as if the dead would be comforted to learn that their massacre had entered the respectable phase of statistical uncertainty.

Sometimes The Mercy advanced with mere threats and treaties. Sometimes with merchants, marriages, taxes, courts, schools, judges, hunger, fear, and the weary little compromises by which tired peoples on tired worlds learn to survive. It built walls, libraries, slave markets, palaces, punishment squares, and observatories from which scholars could admire the heavens while explaining the holiness of chains. It produced poets who made submission rhyme. Where The Mercy ruled, men learned the pleasures of permission. Women learned the art of not attracting attention.

The Mercy was difficult to defeat because it did not merely conquer territory. It converted defeat into manpower, and manpower into new worlds. Ordinary empires had to wait for sons. The Mercy took women from the conquered and called the arithmetic sacred. Captivity became children. Children became boys. Boys became soldiers. Soldiers became new conquests, and the wheel turned with a pious squeak from province to province, moon to moon. The boys were trained young, before mercy had settled properly in the bones. They were given weapons, songs, enemies, and a heaven where the obedient warrior would be received by women preserved for his delight. Death, they were told, was not a loss but an appointment. This made them unusually hard to discourage. A man who fears death can be threatened. A man who believes dying is a promotion must be handled with greater care.

Then, eventually, by some miracle, the worlds pushed back. Kings fought it. Peasants fought it. Sailors fought it. Widows fought it with kitchen knives. Border towns burned and were rebuilt. Children were hidden in cellars beneath the old signal towers. Bells rang. Ships launched. Armies froze in mountain passes and bled in wheat fields under unfamiliar moons. The old peoples, slow to wake and slow to anger, finally understood that The Mercy did not want tribute, respect, coexistence, or a seat at the table. It wanted the table. So they drove it back.

Not everywhere. Never completely. The Mercy remained where it had already rooted itself. Its judges kept judging. Its priests kept reciting. Its fathers kept explaining that women were safest when small. But in the free lands, the danger passed from living memory into schoolbooks, then from schoolbooks into footnotes, then from footnotes into the dust beneath the archive shelves. The free lands became rich, and rich people are very good at forgetting who held the knife.

The centuries softened. The towers became tourist attractions. The old battlefields became picnic sites under the pale domestic moons. Children chased balls where men had once died stopping The Mercy from coming through the gates. Mothers unpacked sandwiches on grass fertilised by grandfathers and never mentioned the bones. The free lands built parliaments. They built universities. They built committees to study the harms of judgment. They became so civilised that self-preservation began to look vulgar.

Women won the vote, entered the professions, wore trousers, signed contracts, inherited property, walked alone beneath the colony lamps, spoke in public, mocked their husbands, divorced fools, chose lovers, chose no lovers, and forgot that their freedom was not a weather condition. It had been purchased. No one sent them the invoice.

Then The Mercy returned. Not at first with banners. That would have been rude. It arrived tired, hungry, young, male, and misunderstood. It arrived through ports, starports, airports, fields, rivers, cargo bays, and all the small gaps left open by people too polite to own doors. Some came because they wanted work, they said. Some came because they wanted safety, they said. Some came because they believed the free lands were weak enough to be inherited. On the matter of weakness, they were not mistaken.

It did not seem to matter much at the beginning. A few men in long robes. A few women walking several paces behind. A few girls withdrawn from swimming lessons under the academy domes. A few teachers told not to ask questions. A few judges advised to respect cultural context. A few police officers taught that community tensions were more dangerous than the thing causing them. The free lands congratulated themselves. How generous we are, they said. How open. How tolerant. The word tolerant was used so often that it began to mean obedient.

Women were especially enthusiastic. Not all women, of course. There are always women with eyes in their heads. But enough. Enough wrote columns. Enough held placards. Enough sat on panels beneath the soft lights of the civic domes and explained that The Mercy had been misrepresented by crude people from the provinces. Enough campaigned for more arrivals, more protections, more sensitivity, more translation services, more funding for The Mercy outreach, more police training on how not to offend men who believed the age of a bride was a matter for holy interpretation rather than public concern.

When someone objected, the women were ready, along with the soft male allies who had learned that protecting The Mercy was an excellent way to stand very near vulnerable women while calling it courage. That is hateful, they said, because hatred had come to mean noticing too accurately. That is racist, they said, though The Mercy was not a race and never became one except during funding applications and disciplinary hearings before the civic tribunals. That is dangerous, they said, meaning dangerous to the reputation of The Mercy. They did not say dangerous to girls. By then, girls were becoming a rather awkward subject.

The defenders of The Mercy had an answer for everything. The stonings were historical. The beatings were metaphorical. The child marriages were exaggerated. The captive women were a misunderstanding. The inheritance rules were spiritual. The testimony rules were contextual. The coverings were empowering. The male authority was protective. The death for leaving was only a serious matter in places where people took belief seriously, and surely no one was suggesting that seriousness itself should be criminalised. Anyway, they said, it cannot happen here, not under our moons, not in cities with trains this clean.

Then they built schools. Then they built courts. Then they built voting blocs. Then they became advisors, councillors, officers, mayors, ministers for the careful rearrangement of the population, activists, academics, charity directors, rights commissioners, and stern little men on the planetary broadcasts explaining that the majority population, in its usual ignorance, had once again endangered social peace by noticing things.

The free lands adjusted. They always adjusted. They adjusted the curriculum, so no child felt excluded by the old history. They adjusted the law so no employer could object to the new customs. They adjusted the police so no officer would inflame tensions by enforcing the wrong statute at the wrong wedding. They adjusted the language in every schoolroom, court feed, and civic broadcast, so intimidation became grievance, segregation became accommodation, and fear of The Mercy became the real threat to women.

Women’s organisations adjusted too. At first they said The Mercy was feminist. Then they said it contained feminist possibilities. Then they said criticism of The Mercy harmed women from The Mercy culture. Then they said women outside The Mercy had too much freedom to complain. Then, finally, they said nothing. Silence is also a policy, though it rarely appears in manifestos, grant renewals, or the annual reports of planetary women’s councils.

A few of the women who had welcomed The Mercy began to notice changes in their own streets. The posters changed first. Then the shops. Then the schools. Then the clothes. Then the tone of male voices. Daughters were told to be careful. Then to be respectful. Then to cover up. Then not to go there. Then not to go out. Then not to speak like that. Then not to report him. Then not to make things worse.

The old punishments did not return all at once. Sacred law had learned patience when bureaucracy was available. First came the explanations. Then the exemptions. Then the community panels. Then the parallel rulings. Then the police liaison units. Then the quiet cases. Then the loud ones. Then the elections. By the time The Mercy had the numbers, everything was ready. The committees had prepared the vocabulary. The schools had prepared the children. The courts had prepared the exceptions. The planetary feeds had prepared the scolding. The politicians had prepared the apology.

The majority voted. Sacred law, they said, must be respected. The women laughed at first, because the free lands had taught them that history moves in one direction, like a train with a buffet car and a diversity officer. Then they looked around and saw that the driver had changed. The vote passed. Nothing dramatic happened that day. No thunder. No eclipse. No god reached down and placed a black cloth over the sun. The shops opened. The buses ran. The shuttle lines ran. The newsreaders smiled with professional anguish from the planetary feeds and reminded everyone to remain calm. Calmness, by then, was the highest virtue of the conquered.

The next morning, girls arrived at school in longer clothes. A week later, a woman’s testimony was questioned. A month later, a husband’s rights were discussed on a legal affairs broadcast by three men and one woman who kept smiling because she still wanted to be invited back. A year later, the first woman was buried to the chest beneath the pale civic moons and the stones were called an isolated tragedy.

Two years later, the tragedy was described as a complex cultural matter. Three years later, the cultural matter was described as law.

Then the women cried. They cried in kitchens, courts, shelters, classrooms, hospitals, bedrooms, voting booths, transit stations under the civic moons, and beneath the coverings they had once called empowering because some clever woman with a fellowship had told them obedience was just another form of choice. They cried for the daughters they had delivered to the future. They cried for the mothers they had mocked. They cried for the dead men in the old battlefields, whose names they had never bothered to learn. They cried for the gates they had opened.

The Mercy did not mind.

The Mercy had always allowed women to cry.

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